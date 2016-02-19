Cancer Chemotherapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483213460, 9781483226897

Cancer Chemotherapy

1st Edition

Authors: Edward S. Greenwald
eBook ISBN: 9781483226897
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 216
Description

Cancer Chemotherapy: Medical Outline Series discusses the benefits and risks of cancer chemotherapy. This book is composed of 11 chapters that cover the pharmacologic and therapeutic potentials of some chemotherapeutic agents. The opening chapter briefly considers the pharmacology of cancer chemotherapy. Considerable chapters are devoted to some cancer chemotherapeutic agents, including alkylating agents, methotrexate, 6-mercaptopurine, 5-fluorouracil, and Vinca rosea alkaloids. Each chapter examines the indications, dosage, toxicity, physiology, chemistry, and pharmacology of the agents. The final chapter covers the various tumors, and the agent or agents of choice for each tumor.
This book will prove useful to internists, surgeons, clinicians, and general practitioners who have had some formal training or supervised experience with chemotherapy.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Chapter I - Pharmacology of Cancer Chemotherapy

Chapter II - Alkylating Agents

A. Mechlorethamine

B. Chlorambucil

C. Busulfan

D. Triethylene Thiophosphoramide

E. Cyclophosphamide

F. Melphalan

Chapter III - Methotrexate

Chapter IV - 6-Mercaptopurine

Chapter V - 5-Fluorouracil

Chapter VI - Vinca Rosea Alkaloids

A. Vinblastine

B. Vincristine

Chapter VII - Actinomycin D

Chapter VIM - Miscellaneous Agents and Techniques

A. Mithramycin

B. Combined Drug Therapies

C. Triple Therapy

D. Combined Radiotherapy and Drug Therapy

E. Regional Chemotherapy

F. Methylhydrazine Derivatives

Chapter IX - Hormone Therapy

A. Pharmacology

B. Estrogens

C. Androgens

D. Progestins

E. Corticosteroids and ACTH

F. Toxicity of Corticosteroids

G. Thyroid Hormone

Chapter X - Special Problems in Toxicity

A. Administration of Chemotherapeutic Agents to Pregnant Women

B. Uric Acid Nephropathy

C. Alopecia

Chapter XI - Chemotherapy of Specific Malignancies

A. Childhood Acute Leukemia

B. Adult Acute Leukemia

C. Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia

D. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

E. Lymphosarcoma

F. Reticulum Cell Sarcoma

G. Hodgkin's Disease

H. Wilm's Tumor

I . Other Embryonal Tumors of Children

J. Multiple Myeloma

K. Breast Carcinoma

L. Adenocarcinoma of the Gastrointestinal Tract

M. Choriocarcinoma

N. Prostatic Carcinoma

O. Carcinoma of the Endometrium

P. Malignant Testicular Tumors

Q. Oat Cell Carcinoma of the Lung

R. Other Maligancies


About the Author

Edward S. Greenwald

Ratings and Reviews

