Cancer Nursing Practice
1st Edition
A Textbook for the Specialist Nurse
Description
This book presents a synthesis of important issues, which underpin the practice of advanced cancer nursing and are vital to experienced practitioners in moving cancer nursing forward. The central concerns of the book reflect the emerging roles of the advanced specialist practitioner and include advanced practice, education, management and research. The text is written by recognised cancer nursing experts from throughout Europe who collectively are involved in shaping the future of cancer nursing across the continent.
Table of Contents
Cancer nursing as a specialty. The practice base of cancer nursing. Leadership and management: influencing the shape of advanced cancer nursing practice. Clinical decision making. Nursing Education in cancer care. Nursing research in cancer care. Information and education for patients and families. Some ethical issues in cancer nursing. Towards a European framework for cancer nursing services
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2000
- Published:
- 22nd August 2000
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443060403
About the Author
Nora Kearney
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cancer Care, Director, Cancer Care Research Centre, Department of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Stirling, UK
Alison Richardson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cancer and Palliative Care Nursing, Florence Nightingale School of Nursing and Midwifery, King's College, London, UK
Paola Di Giulio
Affiliations and Expertise
Nurse Researcher, Rivista delli Inferimiere, Instituto Mario Negri, Milano, Italy