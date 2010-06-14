Cancer Emergencies, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 24-3

This issue provides the reader with a summary of evidence-based therapies of how to manage emergency care for cancer disorders. Articles are dedicated to specific presentation syndromes, such as malignant epidural spinal cord compression, superior vena cava syndrome, and airway obstruction. These reviews update the reader on evidence-based therapies for these entities and highlight the emerging role of stent therapies. This issue also includes articles dealing with the neurological, renal, and metabolic (electrolyte and adrenal) emergencies encountered in the cancer patient. Also addressed are selected gastrointestinal presentations commonly encountered in cancer patients, such as the acute abdomen, gastrointestinal bleeding, and hepatic encephalopathy. The issue concludes with several articles dedicated to hematologic considerations including venous thrombosis, acquired bleeding disturbances, and myeloproliferative/hyperviscosity syndromes.