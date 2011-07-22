Cancer of the Skin
2nd Edition
Description
Cancer of the Skin, edited by Drs. Rigel, Robinson, Ross, Friedman, Cockerell, Lim, Stockfleth, and Kirkwood, is your complete, multimedia guide to early diagnosis and effective medical and surgical treatment of melanoma and other skin cancers. Thoroughly updated with 11 new chapters, this broad-based, comprehensive reference provides you with the latest information on clinical genetics and genomics of skin cancer, targeted therapy for melanoma, the Vitamin D debate concerning the risks and benefits of sun exposure, and other timely topics. A new, multi-disciplinary team of contributors and editors comprised of leading experts in this field offers truly diverse perspectives and worldwide best practices.
Key Features
- Broaden your understanding of all aspects of skin cancer—from the underlying biology to clinical manifestations of the disease to diagnosis, and medical and surgical treatment—with this easy-to-use, comprehensive, multimedia reference.
- See conditions as they appear in practice with guidance from detailed full-color images and step-by-step procedural videos.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 22nd July 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437736144
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323248617
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437717884
About the Author
Darrell Rigel
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Dermatology New York University Medical Centre Clinical Professor Department of Dermatology New York University Medical School; Adjunct Clinical Professor Department of Dermatology Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY
Robert Friedman
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor Department of Dermatology New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
June Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago IL, USA.
Merrick Ross
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Chief, Melanoma Section, Department of Surgical Oncology, The University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA
Clay Cockerell
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Dermatology and Pathology;, Director, Cockerell and Associates Dermpath Diagnostics; Director, Division of Dermatopathology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX, USA
Henry Lim
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman and C. S. Livingood Chair, Department of Dermatology, Henry Ford Hospital; Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Henry Ford Health System
Eggert Stockfleth
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Dermatology; Head of Skin Cancer Center Charité, Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Allergy, Charité – University Medical Center Berlin, Berlin, Germany
John Kirkwood
Affiliations and Expertise
Usher Professor of Medicine, Dermatology, and Translational Science, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Director, Melanoma and Skin Cancer Program, University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, Pittsburgh, PA