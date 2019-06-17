Canadian Clinical Nursing Skills and Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781771722094, 9781771722117

Canadian Clinical Nursing Skills and Techniques

1st Edition

Authors: Anne Perry Patricia Potter Wendy Ostendorf Shelley Cobbett
eBook ISBN: 9781771722117
eBook ISBN: 9781771722100
eBook ISBN: 9781771722124
Paperback ISBN: 9781771722094
Imprint: Mosby Canada
Published Date: 17th June 2019
Page Count: 1216
Description

Introducing the only fully comprehensive skills text on the market, distinctly for Canadian students! Canadian Clinical Nursing Skills and Techniques helps equip you with the skills you need to successfully care for patients within the Canadian social and institutional context. Building on the strength of Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques’ comprehensive coverage of over 200 basic, intermediate and advanced skills, this textbook features nearly 1,000 full-colour photographs and drawings, a nursing process framework, step-by-step instructions with rationales, and a focus on critical thinking and evidence-informed practice. Written by the highly respected author team of Anne Griffin Perry, Patricia A. Potter, Wendy Ostendorf, and Canadian author Shelley L. Cobbett, it offers all the guidance and tools you need to perform nursing skills with complete confidence!

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage includes over 200 basic, intermediate, and advanced nursing skills.
  • Streamlined theory content in each chapter features a quick, easy-to-read bullet format to help reduce repetition and emphasize the clinical focus of the book.
  • Unique! Evidence-Informed Nursing Practice chapter covers the entire process of conducting research, including collecting, evaluating, and applying evidence from published research.
  • Unique! Unexpected Outcomes and Related Interventions sections alert you to what might go wrong and how to appropriately intervene.
  • Clinical Debriefs case-based review questions at the end of each chapter focus on issues such as managing conflict, care prioritization, patient safety, and decision-making to help you better prepare for the clinical setting.
  • Nursing process framework incorporates the areas of delegation and collaboration; reporting and recording; safety guidelines; and teaching, pediatric, geriatric, and home care considerations.
  • Basic skills presented in streamlined procedural guidelines format makes it easy learn and review basic nursing skills.
  • Clinical Decision Points within skills address key safety issues or possible skill modifications for specific patient needs.
  • Rationales for each skill step explain why steps are performed in a specific way, including their clinical significance and benefit, and incorporate the latest research findings.
  • Video clip icons indicate video clips that are related to skills and procedures in the book and related lessons in Nursing Skills Online.

Table of Contents

Unit I: Supporting the Patient Through the Health Care System

1. Evidence-Informed Nursing Practice

2. Transitions in Care

3. Communication and Collaboration

4. Documentation and Informatics

Unit II: Infection Control

5. Medical Asepsis

6. Sterile Technique

Unit III: Vital Signs and Physical Assessment

7. Vital Signs

8. Health Assessment

Unit IV: Special Procedures

9. Specimen Collection

10. Diagnostic Procedures

Unit V: Activity and Mobility

11. Safe Patient Handling, Transfer, and Positioning

12. Exercise and Mobility

13. Support Surfaces and Special Beds

Unit VI: Safety and Comfort

14. Patient Safety

15. Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management

16. Pain Assessment and Management

17. Palliative Care

Unit VII: Hygiene

18. Personal Hygiene and Bed Making 

19. Care of the Eye and Ear

Unit VIII: Medications

20. Safe Medicine Preparation

21. Nonparenteral Medications

22. Parenteral Medications

Unit IX: Oxygenation

23. Oxygen Therapy

24. Performing Chest Physiotherapy

25. Airway Management

26. Cardiac Care

27. Closed Chest Drainage Systems

28. Emergency Measures for Life Support

Unit X: Fluid Balance

29. Vascular Access and Infusion Therapy

30. Blood Therapy

Unit XI:  Nutrition

31. Oral Nutrition

32. Enteral Nutrition

33. Parenteral Nutrition

Unit XII: Elimination

34. Urinary Elimination and Catheterization

35. Bowel Elimination and Gastric Intubation

36. Ostomy Care

Unit XIII: Care of the Surgical Patient

37. Preoperative and Postoperative Care

38. Intraoperative Care

Unit XIV: Dressings and Wound Care

39. Prevention and Care of Skin Breakdown

40. Wound Care Management and Dressings

41. Therapeutic Use of Heat and Cold

Unit XV: Nursing in the Community

42. Safety in the Community

43. Self-Care Teaching in the Community

Details

About the Author

Anne Perry

Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL

Patricia Potter

Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

Wendy Ostendorf

Wendy Ostendorf, RN, MS, EdD, CNE, Professor of Nursing, Neumann University, Aston, Pennsylvania

Affiliations and Expertise

Neumann University, Aston, Pennsylvania

Shelley Cobbett

Shelley Cobbett, RN, BN, GnT, MN, EdD

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Dalhousie University

