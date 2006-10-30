Canine Internal Medicine Secrets - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781560536291, 9781437711479

Canine Internal Medicine Secrets

1st Edition

Authors: Stan Rubin Anthony Carr
eBook ISBN: 9781437711479
Paperback ISBN: 9781560536291
Imprint: Hanley & Belfus
Published Date: 30th October 2006
Page Count: 464
Table of Contents

  1. Neurology and neuromuscular disorders

    2. Cardiology

    3. Pulmonary disorders

    4. Endocrine disorders

    5. Gastrointestinal problems

    6. Urinary disorders

    7. Reproductive disorders

    8. Polysystemic disorders

    9. Hemolymphatic disorders

    10. Infectious diseases

Description

Part of the popular Secrets Series®, this new text provides essential, practical information for reviewing canine internal medicine topics commonly encountered in clinical situations. Organized by disorder type, it features numerous photos, a popular question-and-answer format, and a detailed index that makes it easy to find information quickly. In 10 concise chapters, expert contributors pose key questions and provide authoritative answers addressing the situations that confront small animal veterinarians every day.

Key Features

  • Authoritative coverage is provided by a team of nationally recognized canine internal medicine experts.
  • All of the most important "need to know" questions and answers are offered in the concise, proven format of the acclaimed Secrets Series.
  • More than 65 superior-quality illustrations highlight key concepts.
  • A thorough, highly detailed index provides quick and easy access to specific topics.

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Hanley & Belfus 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Hanley & Belfus
eBook ISBN:
9781437711479
Paperback ISBN:
9781560536291

About the Authors

Stan Rubin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Western College of Veterinary Medicine, Saskatoon, SK, Canada

Anthony Carr Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Western College of Veterinary Medicine, Saskatoon, SK, Canada

