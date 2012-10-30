Cancer - General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series. Integrative cancer care requires a comprehensive and well-coordinated team or virtual team approach. The general practitioner with an integrative philosophy is well placed to coordinate appropriate screening, prevention, case finding and treatment services for patients at all stages of their journey. The cancer journey begins with awareness of risk factors and preventive strategies, and continues through diagnosis of the type and stage of cancer, decisions about conventional treatment and adjunctive therapies. Ideally, the integrative approach to cancer management improves a patient’s sense of self-control, reduces anxiety and aims to maximise the body’s potential to heal.