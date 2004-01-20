Canine Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721695556

Canine Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy

1st Edition

Authors: Darryl Millis David Levine Robert Taylor
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721695556
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th January 2004
Page Count: 544
Description

This one-of-a-kind resource bridges the gap between physical therapy and veterinary training. It provides an understanding of basic physical therapy techniques and interventions, empowering vets to effectively evaluate and treat dogs with debilitating conditions. Important legal and ethical issues are thoroughly explored, and regulatory practices and collaborative relationships are clearly explained.

Key Features

  • Provides thorough coverage of physical therapy, from historical aspects to diagnosis and treatment.
  • Presents proposed cases and specific therapies that can be used as guidelines for the management of clinical patients.
  • Features an extensive chapter on the physical examination of the canine, with information ranging from general orthopedic assessment to surgery.
  • Discusses the applications of aquatic therapy for dogs in a chapter devoted to this type of therapy.
  • More than 300 illustrations highlight key concepts and procedures.
  • Contains a glossary of common terms in veterinary and physical therapy medicine

    • Table of Contents

    Part I Introduction to Physical Therapy
    1. History of Canine Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy
    2. Regulatory and Practice Issues for the Veterinary and Physical Therapy Professions
    3. Conceptual Overview of Physical Therapy, Veterinary Medicine, and Canine Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy
    Part II Basic Concepts of Veterinary Medicine
    4. Canine Behavior
    5. Canine Anatomy
    6. Wound Healing: Tendons, Ligaments, Bone, Muscles and Cartilage
    7. Responses of Musculoskeletal Tissues to Disuse and Remobilization
    8. Exercise Physiology
    Part III Patient Assessment
    9. The Role of Chondroprotectants and Nutraceuticals in Osteoarthritic Dogs and Cats
    10. Physical Examination of the Canine
    11. Gait Analysis
    12. Assessment of Muscle Strength and Function
    Part IV Therapeutic Modalities
    13. Therapeutic Ultrasound
    14. Therapeutic Exercises
    15. Aquatic Therapy
    16. Superficial Thermal Modalities
    17. Electrical Stimulation
    18. Massage
    19. Acupuncture
    Part V Physical Therapy for Specific Diagnoses
    20. Physical Therapy for the Orthopedic Patient
    21. Physical Therapy for the Neurologic Patient
    22. Physical Therapy for the Geriatric Patient and General Management of the Arthritic Patient
    23. Physical Therapy for the Critically Injured Patient
    24. Protocol Development
    25. Development of a Rehabilitation Facility for Small Animals
    Glossary

    Details

    No. of pages:
    544
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Saunders 2004
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Saunders
    Hardcover ISBN:
    9780721695556

    About the Author

    Darryl Millis

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

    David Levine

    Affiliations and Expertise

    UC Foundation Associate Professor of Physical Therapy, The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Chattanooga, TN, Professor and Walter M. Cline Chair of Excellence in Physical Therapy, Department of Physical Therapy

    Robert Taylor

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Diplomate ACVS, Staff Surgeon, Alameda East Veterinary Hospital, Denver; Co-Director, Bel-Rea Institute of Animal Technology, Denver; Clinical Affiliate, Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO

