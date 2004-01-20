Part I Introduction to Physical Therapy

1. History of Canine Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy

2. Regulatory and Practice Issues for the Veterinary and Physical Therapy Professions

3. Conceptual Overview of Physical Therapy, Veterinary Medicine, and Canine Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy

Part II Basic Concepts of Veterinary Medicine

4. Canine Behavior

5. Canine Anatomy

6. Wound Healing: Tendons, Ligaments, Bone, Muscles and Cartilage

7. Responses of Musculoskeletal Tissues to Disuse and Remobilization

8. Exercise Physiology

Part III Patient Assessment

9. The Role of Chondroprotectants and Nutraceuticals in Osteoarthritic Dogs and Cats

10. Physical Examination of the Canine

11. Gait Analysis

12. Assessment of Muscle Strength and Function

Part IV Therapeutic Modalities

13. Therapeutic Ultrasound

14. Therapeutic Exercises

15. Aquatic Therapy

16. Superficial Thermal Modalities

17. Electrical Stimulation

18. Massage

19. Acupuncture

Part V Physical Therapy for Specific Diagnoses

20. Physical Therapy for the Orthopedic Patient

21. Physical Therapy for the Neurologic Patient

22. Physical Therapy for the Geriatric Patient and General Management of the Arthritic Patient

23. Physical Therapy for the Critically Injured Patient

24. Protocol Development

25. Development of a Rehabilitation Facility for Small Animals

Glossary

