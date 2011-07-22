Cancer of the Skin - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437717884, 9781437736144

Cancer of the Skin

2nd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Darrell Rigel Robert Friedman June Robinson Merrick Ross Clay Cockerell Henry Lim Eggert Stockfleth John Kirkwood
eBook ISBN: 9781437736144
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437717884
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd July 2011
Page Count: 720
Description

Cancer of the Skin, edited by Drs. Rigel, Robinson, Ross, Friedman, Cockerell, Lim, Stockfleth, and Kirkwood, is your complete, multimedia guide to early diagnosis and effective medical and surgical treatment of melanoma and other skin cancers. Thoroughly updated with 11 new chapters, this broad-based, comprehensive reference provides you with the latest information on clinical genetics and genomics of skin cancer, targeted therapy for melanoma, the Vitamin D debate concerning the risks and benefits of sun exposure, and other timely topics. A new, multi-disciplinary team of contributors and editors comprised of leading experts in this field offers truly diverse perspectives and worldwide best practices.

Key Features

  • Broaden your understanding of all aspects of skin cancer—from the underlying biology to clinical manifestations of the disease to diagnosis, and medical and surgical treatment—with this easy-to-use, comprehensive, multimedia reference.

  • See conditions as they appear in practice with guidance from detailed full-color images and step-by-step procedural videos.

Details

No. of pages:
720
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
eBook ISBN:
Hardcover ISBN:
About the Author

Darrell Rigel

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Dermatology New York University Medical Centre Clinical Professor Department of Dermatology New York University Medical School; Adjunct Clinical Professor Department of Dermatology Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY

Robert Friedman

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor Department of Dermatology New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY

June Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago IL, USA.

Merrick Ross

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Chief, Melanoma Section, Department of Surgical Oncology, The University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, USA

Clay Cockerell

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor, Dermatology and Pathology;, Director, Cockerell and Associates Dermpath Diagnostics; Director, Division of Dermatopathology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX, USA

Henry Lim

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman and C. S. Livingood Chair, Department of Dermatology, Henry Ford Hospital; Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Henry Ford Health System

Eggert Stockfleth

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Dermatology; Head of Skin Cancer Center Charité, Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Allergy, Charité – University Medical Center Berlin, Berlin, Germany

John Kirkwood

Affiliations and Expertise

Usher Professor of Medicine, Dermatology, and Translational Science, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Director, Melanoma and Skin Cancer Program, University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, Pittsburgh, PA

