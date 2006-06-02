Cancer Pain
1st Edition
Pharmacological, Interventional, and Palliative Care Approaches
Description
This new, single-volume reference offers you today's best knowledge on successfully treating cancer pain. It covers everything from the initial evaluation of the patient with cancer pain to the final hours. Chapter after chapter, you'll find a wealth of information on the latest developments in pharmacological therapy · management of side effects and complications · the use of opiods and adjuvants · invasive techniques for the management of cancer pain · and alternative medicine therapies.
Key Features
- Features a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to cancer pain—from top international cancer centers.
- Covers the latest pharmacologic treatments as well as the recent advances in the management of side effects and complications associated with oral pharmacological therapy.
- Provides step-by-step instructions for invasive pain techniques.
- Discusses intraspinal analgesia, resulting in better pain relief and a lower incidence of side effects and complications for patients who have had little success with the use of pharmacological therapy.
- Includes discussions on the benefits as well as side effects of alternative medicine, including acupuncture, herbal therapies, and message therapy.
- Examines the advantages of cancer pain treatment by psychologists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and nutritionists.
- Presents complete palliative care protocols and recipes for every symptom and major organ system.
Table of Contents
I. ON THE FIRST CONTACT
Taxonomy of Cancer Pain
Initial Evaluation of the Patient with Cancer Pain
Cancer Pain Syndromes Due to Tumor Invasion
Cancer Pain Syndromes Due to Therapy
Radiological Evaluation of the Patient with Cancer Pain
Behavioral Assessment
II. THE INITIAL THERAPEUTIC APPROACH
Molecular Biology of Opioid Receptors
Pharmacology of Opioid Receptors
NSAIDs and COX-2 Inhibitors
Tricyclic Antidepressants
Membrane Stabilizing Agents: Anticonvulsants, Topical and Oral Local Anesthetics
Alpha-2 Adrenergic Agonists
Steroids
Biphosphonates: New and Old
Prevention and Management of Side Effects—Opioids
Drug Induced Constipation: Prevention and therapy
Prevention and Management of Side Effects—Adjuvants
Behavioral Therapy
Physical Therapy
Occupational Therapy
Acupuncture Therapy
Herbal Therapy
III. INVASIVE PROCEDURES
Neurolysis of Sympathetic Axis
Intraspinal Therapy: Epidural (permanent) and Intrathecal
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty
Neurosurgical Procedures
Orthopedic Procedures
Chemotherapy for The Palliation of Pain
Radiation Therapy for The Palliation of Pain
IV. PALLIATIVE CARE
General Principles
Nutrition and Hydration
Weakness
Dermatology Problems
Gastrointestinal and Abdominal Problems Respiratory Problems
Urinary Problems
Neurologic Problems
Orthopedic
Metabolic
Fever and Infection
The Final Hours
Subcutaneous Infusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 2nd June 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437713022
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721602615
About the Author
Oscar de Leon-Casasola
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Pain Section, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, NY