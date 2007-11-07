Cancer Imaging
1st Edition
Instrumentation and Applications
Description
This second of two volumes on Cancer Imaging covers the three major topics of imaging instrumentation, general imaging applications, and imaging of a number of human cancer types. Where the first volume emphasized lung and breast carcinomas, Volume 2 focuses on prostate, colorectal, ovarian, gastrointestinal, and bone cancers. Although cancer therapy is not the main subject of this series, the crucial role of imaging in selecting the type of therapy and its post-treatment assessment are discussed. The major emphasis in this volume is on cancer imaging; however, differentiation between benign tumors and malignant tumors is also discussed.
This volume is sold individually, and Cancer Imaging, Volume 1 [ISBN: 978-0-12-370468-9] sells separately for $189 and also as part of a two volume set [ISBN: 978-0-12-374212-4] for $299.
Key Features
• Concentrates on the application of imaging technology to the diagnosis and prognosis of prostate, colorectal, ovarian, gastrointestinal, and bone cancers • Addresses relationship between radiation dose and image quality • Discusses the role of molecular imaging in identifying changes for the emergence and progression of cancer at the cellular and/or molecular levels
Readership
Medical, hospital, and 4-year university libraries; medical students, residents, physicians, pathologists and molecular pathologists conducting academic and clinical research; cell and cancer biologists, immunologists, bioinformaticists, and reproductive endocrinologists.
Table of Contents
Contents of Volume 1
Contributors
Preface
Selected Glossary
Part I: Instrumentation
Chapter 1.1 Proton Computed Tomography
Introduction
Review of Prior Studies on Proton Imaging
Image Formation Principles of Proton Computed Tomography
Detector Design and Data Acquisition for Proton Computed Tomography
Image Reconstruction Algorithms
Discussion and Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 1.2 Multidetector Computed Tomography
Introduction
Evolution of Computed Tomography
Basic Physics of Multidetector Computed Tomography and Image Quality
Artifacts in Multidetector Computed Tomography
Radiation Dose Considerations
Electrocardiogram-Gated Multidetector Computed Tomography
Use of Intravenous Contrast in Multidetector Computed Tomography Oncologic Imaging
Three-Dimensional and Multiplanar Reformations
Three-Dimensional Volume Rendering
Volumetric Analysis of Lesions
Computer-Aided Detection
References
Chapter 1.3 Megavoltage Computed Tomography Imaging
Introduction
Fundamentals of Megavoltage Imaging
Design and Performance Characteristics of Tomotherapy Megavoltage Computed Tomography
Clinical Implementation of Megavoltage Computed Tomography
Use of Megavoltage Computed Tomography for Daily Alignment: Head and Neck Cancers
Adaptive Image Guidance: Lung Cancers
Image-Based Volumetric Dose Calculations: Prostate Cancer
Image-Based Volumetric Dose Calculations: Intracavitary Brachytherapy
References
Chapter 1.4 Integrated SET-3000G/X Positron Emission Tomography Scanner
Introduction
System Description
Continuous Emission and Spiral Transmission Scanning
PET/CT System with cEST Scanning
Discussion
References
Chapter 1.5 High-Resolution Magic Angle Spinning Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Introduction
Samples
Spectral Analysis
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 1.6 Spatial Dependency of Noise and Its Correlation among Various Imaging Modalities
Introduction
Impact of Noise in Images
Noise
Noise Variation
Noise Correlation
Autocorrelation Function
Noise Correlation in Various Modalities
Discussion
References
Chapter 1.7 Computed Tomography Scan Methods Account for Respiratory Motion in Lung Cancer
Introduction
Slow Scan Computed Tomography vs. Fast Scan Computed Tomography
Four-Dimensional Computed Tomography
Respiratory Gating Computed Tomography
