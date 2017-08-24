Cannabinoid Pharmacology, Volume 80
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Endocannabinoids and their congeners
Fabiana Piscitelli
2. Endocannabinoid turnover
Steve P.H Alexander
3. Plant cannabinoids
Ethan Russo
4. Synthetic cannabinoids and ‘legal highs’
Paco Molina-Holgado
5. CB1 and CB2 cannabinoid receptors
Mary Abood
6. Novel signalling modalities
Dave Kendall
7. Novel cannabinoid receptors
Andy Irving
8. Ion channel regulation by cannabinoids
Alessia Ligresti
9. Nuclear hormone receptors responding to cannabinoids
Saoirse O’Sullivan
10. The cardiovascular system
Vanessa Ho
11. Metabolism and feeding
Jocelijn Meijerink
12. Immune regulation
Scott Graham
13. Cancer
Burkhard Hinz
14. CNS: pain pathways
David Finn
Description
Cannabinoid Pharmacology, Volume 80 is a new volume in the Advances in Pharmacology that presents reviews of recent breakthroughs. This volume aims to present current knowledge of the endogenous cannabinoid system, and looks at molecular, cellular, tissue and organismal effects of endogenous and exogenous cannabinoids. Topics of note in this new volume include Endocannabinoids and their congeners, Endocannabinoid turnover, Plant cannabinoids, Synthetic cannabinoids and ‘legal highs’, CB1 and CB2 cannabinoid receptors, Novel signaling modalities, Novel cannabinoid receptors, and Ion channel regulation by cannabinoids.
There is a broad coverage of the essential elements associated with the cannabinoid system. The Editors have sought to include authors who represent authoritative voices on these themes, but have not previously worked together to allow a fresh approach to the individual aspects covered.
Key Features
- Presents reviews of recent breakthroughs in the cannabinoid system
- Features chapters from the best authors in the field
- Provides an essential resource for scientists, advanced undergraduate students through to established faculty members
Readership
Scientists seeking to establish or enhance their knowledge of the cannabinoid system. This would include advanced undergraduate students through to established faculty members, making their first attempts at understanding the topic
About the Serial Volume Editors
David Kendall Serial Volume Editor
David Kendall has had an active interest in cannabinoid research for over 20 years focussing initially on endocannabinoid signalling in the vascular system and latterly in its roles in pain. He was Professor of Pharmacology in the University of Nottingham Medical School until 2015 before taking up the position of Chief Scientific Officer for the drug discovery company PharmNovo.
Nottingham University, Nottingham, UK
Stephen Alexander Serial Volume Editor
Dr Stephen Alexander has been interested in the regulation of mammalian cannabinoid systems since the first identification of an endogenous cannabinoid molecule in 1993. He has principally focused on the enzymes associated with the hydrolysis and transformation of these endocannabinoids, both in terms of establishing high throughput assays for these enzymes and also in quantifying their activities in tissues ex vivo. He is an Associate Professor of Molecular Pharmacology at the University of Nottingham, Chair of the Nomenclature Committee of the International Union of Basic and Clinical Pharmacology and has been President of the International Cannabinoid Research Society.
University of Nottingham Medical School, Nottingham, UK