Capillary Electrochromatography, Volume 62

This book discusses the evolution and uses for capillary electrochromatography as a new dimension to current separation science. With the emergence of this technique the selection of available separation mechanisms increases dramatically. The book also discusses the new horizons in the separation of non-polar compounds which have been opened as a result of CEC. Over ten chapters authors cover a wide variety of topics and provide the reader with necessary theoretical background, description of the instrumentation, modes of operation and methods of detection and an overview of the broad variety of applications of capillary electrochromatography.