Volumetric Cine Computed Tomography
Respiratory-Correlated Segment Computed Tomography
References
Chapter 1.8 Respiratory Motion Artifact Using Positron Emission Tomography/ Computed Tomography
Introduction
Origin of the Artifact
Appearance of the Artifact
Consequences of the Artifact
Avoiding the Effects of the Artifact
References
Chapter 1.9 Gadolinium-Based Contrast Media Used in Magnetic Resonance Imaging: An Overview
Introduction
Mechanism of Action
Classification
Clinical Safety
Other Applications
References
Chapter 1.10 Molecular Imaging of Cancer with Superparamagnetic Iron-Oxide Nanoparticles
Introduction
Iron Oxide Core and Superparamagnetism
Synthesis and Coating
Biocompatibility and Biodistribution
Cell Tracking
Organ-Specific/Passive Targeting
Active Targeting
Apoptosis
Magnetic Relaxation Switches
Imaging of Gene Expression
High-Throughput Screening
References
Chapter 1.11 Adverse Reactions to Iodinated Contrast Media
Introduction
Acute General Adverse Reactions to Contrast Media
Delayed General Adverse Reactions to Contrast Media
Contrast Media-Induced Nephrotoxicity
Contrast Media Interactions with Other Drugs and Clinical Tests
Conclusion
References
Part II: General Imaging Applications
Chapter 2.1 The Accuracy of Diagnostic Radiology
Introduction
Traditional Methods of Measuring Diagnostic Accuracy
Signal Detection Theory
Mammography Screening: Misses and False Alarms
Mammography Screening: Radiologists and Pathologists
Screening Mammography with Computer-Aided Detection (CAD)
Conclusion
References
Chapter 2.2 Diffraction-Enhanced Imaging: Applications to Medicine
Introduction
Diffraction-Enhanced Imaging System
Principles of Diffraction-Enhanced Imaging
Diffraction-Enhanced Imaging Contrast Mechanisms
Diffraction-Enhanced Imaging Contrast Mechanisms in Breast Cancer Specimens
Diffraction-Enhanced Imaging Conventional Radiography: Comparison of Contrast Mechanisms in Breast Cancer Specimens
References
Chapter 2.3 Role of Imaging in Drug Development
Introduction
Drug Development
Role of Imaging
Technical Considerations
Applications
Discussion
References
Chapter 2.4 Characterization of Multiple Aspects of Tumor Physiology by Multitracer Positron Emission Tomography
Introduction
PET Tracers and Imaging Targets
Complementary Value of Imaging Multiple Tracers
Technical Challenges for Imaging Multiple Tracers
The Future: Rapid Multitracer Positron Emission Tomography
References
Chapter 2.5 Whole-Body Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Patients with Metastases
Introduction
Methodology of Whole-Body Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Clinical Results of Whole-Body MRI for Tumor Staging
References
Chapter 2.6 Whole-Body Imaging in Oncology: Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography (PET/CT)
Introduction
Technical Considerations
Clinical Considerations
References
Chapter 2.7 Whole-Body Cancer Imaging: Simple Image Fusion with Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography
Introduction
Hardware and Software Fusion
Fusion Technique for Cancer Imaging
Advanced Fusion with Advanced Software
References
Chapter 2.8 Whole-Body Tumor Imaging: O-[11C] Methyl-L-Tyrosine/Positron Emission Tomography
Introduction
Development of O-[11C]Methyl-k-Tyrosine
Whole-Body Tumor Imaging Using OMT Compared with FDG
Brain Tumor Imaging Using OMT Compared with MET
Conclusion
References
Chapter 2.9 Tumor Proliferation: 2-[11C]-Thymidine Positron Emission Tomography
Introduction
[11C]-Thymidine Positron Tomography Methodology
Historical Development of Thymidine Positron Emission Tomography
Validation Studies
[11C]-MethyI-Thymidine
2-[11C]-Thymidine
Validation of 2-[11C]-Thymidine Positron Emission Tomography in Patients
Development and Application of Kinetic Models
Kinetic Analysis of 2-[11C]-Thymidine Positron Emission Tomography Images
Pharmacodynamic Studies
Comparison of 2-[11C]-Thymidine with FDG-PET and Magnetic Resonance Imaging
2-[11C]-Thymidine PET to Detect Antitumor Activity in Clinical Drug Trials
Discussion and Summary
