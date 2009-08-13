Cancer: What the Primary Care Practitioner Needs to Know, Part I, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 36-3
1st Edition
Authors: Richard Wender Danielle Snyderman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712681
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th August 2009
Description
Cancer is a chronic life-threatening disease that requires a comprehensive approach, including health promotion, prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliation. Because primary care physicians are critically important to the implementation of cancer control strategies, we have devoted two issues of Primary Care to keeping primary care physicians informed about the most recent developments in cancer treatment and prevention. Part I focuses on identifying cancer risk factors and on screening and prevention for specific cancers such as breast, cervical, colon, and prostate cancer.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 13th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437712681
About the Authors
Richard Wender Author
Danielle Snyderman Author
