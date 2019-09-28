Cancer in Companion Animals, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 49-5

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, edited by Dr. Philip Bergman and Dr. Craig Clifford, focuses on Cancer in Companion Animals. Topics include: Novel Non-Invasive Diagnostics; MCT: Cytologic and Histologic Grading Update; Sentinel LN & Sx Oncology Update; RT Oncology Update; Novel Prescriptions for LSA; Targeted Prescriptions Update; Electrochemotherapy; Tumor Ablation; Anorexia and the Cancer Patient; Histiocytic Sarcome and HSA; Cancer Immunotherapies; and Personalized Cancer Medicine.