Cancer Pain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721602615, 9781437713022

Cancer Pain

1st Edition

Pharmacological, Interventional, and Palliative Care Approaches

Authors: Oscar de Leon-Casasola
eBook ISBN: 9781437713022
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721602615
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd June 2006
Page Count: 608
Description

This new, single-volume reference offers you today's best knowledge on successfully treating cancer pain. It covers everything from the initial evaluation of the patient with cancer pain to the final hours. Chapter after chapter, you'll find a wealth of information on the latest developments in pharmacological therapy · management of side effects and complications · the use of opiods and adjuvants · invasive techniques for the management of cancer pain · and alternative medicine therapies.

Key Features

  • Features a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to cancer pain—from top international cancer centers.
  • Covers the latest pharmacologic treatments as well as the recent advances in the management of side effects and complications associated with oral pharmacological therapy.
  • Provides step-by-step instructions for invasive pain techniques.
  • Discusses intraspinal analgesia, resulting in better pain relief and a lower incidence of side effects and complications for patients who have had little success with the use of pharmacological therapy.
  • Includes discussions on the benefits as well as side effects of alternative medicine, including acupuncture, herbal therapies, and message therapy.
  • Examines the advantages of cancer pain treatment by psychologists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and nutritionists.
  • Presents complete palliative care protocols and recipes for every symptom and major organ system.

Table of Contents

I. ON THE FIRST CONTACT

Taxonomy of Cancer Pain

Initial Evaluation of the Patient with Cancer Pain

Cancer Pain Syndromes Due to Tumor Invasion

Cancer Pain Syndromes Due to Therapy

Radiological Evaluation of the Patient with Cancer Pain

Behavioral Assessment



II. THE INITIAL THERAPEUTIC APPROACH

Molecular Biology of Opioid Receptors

Pharmacology of Opioid Receptors

NSAIDs and COX-2 Inhibitors

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Membrane Stabilizing Agents: Anticonvulsants, Topical and Oral Local Anesthetics

Alpha-2 Adrenergic Agonists

Steroids

Biphosphonates: New and Old

Prevention and Management of Side Effects—Opioids

Drug Induced Constipation: Prevention and therapy

Prevention and Management of Side Effects—Adjuvants

Behavioral Therapy

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Acupuncture Therapy

Herbal Therapy



III. INVASIVE PROCEDURES

Neurolysis of Sympathetic Axis

Intraspinal Therapy: Epidural (permanent) and Intrathecal

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty

Neurosurgical Procedures

Orthopedic Procedures

Chemotherapy for The Palliation of Pain

Radiation Therapy for The Palliation of Pain



IV. PALLIATIVE CARE

General Principles

Nutrition and Hydration

Weakness

Dermatology Problems

Gastrointestinal and Abdominal Problems Respiratory Problems

Urinary Problems

Neurologic Problems

Orthopedic

Metabolic

Fever and Infection

The Final Hours

Subcutaneous Infusions

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437713022
Hardcover ISBN:
9780721602615

About the Author

Oscar de Leon-Casasola

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Pain Section, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, NY

