High Speed Pulse Technology, Volume III: Capacitor Discharge Engineering covers the production and practical application of capacitor dischargers for the generation and utilization of high speed pulsed of energy in different forms.
This nine-chapter volume discusses the principles of electric current, voltage, X-rays, gamma rays, heat, beams of electrons, neutrons and ions, magnetic fields, sound, and shock waves in gases and liquids. Considerable chapters consider the applications of capacitor discharges, such as impulse hardening of steel, ultrapulse welding of precision parts, X-ray flash technology, ultrafast image converters, exploding wire shutters and light sources, electromagnetic shutters, flash photolysis, and spark tracing in aerodynamic and automotive research. The remaining chapters explore other practical aspects, including high energy electromagnetic pulse generation, plasma physics, magnet charging, magnetically driven gas and particle accelerators, acoustic echo techniques for remote atmospheric sensing, sonar, and shock waves in high pressure physics and metal forming.
This book will prove useful to physicists, electrical and other engineering fields, teachers, and students who are interested in capacitor dischargers.
A. The Capacitor, its Characteristics and its Applications in Discharge Circuits
1. Capacitors in Discharge Circuits in General, Types of Capacitors
2. Behavior of Insulators
3a. Behavior of Gaseous and Liquid Dielectric Materials
3b. High-Voltage Dielectric Fluids
4. The Vacuum Capacitor
5. Specifying a Spark Discharge or Flash Lamp Capacitor
6. Laser Discharge Capacitors
7. Pulse Capacitors for Soft- and Hard-Tube Circuits
8. Measurements of Ultralow Inductance (nH) Capacitors
9. High-Voltage, Low-Inductance Capacitors for Marx Circuits
10. The Parallel Plate Capacitors for Superposed Frequencies
11. Big Electrolytic Capacitor Banks
12. Tantalum Capacitors
B. Switching Means
1. Controlled Gas Discharge Tubes
2. Controlled Semiconductor Switches
3. Push-Pull Switching Circuits for Rectangular Pulses
4. Modern High Power Switching Gaps
5. Liquid and Solid Gaps
6. High-Voltage Vacuum Contactors
7. The Lightning Protectors
8. Laser-Controlled Spark Gaps
9. Quenched Spark Gaps
10. Crowbar Switches
11. Other Unusual Switching Gaps
C. Line Conductors
1. The Influence of Impedance and Its Transformation by Connecting Lines
2. The Coaxial Low-Impedance Water Line and the CUSO4 Output Resistor
D. Conversion of Capacitor Energy into Current Impulses
1. Direct Discharge through a Conductor
2. Transformed Discharges for Highest Currents at Low Voltage
3. Subnanosecond Pulse Generators
4. Inductive Energy Storage Systems Applied to Extend the Duration of Current Pulses from Capacitor Banks
E. Conversion of Capacitor Energy into Voltage Impulses and its Practical Applications
1. Very Fast Voltage Pulse Generators for Scientific Applications
2. Kerr Cell and Pockels Cell Pulsers and Related Techniques
3. Pulsers for Laser Excitation and Flash Photolysis
4. High Voltage Pulse Transformers and their Application to Spark Tracing (Aerodynamics) and to X Ray, Electron, and Light Pulses
5. Megavolt Pulse Techniques: Lightning Flash and EMP Simulation
F. Conversion of Capacitor Energy into X-Ray Flashes and Beams of Electrons, Ions, and Neutrons
1. New Methods for Generating X-Ray Flashes (Debye-Scherrer and Laue Patterns, Plasmas and Lasers)
2. New Designs and Applications of X-Ray Flash Equipment for Motion Analysis
3. Hard X-Ray (Gamma-Ray) Flashes and Electron Beam Pulses of High Energy
4. High-Energy Ion Generation
5. Neutron Flashes for Material Testing
G. Conversion of Capacitor Energy into Heat
1. Impulse Welding, Direct Capacitor Discharge
2. Welding by Transformed Capacitor Energy
3. Fast Metallic Phase Transformations by Current Pulses
4. Pulse Hardening of Carbon Steel
5. Exploding Wires and Their Applications; Exploding Wire Shutters
6. High Temperature Plasma Generation by High Energy Capacitor Discharge
7. Plasma Heating by Laser Beam Energy
H. Conversion of Capacitor Energy into Magnetic Fields
1. Pulsed Magnetic Fields, Concentration
2. Electromagnetic Plasma Propulsion
3. Charging of Permanent Magnets
4. Faraday (Magnetooptical) Effect and Its Use
5. Capping and Uncapping Shutters
6. Magnetically Driven Hypervelocity Macroparticle Accelerators
7. Magnetically Driven Gas Accelerators
8. Megagauss Fields
I. Conversion of Capacitive Stored Energy into Acoustic Pulses
1. Acoustic Pulses
2. Acoustic Pulses and Electroceramics
3. Advanced Sonar Techniques
4. Underwater Shock Waves from Sparks
5. Shock Waves in High Pressure Physics and Metal Forming
