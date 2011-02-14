Cancer and Development, Volume 94
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Michael Dyer
eBook ISBN: 9780123809179
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123809162
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th February 2011
Page Count: 384
Table of Contents
- Childhood Cancer and Developmental Biology: A Crucial Partnership - Dyer, MA
- Stem Cells in Brain Tumor Development - Parada, L
- MDM2 and MDMX in Cancer and Development - Marine, J-C
- The Connections between Neural Crest Development and Neuroblastoma- Lahti, J
- Rb1, development, and cancer – Goodrich. D
- Genetic alterations targeting lymphoid development in acute lymphoblastic leukemia - Mullighan, C
- Myogenesis and rhabdomyosarcoma: The Jekyll and Hyde of skeletal muscle - Saab, R, Spunt, S and Skapek, S
- Medulloblastoma - Roussel, MF and Hattan, ME
- Rethinking Pediatric Gliomas as Developmental Brain Abnormalities - Gutmann, DH
- Tumor macrophages: protective and pathogenic roles in cancer development - Murray, P. J.
Description
In recent years, a number of molecular pathways and cellular processes that are essential for normal vertebrate development have been implicated in cancer initiation and progression. In this volume, leaders in the field of cancer genetics and developmental biology share recent insights into the importance of developmental pathways for tumorigenesis. These discoveries provide important avenues for innovative new approaches to treating some of the most challenging developmental tumors.
Key Features
- Provides researchers an overview and synthesis of the latest research findings and contemporary thought in the area
- There are now a large number of molecular targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Many of these therapies target pathways that are essential for normal development. Therefore, this volume provides an up-to-date and timely perspective on those pathways and biological processes that hold the greatest promise for targeted intervention.
Readership
Researchers in cell, developmental, and molecular biology; genetics
Details
About the Serial Volume Editors
Michael Dyer Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Member
