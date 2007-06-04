Part I: Principles of Cancer Immunobiology Introduction Cancer Immunoediting: From Immune Surveillance to Immune Escape Immunosurveillance: Innate and Adaptive Anti-Tumor Immunity Cytokine Regulation of Immune Tolerance to Tumors Immunological Sculpting: Natural Killer Cell Receptors and Ligands Immune Escape: Immunosuppressive Networks

Part II: Cancer Therapeutics Cytotoxic Chemotherapy in Clinical Treatment of Cancer Targeted Therapeutics in Cancer Treatment Concepts in Pharmacology and Toxicology Cancer Immunotherapy: Challenges and Opportunities Cancer Vaccines

Part III: Targets and Tactics to Improve Cancer Immunotherapy By Defeating Immune Suppression Immunotherapy and Cancer Therapeutics: Why Partner? Immune Stimulatory Features of Classical Chemotherapy Dendritic Cells and Co-Inhibitory Molecules Regulatory T Cells in Tumor Immunity: Role of Toll-like Receptors Tumor-associated Macrophages in Cancer Growth and Progression Tumor-associated Myeloid-derived Suppressor Cells Programmed Death Ligand-1 and Galectin-1: Pieces in the Puzzle of Tumor Immune Escape IDO in Immune Escape: Regulation and Therapeutic Inhibition Arginase, Nitric Oxide Synthase, and Novel Inhibitors of L-arginine Metabolism in Immune Modulation Summary: Future Questions