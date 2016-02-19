Capability-Based Computer Systems
1st Edition
Description
Capability-Based Computer Systems focuses on computer programs and their capabilities. The text first elaborates capability- and object-based system concepts, including capability-based systems, object-based approach, and summary. The book then describes early descriptor architectures and explains the Burroughs B5000, Rice University Computer, and Basic Language Machine. The text also focuses on early capability architectures. Dennis and Van Horn's Supervisor; CAL-TSS System; MIT PDP-1 Timesharing System; and Chicago Magic Number Machine are discussed. The book then describes Plessey System 250, Cambridge CAP Computer, and Hydra System. The selection also discusses STAROS System and IBM System/38. STAROS object support and abstract type management, as well as IBM System/38 profiles and authority and programs/procedures, are described. The book highlights Intel iAPX 432, and then considers segment and objects, program execution, storage resources, and abstraction support. Problems related with capability-based architectures are also noted. The text is a good source for readers wanting to study computer programming.
Table of Contents
1 Capability- and Object-Based System Concepts
Capability-Based Systems
Memory Addressing in Computer Systems
The Context of an Address
Protection in Computer Systems
The Object-Based Approach
Capabilities and Object-Based Systems
Summary
For Further Reading
2 Early Descriptor Architectures
Introduction
The Burroughs B5000
The Rice University Computer
The Basic Language Machine
Discussion
For Further Reading
3 Early Capability Architectures
Introduction
Dennis and Van Horn's Supervisor
The MIT PDP-1 Timesharing System
The Chicago Magic Number Machine
The CAL-TSS System
Discussion
For Further Reading
4 The Plessey System 250
Introduction
System Overview
Capability Addressing
Capability Register Usage
Inform and Outform Capabilities
Instructions and Addressing
Protected Procedure Calls
Operating System Resource Management
Input and Output
Discussion
For Further Reading
5 The Cambridge CAP Computer
Introduction
Hardware Overview
CAP Process Structure
CAP Addressing Overview
Capabilities and Virtual Addresses
Process Data Structures
Memory Address Evaluation
Subprocess Creation
The Capability Unit
Protected Procedures
Long-Term Storage and Long-Term Names
Discussion
For Further Reading
6 The Hydra System
Introduction
Hydra Overview
Hydra Objects and Types
Processes, Procedures, and Local Name Spaces
Hydra Operations
Capabilities and Rights
Supporting Protected Subsystems
Templates
Typecalls
Hydra Object Storage System
Capability Representation
Reference Counts and Garbage Collection
Discussion
For Further Reading
7 The STAROS System
Overview of STAROS
STAROS Object Support
STAROS Capabilities
Object Addressing
STAROS Abstract Type Management
Discussion
For Further Reading
8 The IBM System/38
Introduction
System Objects
Object Addressing
Virtual Memory
Pointers
Contexts
Physical Address Mapping
Profiles and Authority
Authority/Pointer Resolution
Programs/Procedures
The Instruction Stream
Program Activation and Invocation
Protected Procedures
Special Privileges
Discussion
For Further Reading
9 The Intel iAPX 432
Introduction
Segments and Objects
Object Addressing
Object Descriptors
Access Descriptors
Program Execution
Domains and Instruction Objects
Procedure Call and Context Objects
Instruction Operand Addressing
Context Allocation
Parameter Passing
Abstraction Support
Domains and Refinements
Creation of Typed Objects
Programmer-Defined Types
Storage Resources
Instructions
Discussion
For Further Reading
10 Issues in Capability-Based Architectures
Introduction
Segmentation
Storage of Capabilities
Capability Representation
Objects
Protected Procedures and Type Extension
Object Lifetimes and Garbage Collection
Object Locking
Revocation
Conclusions
Capability and Object System Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 1984
- Published:
- 31st March 1994
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483101064