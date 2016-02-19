High Speed Pulse Technology, Volume III: Capacitor Discharge Engineering covers the production and practical application of capacitor dischargers for the generation and utilization of high speed pulsed of energy in different forms.

This nine-chapter volume discusses the principles of electric current, voltage, X-rays, gamma rays, heat, beams of electrons, neutrons and ions, magnetic fields, sound, and shock waves in gases and liquids. Considerable chapters consider the applications of capacitor discharges, such as impulse hardening of steel, ultrapulse welding of precision parts, X-ray flash technology, ultrafast image converters, exploding wire shutters and light sources, electromagnetic shutters, flash photolysis, and spark tracing in aerodynamic and automotive research. The remaining chapters explore other practical aspects, including high energy electromagnetic pulse generation, plasma physics, magnet charging, magnetically driven gas and particle accelerators, acoustic echo techniques for remote atmospheric sensing, sonar, and shock waves in high pressure physics and metal forming.

This book will prove useful to physicists, electrical and other engineering fields, teachers, and students who are interested in capacitor dischargers.