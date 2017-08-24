Cannabinoid Pharmacology, Volume 80 is a new volume in the Advances in Pharmacology that presents reviews of recent breakthroughs. This volume aims to present current knowledge of the endogenous cannabinoid system, and looks at molecular, cellular, tissue and organismal effects of endogenous and exogenous cannabinoids. Topics of note in this new volume include Endocannabinoids and their congeners, Endocannabinoid turnover, Plant cannabinoids, Synthetic cannabinoids and ‘legal highs’, CB1 and CB2 cannabinoid receptors, Novel signaling modalities, Novel cannabinoid receptors, and Ion channel regulation by cannabinoids.

There is a broad coverage of the essential elements associated with the cannabinoid system. The Editors have sought to include authors who represent authoritative voices on these themes, but have not previously worked together to allow a fresh approach to the individual aspects covered.