References
Chapter 2.10 18F-Fluorodeoxyglucose Positron Emission Tomography in Oncology: Advantages and Limitations
Introduction
Mechanisms of 18FDG Uptake
18SFDG PET Uptake Patterns
Advantages of 18FDG PET
Limitations of 18FDG PET
Clinical Indications
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2.11 Positron Emission Tomography Imaging of Tumor Hypoxia and Angiogenesis: Imaging Biology and Guiding Therapy
Introduction
Hypoxia-Induced Changes in Tumor Behavior
Hypoxia-Inducible Factor (HIF)
Angiogenesis
Tumor Hypoxia and Clinical Outcome: New Approach to an Old Problem
The Importance of Identifying Hypoxia in Tumors
Methods to Evaluate Tumor Hypoxia
Polarographic Electrode Measurements of Tissue Oxygenation
Evaluating Angiogenesis
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) in Hypoxia Imaging
Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2.12 Noninvasive Determination of Angiogenesis: Molecular Targets and Tracer Development
Introduction
Possible Targets for Imaging Angiogenesis
Summary and Conclusion
References
Chapter 2.13 Gross Tumor Volume and Clinical Target Volume: Anatomical Computed Tomography and Functional FDG-PET
Introduction
Radioprotection of the Patient
Method
Discussion
Problems and Their Solutions
Expected Improvement
References
Chapter 2.14 Post-Treatment Changes in Tumor Microenvironment: Dynamic Contrast-Enhanced and Diffusion-Weighted Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Introduction
Contrast Media
Acquisition of T1 Dynamic Contrast-Enhanced Data
Dynamic Contrast-Enhanced-MRI in Experimental Oncology
Dynamic Contrast-Enhanced-MRI in Clinical Oncology
Limitations
Conclusions and Perspectives
Diffusion Magnetic Resonance Imaging
References
Chapter 2.15 In Vivo Molecular Imaging in Oncology: Principles of Reporter Gene Expression Imaging
Introduction
Reporter Gene Expression Imaging: A Subfield of Molecular Imaging
Principles of Reporter Gene Expression Imaging
Categories of Reporter Gene Expression Imaging Systems
Principles of Optical Reporter Gene Imaging in Living Subjects
Instrumentation and Techniques for Bioluminescence Imaging
Future Outlook
References
Chapter 2.16 Medical Radiation-Induced Cancer
Introduction
Diagnostic Radiation Exposure
Therapeutic Radiation Exposure
Discussion
References
Part III: Applications to Specific Cancers
Chapter 3.1 Adrenal Lesions: Role of Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, 18F-Fluorodeoxyglucose-Positron Emission Tomography, and Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography
Introduction
Computed Tomography
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Positron Emission Tomography and Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography
Fine-Needle Aspiration (FNA) Biopsy
Summary
References
Chapter 3.2 Hemangioendothelioma: Whole-Body Technetium-99m Red Blood Cell Imaging-Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Introduction
Histopathologic Classification
Clinical Presentation and Radiology of Hemangioendothelioma
Technetium-99m Red Blood Cell Imaging
Summary
References
Chapter 3.3 Malignant Bone Involvement: Assessment Using Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography
Introduction
SPECT and PET Imaging of Malignant Bone Involvement: Technological and Radiochemical Aspects
Imaging of Bone Involvement in Common Human Malignancies
References
Chapter 3.4 Bone Metastasis: Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography/Computed Tomography
Introduction
Bone Metastasis
Technical Aspects for Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography/Computed Tomography
Clinical Applications for Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography/Computed Tomography Fusion
References
Chapter 3.5 Bone Cancer: Comparison of 18F-Fluorodeoxyglucose-Positron Emission Tomography with Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography
Introduction
What is 18F-Fluorodeoxyglucose-Positron Emission Tomography?
What is Bone Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography?
