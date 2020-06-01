Cancers in the Urban Environment
2nd Edition
How Malignant Diseases Are Caused and Distributed Among the Diverse People and Neighborhoods of a Major Global Metropolis
Description
Cancers in the Urban Environment: How Malignant Diseases Are Caused and Distributed among the Diverse People and Neighborhoods of a Major Global Metropolis, Second Edition, provides a detailed description of the occurrence of common forms of cancer in the ethnically, socially and environmentally complex milieu of a modern urban complex. The location is Los Angeles County, and the patterns of 72 different malignancies are described according to race, age, sex, social class calendar time (since 1972) and most notably, individual neighborhood, using detailed maps of high risk. This second edition uses twice as many cases and more demographic diversity.
Physicians and scientific investigators in California and elsewhere can use the material provided to counsel patients and evaluate the consistency of any specific pattern of occurrence with each specific causal hypothesis. A detailed appendix describes the source of data, provides the basis for the choices made in the production of the volume, and gives a perspective on the search for "clusters" of malignancy.
Key Features
- Compares different types of cancers with respect to the degree of non-random occurrence
- Contains numerous maps detailing the demographic and geographic pattern of cancer occurrence in Los Angeles County
- Provides an empirical perspective on the search for disease "clusters"
Readership
Cancer researchers; epidemiologists; chronic disease investigators; environmental scientists; local and national government public health agencies
Table of Contents
1. What Cancers Are
2. Environmental and Other Causes of Cancer
3. Resources Used to Detect Local Increases in Risk
4. Methods Used to Detect Local Increases in Risk
5. Errors Due to Chance
6. Comparison Between "Apples" and "Oranges"
7. Failure to Detect Local Increases in Risk
8. Investigating a Lead
9. Guide to the Figures
10. Interpretation
11. Scientific and Technical Notes
12. Oropharyngeal Carcinoma
13. Salivary Gland Malignancies
14. Squamous Carcinoma of the Esophagus/Gastric Cardia
15. Adenocarcinoma of the Esophagus/Gastric Cardia
16. Adenocarcinoma of the (Lower) Stomach
17. Carcinoma of the Small Intestine
18. Colon Carcinoma, Total (Both Upper and Sigmoid)
19. Carcinoma of the Upper Colon
20. Carcinoma of the Sigmoid Colon
21. Carcinoma of the Rectum
22. Hepatocellular Carcinoma
23. Cholangiocarcinoma
24. Gallbladder Carcinoma
25. Biliary Tract Carcinoma
26. Pancreas Carcinoma
27. Carcinoma of the Nose/Sinuses
28. Carcinoma of the Larynx
29. Lung and Bronchus Carcinoma, Total (All Types)
30. Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Lung and Bronchus
31. Large Cell carcinoma of the Lung and Bronchus
32. Small Cell Carcinoma of the Lung and Bronchus
33. Adenocarcinoma of the Lung and Bronchus
34. Bronchioloalveolar Carcinoma of the Lung and Bronchus
35. Undifferentiated Carcinoma of the Lung and Bronchus
36. Carcinoma of the Lung and Bronchus, Not Otherwise Classified
37. Mesothelioma
38. Soft Tissue Sarcoma
39. Angiosarcoma
40. Kaposi Sarcoma
41. Osteosarcoma
42. Ewing's Sarcoma
43. Malignant Chordoma
44. Malignant Melanoma
45. Breast Carcinoma
46. Squamous Cervix Carcinoma (Invasive)
47. Endometrial (Uterine Corpus) Carcinoma
48. Epithelial Carcinoma of the Ovary
49. Germ Cell Malignancies
50. Prostate Carcinoma
51. Anogenital Adenocarcinoma
52. Anogenital Squamous Carcinoma
53. Mixed Cell Genital Tumors
54. Transitional Cell (Non-Squamous) Bladder Carcinoma
55. Squamous Bladder Carcinoma
56. Renal Cell Carcinoma
57. Wilms Tumor (Nephroblastoma)
58. Retinoblastoma
59. Brain Malignancies (Gliomas)
60. Spinal Cord Malignancies
61. Neurolemoma (Nerve Sheath Malignancy)
62. Neuroblastoma
63. Malignant Meningioma
64. Papillary Carcinoma of the Thyroid
65. Follicular Carcinoma of the Thyroid
66. Other Carcinoma of the Thyroid
67. Pituitary Carcinoma
68. Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
69. Carcinoma of the Thymus
70. Mixed Cellularity Hodgkin Lymphoma
71. Nodular Sclerosis Hodgkin Lymphoma
72. Other Hodgkin Lymphoma
73. All Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas (All Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Types)
74. Follicular Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
75. Diffuse Large B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
76. Diffuse Small Lymphocytic or Plasmacytic B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
77. Diffuse Mixed B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
78. High-Grade Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
79. T-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
80. Maltoma Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
81. Other Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
82. Central Nervous System Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas (All Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Types)
83. Stomach Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas (All Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Types)
84. Other Gastrointestinal Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas (All Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Types)
85. Lymph Node/Other Organ Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas (All Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Types)
86. Multiple Myeloma
87. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
88. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
89. Hairy Cell Leukemia
90. Acute Non-Lymphocytic Leukemia
91. Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia
92. Other Leukemias
93. All Malignancies of Infants/Toddlers
94. All Malignancies of Older Children
95. All Malignancies of Young Adults
96. All Malignancies of Older Adults
97. All Malignancies
98. Overall Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128117453
About the Author
Thomas Mack
Thomas M. Mack is an internationally renowned researcher specialized in the life style factors related to the development of cancer. He is founder of International Twin Registry, a continent-wide series of comparisons between patients with chronic diseases and their unaffected twins; and California Twin Program, an analogous program of studies among twins who differ in lifestyle or personal exposures and experiences.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern California Comprehensive Cancer Center, Los Angeles, USA and Professor of Preventive Medicine and Pathology, Former Director of Los Angeles County Cancer Surveillance Program