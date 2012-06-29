Canine and Feline Gastroenterology
1st Edition
A comprehensive reference standard for the discipline, Canine and Feline Gastroenterology covers the biology, pathobiology, and diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and hepatobiliary systems. An international team of experts, including 85 authors from 17 different countries, led by Robert Washabau and Michael Day, covers everything from minor problems such as adverse food reactions to debilitating inflammatory, infectious, metabolic, and neoplastic diseases of the digestive system. This authoritative text utilizes an evidence-based approach to reflect the latest science and research, complemented by principles of problem solving, algorithms to improve clinical diagnoses, and extensive full-color illustrations. For generalists and specialists alike, this gastroenterology reference should be part of every serious practitioner's professional library.
- A comprehensive, 928-page reference standard covers the discipline of canine and feline gastroenterology.
- An international focus is provided by 85 authors from 17 different countries, including renowned experts in veterinary gastroenterology, internal medicine, pathology, clinical pathology, radiology, and infectious disease.
- Coverage of the entire breadth and depth of gastroenterology ranges from biology to pathobiology, as well as diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and hepatobiliary systems.
- Current information on GI microflora, immunology, cellular growth, and systems integration provides a foundation for treating clinical problems.
- Coverage of diseases in dogs and cats includes the oral cavity, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, colon, anorectum, liver and biliary tract, exocrine pancreas, peritoneum, and associated vasculature.
- A focus on patient management examines the full range of procedures and techniques essential to diagnosis and treatment from clinical signs and diagnosis to nutritional support and pharmacologic management of disease.
- Clear explanations of current diagnostic modalities include laboratory tests, molecular methods, diagnostic imaging, endoscopy, and histopathology, also showing how to interpret and utilize results.
- A strong clinical approach emphasizes need-to-know information for managing the common and not-so-common G.I. clinical problems of everyday practice.
- Full-color photographs and illustrations depict concepts, conditions, and procedures.
- An evidence-based medicine perspective reflects the latest research as well as the modern practice of veterinary medicine.
- Logical, coherent, and consistent internal organization makes this a reader-friendly edition.
- Problem-based algorithms help in diagnosing every G.I. clinical problem from A to Z.
- A stand-alone section on the pharmacologic approach to G.I. disease offers quick and easy drug reference.
Section I: Biology of the Gastrointestinal Tract, Pancreas, and Liver
- Integration of Gastrointestinal Function
- Gastrointestinal Microflora
- Gastrointestinal Immunology
- Gastrointestinal Inflammation
- Cellular Growth/Neoplasia
- Abdominal Pain
- Anorexia
- Ascites
- Coagulopathy
- Constipation
- Diarrhea
- Dyschezia and Tenesmus
- Dysphagia and Gagging
- Fecal Incontinence
- Gastrointestinal Gas
- Hemorrhage (Gastrointestinal)
- Hepatoencephalopathy
- Icterus
- Polyphagia
- Polyuria/Polydipsia
- Regurgitation
- Salivation
- Vomiting
- Weight Loss & Cachexia
- Laboratory Approach
- Diagnostic Imaging of the Gastrointestinal Tract
- Endoscopy
- Laparoscopy
- Histopathology
- Nutritional Assessment and Management
- Adverse Reactions to Food
- Nutritional Strategies
- Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition
Section V: Pharmacologic Approach to Gastrointestinal Disease
- Antidiarrheal Agents
- Antiemetic Agents
- Antifungal Drugs
- Antihelmintic Agents
- Antiinflammatory Agents
- Antimicrobial Agents
- Antioxidant Drugs
- Antispasmodic Agents
- Behavioral Modification
- Chelating Agents
- Chemotherapy
- Cytoprotection – Gastric
- Cytoprotection – Liver/Biliary
- Enzyme Supplementation
- Fluid Therapy
- Immunosuppressive Drugs
- Laxative Agents
- Probiotic Agents
- Prokinetic Agents
- Vitamins and Minerals
- Oropharynx
- Esophagus
- Stomach
- Small Intestine
- Large Intestine
- Anorectum
- Pancreas
- Liver
- Breed-Relationships
Section II: Approach to Clinical Signs in Gastrointestinal Disease
Section III: Diagnostic Approach to Gastrointestinal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Problems
Section IV: Nutritional Approach to Gastrointestinal Disease
Section VI: Diseases of the Gastrointestinal Tract
- No. of pages:
- 1024
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 29th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437703023
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455774579
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455755011
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416036616
Robert Washabau
Professor, Department Chairperson, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Minnesota, St. Paul, MN
Michael J. Day
Professor of Veterinary Pathology; Director of Diagnostic Pathology; University of Bristol; Lanford, Unighted Kingdom
"There are books that cover basic clinical approaches or providea quick referenceguide but for some timethere has been a gap on the bookself for up-to-date, comprehensive, authoritative book...The book is mammoth and replete with high-quality with high-quality colour diagrams...Was it worth carrying this hefty tome with me each day? Absolutely- it clearly conveys information that is not found in other textbooks, along with a good distillation of current knowledge in a reader-friendly format."
Veterinary Record, October 2012
"Canine and Feline Gastroenterology is a comprehensive text of over 950 pages covering diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, as well as the pancreatic and the hepatobillary systems...Canine and Feline and Gastroenterology serves as a must-have reference for both generalist and referral practitioners, as well as postgraduate students with a particular interest in the discipline of veterinarty gastroenterology. It is a valuable resource, which I will continue to use in both clinical and research settings, as well as for preparation for specialist exams, and is a worthwhile addition to the practice library."
Australian Veterinary Journal, February 2013