FDG-PET vs. Bone SPECT for Bone Metastases in Various Human Malignancies
Summary
References
Chapter 3.6 Bone Metastasis in Endemic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma: 18F-Fluorodeoxyglucose-Positron Emission Tomography
Introduction
Diagnosis and Staging
Management
Bone Metastasis
References
Chapter 3.7 Colorectal Polyps: Magnetic Resonance Colonography
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Virtual Colonoscopy
Magnetic Resonance Colonography
Future Directions
References
Chapter 3.8 Early Bile Duct Carcinoma: Ultrasound, Computed Tomography, Cholangiography, and Magnetic Resonance Cholangiography
Introduction
Pathology of Early Bile Duct Cancer
Sonographic Features
Computed Tomography Features
Cholangiography and Magnetic Resonance Cholangiographic Features
Cholangiographic Features
Comparison between Pathology and Imaging
References
Chapter 3.9 Incidental Extracolonic Lesions: Computed Tomography
Introduction
Computed Tomography Colonography Technique
Minimal Preparation Computed Tomography Technique
Extracolonic Findings in Computed Tomography Colonography and Minimum Preparation Computed Tomography
Comparison of Reported Studies
Practical Implications and Handling of Extracolonic Findings in Specific Organs
Conclusions
References
Chapter 3.10 Colorectal Cancer: Magnetic Resonance Imaging-Cellular and Molecular Imaging
Introduction
Magnetic Resonance Imaging: Basic Principles
Magnetic Resonance Imaging of Colorectal Cancer in Clinical Use
Imaging Strategies for the Future
Conclusion
References
Chapter 3.11 Potential New Staging Perspectives in Colorectal Cancer: Whole-Body PET/ CT-Colonography
Introduction
Indications
Patient Preparation and Imaging Procedure
Image Evaluation
Clinical Experience
Perspectives and Considerations
Possible Indications and Perspectives
Limitations and Conclusion
References
Chapter 3.12 Thoracic Esophageal Cancer: Interstitial Magnetic Lymphography Using Superparamagnetic Iron Oxide
Introduction
Method
Discussion
Reference
Chapter 3.13 Esophageal Cancer: Comparison of 18F-Fluoro-3-Deoxy-3-L-Fluorothymidine-Positron Emission Tomography with 18F-Fluorodeoxyglucose-Positron Emission Tomography
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 3.14 Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors: Positron Emission Tomography and Contrast-Enhanced Helical Computed Tomography
Introduction
Imaging Techniques to Localize and Monitor Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors
Use of Imatinib in Treatment of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors
18F-Fluorodeoxyglucose Positron Emission Tomography
Metabolic and Morphological Imaging
References
Chapter 3.15 Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor: Computed Tomography
Introduction
Pathologic Features
Clinical Features
Computed Tomography Features
Conclusion
References
Chapter 3.16 Gastrointestinal Lipomas: Computed Tomography
Introduction
Computed Tomography
Other Imaging Methods
References
Chapter 3.17 Computed Tomography in Peritoneal Surface Malignancy
Introduction
Computed Tomography Diagnosis
Computed Tomography Patient Selection
Interpretive Computer Tomography Classification of the Small Bowel and Its Mesentery
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 3.18 Gastrointestinal Tumors: Computed Tomography/Endoscopic Ultrasonography
Introduction
Tumor Size
Problems in Staging Classification
Preoperative Three-Dimensional Structure and Volumetry of Gastrointestinal Tumors
Future Prospects
References
Chapter 3.19 Magnetic Resonance Cholangiopancreatography
Introduction
Principles, Techniques, and Pitfalls
Pancreas
Biliary Tract
References
Chapter 3.20 Occult Primary Head and Neck Carcinoma: Role of Positron Emission Tomography Imaging
Introduction
Evaluation
Positron Emission Tomography
Panendoscopy
Treatment
Unknown Primary Adenocarcinoma
Melanoma of Unknown Primary Tumor
Cystic Metastatic Disease in the Neck
Conclusions/Future Direction
References
Chapter 3.21 Benign and Malignant Nodes in the Neck: Magnetic Resonance Microimaging
Introduction
Technical Details
Anatomy of the Lymph Node
Metastatic Nodes
Nodal Lymphomas and Infectious Lymphadenopathy
Imaging Strategy for Diagnosing Lymphadenopathy in the Neck
References
Chapter 3.22 Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma: Comparison of Computed Tomography with Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
Conclusion
References
Chapter 3.23 Computed Tomography in Renal Cell Carcinoma
Introduction
Multidetector Computed Tomography Technique
Staging of Renal Cell Carcinoma
Role of Multidetector Computed Tomography in Conservative Treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma
Multidetector Computed Tomography of Cystic Renal Cell Carcinoma
Multidetector Computed Tomography Features of Specific Subtypes of Renal Cell Carcinoma
