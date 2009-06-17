Cancer Emergencies, Part 1, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 27-2
1st Edition
Authors: Mohamud Daya Charles Thomas
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437704709
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th June 2009
Page Count: 240
Description
First of a two-part issue dealing with Cancer Emergencies by Drs. Mohamud Daya and Charles Thomas. Topics with include: "Spinal Cord Compression," "Cerebral Edema," "Acute Renal Failure," "Electrolyte Disorders," and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 17th June 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437704709
About the Authors
Mohamud Daya Author
Charles Thomas Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.