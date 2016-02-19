Cancer Control
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 12th International Cancer Congress, Buenos Aires, 1978
Description
Advances in Medical Oncology, Research and Education, Volume II: Cancer Control covers the proceedings of the 12th International Cancer Congress, held in Buenos Aires in 1978. The text aims to present concerns related to cancer and its prevention and patient rehabilitation. The book first discusses cancer education, including the rationale of educating people about cancer; teaching materials and its development and evaluation; oncology teaching; evaluation of cancer education; and the role of mass communication media. The second part of the book explains the cancer campaign. This part emphasizes the need to reach the unreachable audience who are in need of cancer awareness. The text then goes on discussing cancer diagnosis and impact. The last part is devoted to monitoring cancer, including how to process data gathered in studying cancer. The selection will be invaluable to medicine and biology students, specializing in the study and treatment of cancer. Medical practitioners and researchers interested in cancer study will also benefit from the book. The text also caters communication specialists, as the book gives practical insights into the use of media in educating people.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Cancer Education
Cancer Education in the United States since 1948
The Professional Education Program of the American Cancer Society
Development and Use of Cancer Education Materials
UICC?s Role in Cancer Education of Medical Students
Cancer Education in United States Medical and Dental Schools: The AACE-NCI Survey
Oncology Teaching - Latin American Survey
The Students' Viewpoint of their Cancer Education
Psychological Effects of Mass Communication Media and Necessity for Changes in Education
Cancer Campaign
Reaching the Hard to Reach (Chairman's Introduction)
How to Reach the Hard to Reach
Reaching the Hard to Reach
Breast Cancer in Czechoslovakia
Prevention: Responsibilities and Methods
Cancer Prevention: Responsibilities and Methods of Industry
Cancer Prevention: The Outlook in France
Detection: Mass Screening and High Risk
Detection: Mass Screening and High Risks - Cervical Cancer
Prevention and Treatment of Carcinoma of the Cervix Uteri in the Shanghai Area
Rehabilitation
Rehabilitation: Psychological and Physical - Finnish Experience
Rehabilitation of Laryngectomees in Israel
The Welfare of the Patient with Cancer and his Family
Bienestar del Paciente y su Familia
The Rehabilitation of the Cancer Patient
Reach to Recovery
Program Relating to Terminal Cancer
Cancer Hostels in New Zealand
Cancer Nursing
Diagnosis
Ultrasound: Its Uses in Cancer Diagnosis
Flexible Bronchofiberscopy
Value of Mammography
Infrared Thermography of Breast Cancers. An 8-year Experience (Diagnosis, Detection, Prognosis, Follow-up)
Automated Cytology Using a Quantitative Staining Method Combined with a TV-Based Image Analysis Computer
Psychological Impact of Cancer
The Oncologist and the Psychologist
Impacto Psicologico del Cancer. Decodificacion del Impacto Psicologico del Cancer en el Staff Terapeutico
The Psychology of Cancer Patients and Cancer Doctors: Shock of Recognition
Modifications of Therapeutic Procedure for Psychological Reasons in Breast Cancer
Doctor-Patient Relationship in Oncology
The Emotional Impact of Breast Cancer and the Question of Premorbid Personality
Antecedents of Important Psychical Traumas in Neoplastic Patients
Psychodynamics of the Cancer Patient
Data Processing in Cancer
Methods of Monitoring Cancer Rates
The Pathogram of the Cancer Patient
Large Scale Patient Information Systems - Design Considerations
Interactive EDP in a Cancer Research Institution
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189109