Differential Diagnosis of Renal Cell Carcinoma with Multidetector Computed Tomography
Radiation Dose Associated with Multidetector Computed Tomography of Renal Cell Carcinoma
References
Chapter 3.24 Renal Cell Carcinoma Subtypes: Multislice Computed Tomography
Introduction
Renal Cell Carcinoma Subtypes
Multislice Computerized Tomography
Differentiation of RCC Subtypes by MDCT
Discussion
References
Chapter 3.25 Renal Impairment: Comparison of Noncontrast Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Urography, and Combined Abdominal Radiography/ Ultrasonography
Introduction
Combined Plain Abdominal Radiography and Ultrasonography
Noncontrast Computed Tomography
Magnetic Resonance Urography
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion and Conclusion
References
Chapter 3.26 Renal Lesions: Magnetic Resonance Diffusion-Weighted Imaging
Introduction
Technique
Renal Diffusion
Renal Normal Parenchyma
References
Chapter 3.27 Malignant Lymphoma: 18F-Fluorodeoxyglucose-Positron Emission Tomography
Introduction
Principle and Methods
Positron Emission Tomography and Staging
Positron Emission Tomography and Early Response to Therapy
Post-Therapy Positron Emission Tomography
Positron Emission Tomography before Transplantation
Positron Emission Tomography and Radiotherapy and Radioimmunotherapy
Positron Emission Tomography and Relapse
References
Chapter 3.28 Malignant Melanoma: Positron Emission Tomography
Introduction
Positron Emission Tracers
Receptor-Specific PET Tracers
Conclusion
References
Chapter 3.29 Multiple Myeloma: Scintigraphy Using Technetium-99m-2- Methoxyisobutylisonitrile
Introduction
Technetium-99m-MIBI Scintigraphy
References
Chapter 3.30 Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma: 18F-Fluorodeoxyglucose-Positron Emission Tomography
Introduction
Pretreatment Evaluation
Post-Treatment Tumor Evaluation
Response to Radiotherapy
Response to Chemotherapy
Residual or Recurrent Tumor
Radiation-Induced Complications
Conclusion
References
Chapter 3.31 Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma for Staging and Re-Staging with 18F-FDG-PET/CT
Introduction
Methods: Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography Imaging Protocol
Results and Discussion
References
Chapter 3.32 Ovarian Sex Cord-Stromal Tumors: Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Introduction
Granulosa Cell Tumors
Fibroma, Fibrothecoma, and Thecoma
Sclerosing Stromal Tumor of Ovary
Sertoli-Leydig Cell Tumor
Steroid Cell Tumor
Summary
References
Chapter 3.33 Malignant Germ Cell Tumors: Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Introduction
Dermoid Cyst with Malignant Transformation
Immature Teratoma
Dysgerminoma
Endodermal Sinus Tumor
Choriocarcinoma
Embryonal Carcinoma
Malignant Mixed Germ Cell Tumors
References
Chapter 3.34 Ovarian Small Round Cell Tumors: Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Introduction
Imaging Findings
References
Chapter 3.35 Ovarian Borderline Serous Surface Papillary Tumor: Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Introduction
Discussion
References
Chapter 3.36 Chronic Pancreatitis versus Pancreatic Cancer: Positron Emission Tomography
Introduction
Usefulness of FDG-PET
Limitations of FDG-PET
Differential Diagnosis between Pancreatic Cancer and Inflammatory Pancreatic Lesions
is There Any Better Tracer Than FDG?
Conclusions and Future Perspective
References
Chapter 3.37 Pancreatic Cancer: p-[123l] Iodo-L-Phenylalanine Single Photon Emission Tomography for Tumor Imaging
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 3.38 Pancreatic Islet Cell Tumors: Endoscopic Ultrasonography
Introduction
Classification of Islet Cell Tumors
Detection and Localization by Endoscopic Ultrasonography
Endoscopic Ultrasonographic Findings of Islet Cell Tumors
Atypical Manifestations and Differential Diagnosis
References
Chapter 3.39 Parotid Gland Tumors: Advanced Imaging Technologies
Introduction
Dynamic Contrast-Enhanced Imaging
Diffusion-Weighted Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Apparent Diffusion Coefficient Calculation
Proton Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Imaging (1H-MRS)
Positron Emission Tomography and Scintigraphy
Benign Parotid Tumors
Malignant Parotid Tumors
References
Chapter 3.40 Pituitary Macroadenomas: Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Endonasal Endoscopy
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
Future Directions
References
Chapter 3.41 Penile Cancer Staging: 18F-Fluorodeoxyglucose-Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography
Introduction
Etiology, Histology, and Staging
Therapy
Diagnostics of the Primary Malignancy
Lymph Node Metastases
Scintigraphic Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy
Conventional Imaging Modalities for Staging of Penile Cancer
PET and PET/CT for Staging of Penile Cancer
Summary
References
Chapter 3.42 Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumors: [18F] Fluorodeoxyglucose-Positron Emission Tomography
Introduction
Standard Diagnostic Procedures
Treatment and Outcome
Positron Emission Tomography Imaging in Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor
Summary
References
Chapter 3.43 Prostate Cancer: 11C-Choline-Positron Emission Tomography
Introduction
Principle and Methods
11C-Choline PET for Intraprostatic Tumor Localization
11 C-Choline PET for Staging of Prostate Cancer
11C-Choline PET for Detection of Prostate Cancer Recurrence
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 3.44 Metabolic Characterization of Prostate Cancer: Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Introduction
Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Current Techniques
Current In Vivo Prostate Cancer Spectroscopy
Future Directions
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 3.45 Prostate Cancer: Diffusion-Weighted Imaging
Introduction
Basics and Recent Advances of Diffusion-Weighted Imaging
Current Problems and Future Directions of Diffusion-Weighted Imaging
References
Chapter 3.46 Prostatic Secretory Protein of 94 Amino Acids Gene-Directed Transgenic Prostate Cancer: Three-Dimensional Ultrasound Microimaging
Introduction
Brief Review of PSP94
PSP94 Gene-Directed Genetically Engineered Mouse Prostate Cancer Models
Microimaging of GE-PC Mouse Models: Importance of Noninvasive Techniques
PSP-TGMAP Microimaging Methods
Results of PSP-TGMAP Imaging Studies
Future Directions: Imaging of Prostate Tumor Vascularity
References
Chapter 3.47 Prostate Cancer within the Transition Zone: Gadolinium-Enhanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
References
Chapter 3.48 Rectal Wall Invasion of Locally Advanced Prostate Cancer: Comparison of Magnetic Resonance Imaging with Transrectal Ultrasound
Introduction
Selection of Patients for Radical Surgery
Determining the Appropriate Surgical Procedure
References
Chapter 3.49 Local Staging of Prostate Cancer Using Endorectal Coil Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Introduction
Tumor Characteristics
Grading and Partin Tables
Prognostic Factors
Staging of Prostate Cancer
Imaging Techniques in Staging
Endorectal Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Local Staging of Prostate Cancer
Conclusion
References
Chapter 3.50 Extremity Sarcoma: Positron Emission Tomography
Introduction
Evolution of FDG-PET in Extremity Sarcoma
Role of FDG-PET in the Differential Diagnosis of Connective Tissue Lesions
Role of FDG-PET in Grading Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Role of FDG-PET in Directing Biopsy
Role of FDG-PET in Predicting Sarcoma-Specific Death
Role of FDG-PET in Monitoring Response to Therapy
Bone Sarcoma
Role of FDG-PET in Evaluating Sarcoma Recurrence
Future Directions
References
Chapter 3.51 Retroperitoneal Synovial Sarcoma: Color Doppler Ultrasound, Computed Tomography, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Introduction
Radiologic Findings
Conclusion
References
Chapter 3.52 Thymoma: Computed Tomography
Introduction
Computed Tomography
Therapy
Conclusions
References
Chapter 3.53 Hemolymphangiomatosis of the Spleen: Conventional Diagnostic Imaging and Magnetic Resonance Imaging with Superparamagnetic Contrast Agent
Introduction
Pathology
Imaging
Differential Diagnosis and Conclusions
References
Chapter 3.54 Thyroid Cancer: 18F-FDG-Positron Emission Tomography
Introduction
Assessment of Thyroid Nodules
Thyroid Positron Emission Tomography Incidentaloma
Differentiated Thyroid Carcinoma
Hürthle Cell Carcinoma
Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer
Medullary Thyroid Cancer
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 3.55 Thyroid Cancer: ~SF-Fluoro-2-Deoxy-D- Glucose Positron Emission Tomography (An Overview)
Introduction
18F-Fluoro-2-Deoxy-D-Glucose Positron Emission Tomography
Biological Mechanism of the Enhanced FDG-Uptake in Thyroid Cancer
FDG-PET in the Diagnostic Assessment of a Thyroid Nodule
FDG-PET in the Follow-Up of Differentiated Thyroid Cancer
FDG-PET in Medullary Thyroid Cancer
FDG-PET in Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid FDG-PET Incidentaloma
References
Chapter 3.56 Diagnosis of Thyroid Cancer in Children: Value of Power Doppler Ultrasound
Introduction
Pathogenesis
Clinical Presentation
Diagnostic Ultrasound Imaging
Benign Thyroid Lesions
Thyroid Cancer
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 7th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080553764
About the Author
M. Hayat
Dr. Hayat has published extensively in the fields of microscopy, cytology, immunohistochemistry, immunocytochemistry, and antigen retrieval methods. He is Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, New Jersey, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, NJ, USA