I. ON THE FIRST CONTACT



Taxonomy of Cancer Pain



Initial Evaluation of the Patient with Cancer Pain



Cancer Pain Syndromes Due to Tumor Invasion



Cancer Pain Syndromes Due to Therapy



Radiological Evaluation of the Patient with Cancer Pain



Behavioral Assessment







II. THE INITIAL THERAPEUTIC APPROACH



Molecular Biology of Opioid Receptors



Pharmacology of Opioid Receptors



NSAIDs and COX-2 Inhibitors



Tricyclic Antidepressants



Membrane Stabilizing Agents: Anticonvulsants, Topical and Oral Local Anesthetics



Alpha-2 Adrenergic Agonists



Steroids



Biphosphonates: New and Old



Prevention and Management of Side Effects—Opioids



Drug Induced Constipation: Prevention and therapy



Prevention and Management of Side Effects—Adjuvants



Behavioral Therapy



Physical Therapy



Occupational Therapy



Acupuncture Therapy



Herbal Therapy







III. INVASIVE PROCEDURES



Neurolysis of Sympathetic Axis



Intraspinal Therapy: Epidural (permanent) and Intrathecal



Spinal Cord Stimulation



Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty



Neurosurgical Procedures



Orthopedic Procedures



Chemotherapy for The Palliation of Pain



Radiation Therapy for The Palliation of Pain







IV. PALLIATIVE CARE



General Principles



Nutrition and Hydration



Weakness



Dermatology Problems



Gastrointestinal and Abdominal Problems Respiratory Problems



Urinary Problems



Neurologic Problems



Orthopedic



Metabolic



Fever and Infection



The Final Hours



Subcutaneous Infusions

