Canine and Feline Respiratory Medicine, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 50-2

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, guest edited by Dr. Lynelle Johnson, is an update on Canine and Feline Respiratory Medicine. This is one of six issues each year. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: updates on pulmonary function testing in small animals, laryngeal disease in dogs and cats, chronic rhinitis in the cat, feline aspergillosis, canine nasal disease, update on feline asthma, canine chronic bronchitis, tracheal and airway collapse in dogs, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in west highland white terriers, bacterial pneumonia in dogs and cats, and exudative pleural diseases in small animals.