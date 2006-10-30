Canine Internal Medicine Secrets
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Neurology and neuromuscular disorders
2. Cardiology
3. Pulmonary disorders
4. Endocrine disorders
5. Gastrointestinal problems
6. Urinary disorders
7. Reproductive disorders
8. Polysystemic disorders
9. Hemolymphatic disorders
10. Infectious diseases
Description
Part of the popular Secrets Series®, this new text provides essential, practical information for reviewing canine internal medicine topics commonly encountered in clinical situations. Organized by disorder type, it features numerous photos, a popular question-and-answer format, and a detailed index that makes it easy to find information quickly. In 10 concise chapters, expert contributors pose key questions and provide authoritative answers addressing the situations that confront small animal veterinarians every day.
Key Features
- Authoritative coverage is provided by a team of nationally recognized canine internal medicine experts.
- All of the most important "need to know" questions and answers are offered in the concise, proven format of the acclaimed Secrets Series.
- More than 65 superior-quality illustrations highlight key concepts.
- A thorough, highly detailed index provides quick and easy access to specific topics.
About the Authors
Stan Rubin Author
Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Western College of Veterinary Medicine, Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Anthony Carr Author
Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Western College of Veterinary Medicine, Saskatoon, SK, Canada