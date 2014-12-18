Canine and Feline Endocrinology
4th Edition
Description
No other title offers such dedication to the depth, experience, and focus of endocrinology as Canine and Feline Endocrinology, 4th Edition. Comprehensive coverage includes virtually every common and uncommon condition in endocrinology, plus the most updated information on nutrition, geriatric care, pathophysiology, testing procedures, and cost-effective and expedient diagnostic protocols. With its logical, step-by-step guidance for decision making, diagnosis, and prescribing, you will be well-equipped to care for the wide spectrum of endocrine and metabolic disorders in dogs and cats.
Key Features
- Expert authorship , including the addition of three world-renowned endocrinology experts — Claudia Reusch, Catharine Scott-Moncrieff, and Ellen Behrend — offers unparalleled guidance on the latest advances in the field.
- Separation of cats and dogs into separate chapters ensures information on each species is covered to its fullest.
- Focus on diagnosis and treatment with less discussion on anatomy and physiology allows the book to concentrate on practical, current information that today’s clinician most use.
- Thorough coverage of indications and interpretation of testing procedures in endocrine diseases enables reliable and accurate diagnosis.
- Detailed discussions of diagnostic strategies and treatment recommendations provide practical, cost-effective, and expedient approaches while ensuring they represent standard of care backed by research and experience.
- Algorithms on diagnostic and therapeutic approaches provide a practical, logical resource for the busy practitioner needing quick access to information.
- Logical, step-by-step guidelines aid in accurate decision-making and diagnosis.
- Comprehensive tables and boxes summarize and clarify key information for quick reference.
- In-depth discussions from experts in the field include coverage of treatment, monitoring, and management of complications as well as clinical signs, differential diagnoses and diagnostic approaches
- Extensive reference lists provide readers with sources for additional information on clinical investigative studies
- Separate chapters devoted to each key topic provide thorough, distinct coverage of all content areas.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: THE PITUITARY GLAND
1. Water Metabolism and Diabetes Insipidus
2. Disorders of Growth Hormone
SECTION 2: THE THYROID GLAND
3. Hypothyroidism
4. Feline Hyperthyroidism (Thyrotoxicosis)
5. Canine Thyroid Tumors and Hyperthyroidism
SECTION 3: THE ENDOCRINE PANCREAS
6. Canine Diabetes Mellitus
7. Feline Diabetes Mellitus
8. Diabetic Ketoacidosis
9. Beta-Cell Neoplasia: Insulinoma
SECTION 4: THE ADRENAL GLAND
10. Canine Hyperadrenocorticism
11. Adrenocortical Diseases in Cats
12. Hypoadrenocorticism
13. Pheochromocytoma and Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
14. Glucocorticoid Therapy
SECTION 5: PARATHYROID GLAND
15. Hypercalcemia and Primary Hyperparathyroidism
16. Hypocalcemia and Primary Hypoparathyroidism
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 18th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455744565
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455744572
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323294782
About the Author
Edward Feldman
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Medicine and Epidemiology, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis, CA
Richard Nelson
Affiliations and Expertise
Dipl ACVIM, Professor, Department of Medicine and Epidemiology, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis, CA