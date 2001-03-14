Capillary Electrochromatography, Volume 62
1st Edition
This book discusses the evolution and uses for capillary electrochromatography as a new dimension to current separation science. With the emergence of this technique the selection of available separation mechanisms increases dramatically. The book also discusses the new horizons in the separation of non-polar compounds which have been opened as a result of CEC. Over ten chapters authors cover a wide variety of topics and provide the reader with necessary theoretical background, description of the instrumentation, modes of operation and methods of detection and an overview of the broad variety of applications of capillary electrochromatography.
Researchers, academics and undergraduates with an interest in separation science and more specifically capillary electrochromatography.
F. Svec Author
Department of Chemistry, University of California, 736 Latimer Hall, Berkeley, CA 94720, USA
Z. Deyl Author
Institute of Physiology, Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czech Republic