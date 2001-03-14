Capillary Electrochromatography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444504326, 9780080528472

Capillary Electrochromatography, Volume 62

1st Edition

Authors: F. Svec Z. Deyl
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444504326
eBook ISBN: 9780080528472
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 14th March 2001
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

SELECTED CONTENTS. Preface. List of Contributors. Chapter 1 - Migration of charged sample components and electroosmotic flow in packed capillary columns. (A.S. Rathore, C. Horváth) 1.1 Introduction. 1.2 Flow of ions in open tubes. 1.3 Electroosmotic flow in open tubes. Chapter 2 - Instrumentation for capillary electrochromatography. (G.P. Rozing, A. Dermaux, P. Sandra) 2.1 Introduction. 2.2 Instrumentation requirements. 2.3 Gradient-CEC instrumentation. Chapter 3 - Modes of CEC Separation. (C.M. Johnson, A.P. McKeown, M.R. Euerby) 3.1 Introduction. 3.2 Definitions. 3.3 Unmodified packings. Chapter 4 - Packed bed columns. (L.A. Colón, T.D. Maloney, A.M. Fermier) 4.1 Introduction. 4.2 Column fabrication. 4.3 Packing methods. Chapter 5 - Capillary electrochromatography on monolithic silica columns. (N. Tanaka, H. Kobayashi) 5.1 Introduction. 5.2 Monolithic silica columns. 5.3 Preparation procedure of silica monoliths from silane monomers. Chapter 6 - Capillary column technology: continuous polymer monoliths. (F. Švec) 6.1 Introduction. 6.2 Replaceable polymeric stationary phases. 6.3 Polymer gels. Chapter 7 - Open tubular approaches to capillary electrochromatography. (J.J. Pesek, M.T. Matyska) 7.1 Introduction. 7.2 Chemical etching process. 7.3 Chemical modification process. Chapter 8 - Hyphenation of capillary electrochromatography and mass spectrometry: instrumental aspects, separation systems and applications. (C. G. Huber, G. Hölzl) 8.1 Introduction. 8.2 Instrumentation and technology for coupling of CEC and MS. 8.3 Stationary phase-mobile phase systems used for CEC-MS. Chapter 9 - Pressure supported CEC: a high-efficiency technique for enantiomer separation. (D. Wistuba, V. Schurig) 9.1 Introduction. 9.2 Techniques of pressurizing. 9.3 Theory. Chapter 10 - Applications. (Z. Deyl, I. Mikšik) 10.1 Introduction. 10.2 Preconcentration procedures. 10.3 Hydrocarbons. Index of compounds separated.

Description

This book discusses the evolution and uses for capillary electrochromatography as a new dimension to current separation science. With the emergence of this technique the selection of available separation mechanisms increases dramatically. The book also discusses the new horizons in the separation of non-polar compounds which have been opened as a result of CEC. Over ten chapters authors cover a wide variety of topics and provide the reader with necessary theoretical background, description of the instrumentation, modes of operation and methods of detection and an overview of the broad variety of applications of capillary electrochromatography.

To view the full contents as a pdf, please click /inca/publications/misc/621924_contents.pdfhere.

Readership

Researchers, academics and undergraduates with an interest in separation science and more specifically capillary electrochromatography.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444504326
eBook ISBN:
9780080528472

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

F. Svec Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of California, 736 Latimer Hall, Berkeley, CA 94720, USA

Z. Deyl Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Physiology, Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czech Republic

