Cancer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729581837

Cancer

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729581837
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Cancer - General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series. Integrative cancer care requires a comprehensive and well-coordinated team or virtual team approach. The general practitioner with an integrative philosophy is well placed to coordinate appropriate screening, prevention, case finding and treatment services for patients at all stages of their journey. The cancer journey begins with awareness of risk factors and preventive strategies, and continues through diagnosis of the type and stage of cancer, decisions about conventional treatment and adjunctive therapies. Ideally, the integrative approach to cancer management improves a patient’s sense of self-control, reduces anxiety and aims to maximise the body’s potential to heal.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780729581837

About the Author

Kerryn Phelps

Affiliations and Expertise

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.