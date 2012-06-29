Canine and Feline Gastroenterology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416036616, 9781437703023

Canine and Feline Gastroenterology

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Washabau Michael J. Day
eBook ISBN: 9781437703023
eBook ISBN: 9781455774579
eBook ISBN: 9781455755011
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416036616
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th June 2012
Page Count: 1024
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A comprehensive reference standard for the discipline, Canine and Feline Gastroenterology covers the biology, pathobiology, and diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and hepatobiliary systems. An international team of experts, including 85 authors from 17 different countries, led by Robert Washabau and Michael Day, covers everything from minor problems such as adverse food reactions to debilitating inflammatory, infectious, metabolic, and neoplastic diseases of the digestive system. This authoritative text utilizes an evidence-based approach to reflect the latest science and research, complemented by principles of problem solving, algorithms to improve clinical diagnoses, and extensive full-color illustrations. For generalists and specialists alike, this gastroenterology reference should be part of every serious practitioner's professional library.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive, 928-page reference standard covers the discipline of canine and feline gastroenterology.
  • An international focus is provided by 85 authors from 17 different countries, including renowned experts in veterinary gastroenterology, internal medicine, pathology, clinical pathology, radiology, and infectious disease.
  • Coverage of the entire breadth and depth of gastroenterology ranges from biology to pathobiology, as well as diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and hepatobiliary systems.
  • Current information on GI microflora, immunology, cellular growth, and systems integration provides a foundation for treating clinical problems.
  • Coverage of diseases in dogs and cats includes the oral cavity, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, colon, anorectum, liver and biliary tract, exocrine pancreas, peritoneum, and associated vasculature.
  • A focus on patient management examines the full range of procedures and techniques essential to diagnosis and treatment from clinical signs and diagnosis to nutritional support and pharmacologic management of disease.
  • Clear explanations of current diagnostic modalities include laboratory tests, molecular methods, diagnostic imaging, endoscopy, and histopathology, also showing how to interpret and utilize results.
  • A strong clinical approach emphasizes need-to-know information for managing the common and not-so-common G.I. clinical problems of everyday practice.
  • Full-color photographs and illustrations depict concepts, conditions, and procedures.
  • An evidence-based medicine perspective reflects the latest research as well as the modern practice of veterinary medicine.
  • Logical, coherent, and consistent internal organization makes this a reader-friendly edition.
  • Problem-based algorithms help in diagnosing every G.I. clinical problem from A to Z.
  • A stand-alone section on the pharmacologic approach to G.I. disease offers quick and easy drug reference.

Table of Contents

Section I: Biology of the Gastrointestinal Tract, Pancreas, and Liver

  1. Integration of Gastrointestinal Function

  2. Gastrointestinal Microflora

  3. Gastrointestinal Immunology

  4. Gastrointestinal Inflammation

  5. Cellular Growth/Neoplasia

    6. Section II: Approach to Clinical Signs in Gastrointestinal Disease

  6. Abdominal Pain

  7. Anorexia

  8. Ascites

  9. Coagulopathy

  10. Constipation

  11. Diarrhea

  12. Dyschezia and Tenesmus

  13. Dysphagia and Gagging

  14. Fecal Incontinence

  15. Gastrointestinal Gas

  16. Hemorrhage (Gastrointestinal)

  17. Hepatoencephalopathy

  18. Icterus

  19. Polyphagia

  20. Polyuria/Polydipsia

  21. Regurgitation

  22. Salivation

  23. Vomiting

  24. Weight Loss & Cachexia

    25. Section III: Diagnostic Approach to Gastrointestinal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Problems

  25. Laboratory Approach

  26. Diagnostic Imaging of the Gastrointestinal Tract

  27. Endoscopy

  28. Laparoscopy

  29. Histopathology

    30. Section IV: Nutritional Approach to Gastrointestinal Disease

  30. Nutritional Assessment and Management

  31. Adverse Reactions to Food

  32. Nutritional Strategies

  33. Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition

    Section V: Pharmacologic Approach to Gastrointestinal Disease

  34. Antidiarrheal Agents

  35. Antiemetic Agents

  36. Antifungal Drugs

  37. Antihelmintic Agents

  38. Antiinflammatory Agents

  39. Antimicrobial Agents

  40. Antioxidant Drugs

  41. Antispasmodic Agents

  42. Behavioral Modification

  43. Chelating Agents

  44. Chemotherapy

  45. Cytoprotection – Gastric

  46. Cytoprotection – Liver/Biliary

  47. Enzyme Supplementation

  48. Fluid Therapy

  49. Immunosuppressive Drugs

  50. Laxative Agents

  51. Probiotic Agents

  52. Prokinetic Agents

  53. Vitamins and Minerals

    54. Section VI: Diseases of the Gastrointestinal Tract

  54. Oropharynx

  55. Esophagus

  56. Stomach

  57. Small Intestine

  58. Large Intestine

  59. Anorectum

  60. Pancreas

  61. Liver

  62. Breed-Relationships

Details

No. of pages:
1024
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437703023
eBook ISBN:
9781455774579
eBook ISBN:
9781455755011
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416036616

About the Author

Robert Washabau

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department Chairperson, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Minnesota, St. Paul, MN

Michael J. Day

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Veterinary Pathology; Director of Diagnostic Pathology; University of Bristol; Lanford, Unighted Kingdom

Reviews

"There are books that cover basic clinical approaches or providea quick referenceguide but for some timethere has been a gap on the bookself for up-to-date, comprehensive, authoritative book...The book is mammoth and replete with high-quality with high-quality colour diagrams...Was it worth carrying this hefty tome with me each day? Absolutely- it clearly conveys information  that is not found  in other textbooks, along with a good distillation of current knowledge in a reader-friendly  format."

Veterinary Record, October 2012

"Canine and Feline Gastroenterology is a comprehensive text of over 950 pages covering diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, as well as the pancreatic and the hepatobillary systems...Canine and Feline and Gastroenterology serves as a must-have reference for both generalist and referral practitioners, as well as postgraduate students with a particular interest in the discipline of veterinarty gastroenterology. It is a valuable resource, which I will continue to use in both clinical and research settings, as well as for preparation for specialist exams, and is a worthwhile addition to the practice library."

Australian Veterinary Journal, February 2013

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.