Cancer Emergencies, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437725285

Cancer Emergencies, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 24-3

1st Edition

Authors: David Spiro Mohamud Daya Charles Thomas
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437725285
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th June 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue provides the reader with a summary of evidence-based therapies of how to manage emergency care for cancer disorders.  Articles are dedicated to specific presentation syndromes, such as malignant epidural spinal cord compression, superior vena cava syndrome, and airway obstruction. These reviews update the reader on evidence-based therapies for these entities and highlight the emerging role of stent therapies. This issue also includes articles dealing with the neurological, renal, and metabolic (electrolyte and adrenal) emergencies encountered in the cancer patient. Also addressed are selected gastrointestinal presentations commonly encountered in cancer patients, such as the acute abdomen, gastrointestinal bleeding, and hepatic encephalopathy. The issue concludes with several articles dedicated to hematologic considerations including venous thrombosis, acquired bleeding disturbances, and myeloproliferative/hyperviscosity syndromes.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437725285

About the Authors

David Spiro Author

Mohamud Daya Author

Charles Thomas Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.