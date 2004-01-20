Canine Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy
1st Edition
Description
This one-of-a-kind resource bridges the gap between physical therapy and veterinary training. It provides an understanding of basic physical therapy techniques and interventions, empowering vets to effectively evaluate and treat dogs with debilitating conditions. Important legal and ethical issues are thoroughly explored, and regulatory practices and collaborative relationships are clearly explained.
Key Features
Table of Contents
Part I Introduction to Physical Therapy
1. History of Canine Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy
2. Regulatory and Practice Issues for the Veterinary and Physical Therapy Professions
3. Conceptual Overview of Physical Therapy, Veterinary Medicine, and Canine Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy
Part II Basic Concepts of Veterinary Medicine
4. Canine Behavior
5. Canine Anatomy
6. Wound Healing: Tendons, Ligaments, Bone, Muscles and Cartilage
7. Responses of Musculoskeletal Tissues to Disuse and Remobilization
8. Exercise Physiology
Part III Patient Assessment
9. The Role of Chondroprotectants and Nutraceuticals in Osteoarthritic Dogs and Cats
10. Physical Examination of the Canine
11. Gait Analysis
12. Assessment of Muscle Strength and Function
Part IV Therapeutic Modalities
13. Therapeutic Ultrasound
14. Therapeutic Exercises
15. Aquatic Therapy
16. Superficial Thermal Modalities
17. Electrical Stimulation
18. Massage
19. Acupuncture
Part V Physical Therapy for Specific Diagnoses
20. Physical Therapy for the Orthopedic Patient
21. Physical Therapy for the Neurologic Patient
22. Physical Therapy for the Geriatric Patient and General Management of the Arthritic Patient
23. Physical Therapy for the Critically Injured Patient
24. Protocol Development
25. Development of a Rehabilitation Facility for Small Animals
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2004
- Published:
- 20th January 2004
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721695556
About the Author
Darryl Millis
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN
David Levine
Affiliations and Expertise
UC Foundation Associate Professor of Physical Therapy, The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Chattanooga, TN, Professor and Walter M. Cline Chair of Excellence in Physical Therapy, Department of Physical Therapy
Robert Taylor
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ACVS, Staff Surgeon, Alameda East Veterinary Hospital, Denver; Co-Director, Bel-Rea Institute of Animal Technology, Denver; Clinical Affiliate, Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO