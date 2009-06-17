Cancer Emergencies, Part 1, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437704709

Cancer Emergencies, Part 1, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 27-2

1st Edition

Authors: Mohamud Daya Charles Thomas
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437704709
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th June 2009
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

First of a two-part issue dealing with Cancer Emergencies by Drs. Mohamud Daya and Charles Thomas.  Topics with include: "Spinal Cord Compression," "Cerebral Edema," "Acute Renal Failure," "Electrolyte Disorders," and more!

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437704709

About the Authors

Mohamud Daya Author

Charles Thomas Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.