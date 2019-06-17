Introducing the only fully comprehensive skills text on the market, distinctly for Canadian students! Canadian Clinical Nursing Skills and Techniques helps equip you with the skills you need to successfully care for patients within the Canadian social and institutional context. Building on the strength of Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques’ comprehensive coverage of over 200 basic, intermediate and advanced skills, this textbook features nearly 1,000 full-colour photographs and drawings, a nursing process framework, step-by-step instructions with rationales, and a focus on critical thinking and evidence-informed practice. Written by the highly respected author team of Anne Griffin Perry, Patricia A. Potter, Wendy Ostendorf, and Canadian author Shelley L. Cobbett, it offers all the guidance and tools you need to perform nursing skills with complete confidence!