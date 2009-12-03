Cancer Management in Small Animal Practice provides you with all the tools needed to diagnose, stage, and manage the many different disease entities known as "cancer." This manual is designed to provide you with easy-to-access, clinically relevant details for complete care of the small animal cancer patient, while considering the needs, concerns, and capabilities of the client. It provides quick reference sections for information not included in current oncology texts, including drug interactions and resources for participation in clinical trials. All information is well referenced and the reference section on the accompanying website includes links to the original and related articles.