Cancer Imaging
1st Edition
Description
With cancer related deaths projected to rise to 10.3 million people by 2020, the need to prevent, diagnose, and cure cancer is greater than ever. These two volumes present readers with the most up-to-date imaging instrumentation, general and diagnostic applications for various cancers. Both volumes discuss the various imaging techniques used to locate and diagnose tumors, including ultrasound, X-ray, color Doppler sonography, PET, CT, PET/CT, MRI, SPECT, diffusion tensor imaging, dynamic infrared imaging, and magnetic resonance spectroscopy. They also detail strategies for imaging cancer, emphasizing the importance of the use of this technology for clinical diagnosis. Imaging techniques that predict the malignant potential of cancers, response to chemotherapy and other treatments, recurrence, and prognosis are also detailed.
Both volumes [Volume 1: 978-0-12-370468-9 and Volume 2: 978-0-12-374183-7] are sold separately for $189 each.
Key Features
• Concentrates on the application of imaging technology to the diagnosis and prognosis of lung, breast, prostate, colorectal, ovarian, gastrointestinal, and bone cancers • Addresses relationship between radiation dose and image quality • Discusses the role of molecular imaging in identifying changes for the emergence and progression of cancer at the cellular and/or molecular levels
Readership
Medical, hospital, and 4-year university libraries; medical students, residents, physicians, pathologists and molecular pathologists conducting academic and clinical research; cell and cancer biologists, immunologists, bioinformaticists, and reproductive endocrinologists.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 23rd November 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123742124
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080569796
About the Author
M. Hayat
Dr. Hayat has published extensively in the fields of microscopy, cytology, immunohistochemistry, immunocytochemistry, and antigen retrieval methods. He is Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, New Jersey, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, NJ, USA