Cancer Nursing Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443060403

Cancer Nursing Practice

1st Edition

A Textbook for the Specialist Nurse

Authors: Nora Kearney Alison Richardson Paola Di Giulio
Paperback ISBN: 9780443060403
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 22nd August 2000
Page Count: 224
Description

This book presents a synthesis of important issues, which underpin the practice of advanced cancer nursing and are vital to experienced practitioners in moving cancer nursing forward. The central concerns of the book reflect the emerging roles of the advanced specialist practitioner and include advanced practice, education, management and research. The text is written by recognised cancer nursing experts from throughout Europe who collectively are involved in shaping the future of cancer nursing across the continent.

Table of Contents

Cancer nursing as a specialty. The practice base of cancer nursing. Leadership and management: influencing the shape of advanced cancer nursing practice. Clinical decision making. Nursing Education in cancer care. Nursing research in cancer care. Information and education for patients and families. Some ethical issues in cancer nursing. Towards a European framework for cancer nursing services

224
English
© Churchill Livingstone 2000
Churchill Livingstone
9780443060403

Nora Kearney

Professor of Cancer Care, Director, Cancer Care Research Centre, Department of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Stirling, UK

Alison Richardson

Professor of Cancer and Palliative Care Nursing, Florence Nightingale School of Nursing and Midwifery, King's College, London, UK

Paola Di Giulio

Nurse Researcher, Rivista delli Inferimiere, Instituto Mario Negri, Milano, Italy

