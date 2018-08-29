Canadian Fundamentals of Nursing + Nursing Skills Online 4.0 Package
6th Edition
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2019
- Published:
- 29th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781771722193
About the Author
Patricia Potter
Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Anne Perry
Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL
Janet Ross-Kerr
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Nursing, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta
Marilynn Wood
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Nursing, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta
Barbara Astle
Dr. Barbara J. Astle, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Nursing; Director, Centre for Equity & Global Engagement, Trinity Western University, Langley, British Columbia
Wendy Duggleby
Dr. Wendy Duggleby, RN, PhD, AOCN
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean Research and Nursing Research Chair Aging and Quality of Life; Director Innovations in Seniors Care Research Unit, Faculty of Nursing Level 3, Edmonton Clinic Health Academy, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta