Canadian Clinical Nursing Skills and Techniques
1st Edition
Description
Introducing the only fully comprehensive skills text on the market, distinctly for Canadian students! Canadian Clinical Nursing Skills and Techniques helps equip you with the skills you need to successfully care for patients within the Canadian social and institutional context. Building on the strength of Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques’ comprehensive coverage of over 200 basic, intermediate and advanced skills, this textbook features nearly 1,000 full-colour photographs and drawings, a nursing process framework, step-by-step instructions with rationales, and a focus on critical thinking and evidence-informed practice. Written by the highly respected author team of Anne Griffin Perry, Patricia A. Potter, Wendy Ostendorf, and Canadian author Shelley L. Cobbett, it offers all the guidance and tools you need to perform nursing skills with complete confidence!
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage includes over 200 basic, intermediate, and advanced nursing skills.
- Streamlined theory content in each chapter features a quick, easy-to-read bullet format to help reduce repetition and emphasize the clinical focus of the book.
- Unique! Evidence-Informed Nursing Practice chapter covers the entire process of conducting research, including collecting, evaluating, and applying evidence from published research.
- Unique! Unexpected Outcomes and Related Interventions sections alert you to what might go wrong and how to appropriately intervene.
- Clinical Debriefs case-based review questions at the end of each chapter focus on issues such as managing conflict, care prioritization, patient safety, and decision-making to help you better prepare for the clinical setting.
- Nursing process framework incorporates the areas of delegation and collaboration; reporting and recording; safety guidelines; and teaching, pediatric, geriatric, and home care considerations.
- Basic skills presented in streamlined procedural guidelines format makes it easy learn and review basic nursing skills.
- Clinical Decision Points within skills address key safety issues or possible skill modifications for specific patient needs.
- Rationales for each skill step explain why steps are performed in a specific way, including their clinical significance and benefit, and incorporate the latest research findings.
- Video clip icons indicate video clips that are related to skills and procedures in the book and related lessons in Nursing Skills Online.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Supporting the Patient Through the Health Care System
1. Evidence-Informed Nursing Practice
2. Transitions in Care
3. Communication and Collaboration
4. Documentation and Informatics
Unit II: Infection Control
5. Medical Asepsis
6. Sterile Technique
Unit III: Vital Signs and Physical Assessment
7. Vital Signs
8. Health Assessment
Unit IV: Special Procedures
9. Specimen Collection
10. Diagnostic Procedures
Unit V: Activity and Mobility
11. Safe Patient Handling, Transfer, and Positioning
12. Exercise and Mobility
13. Support Surfaces and Special Beds
Unit VI: Safety and Comfort
14. Patient Safety
15. Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management
16. Pain Assessment and Management
17. Palliative Care
Unit VII: Hygiene
18. Personal Hygiene and Bed Making
19. Care of the Eye and Ear
Unit VIII: Medications
20. Safe Medicine Preparation
21. Nonparenteral Medications
22. Parenteral Medications
Unit IX: Oxygenation
23. Oxygen Therapy
24. Performing Chest Physiotherapy
25. Airway Management
26. Cardiac Care
27. Closed Chest Drainage Systems
28. Emergency Measures for Life Support
Unit X: Fluid Balance
29. Vascular Access and Infusion Therapy
30. Blood Therapy
Unit XI: Nutrition
31. Oral Nutrition
32. Enteral Nutrition
33. Parenteral Nutrition
Unit XII: Elimination
34. Urinary Elimination and Catheterization
35. Bowel Elimination and Gastric Intubation
36. Ostomy Care
Unit XIII: Care of the Surgical Patient
37. Preoperative and Postoperative Care
38. Intraoperative Care
Unit XIV: Dressings and Wound Care
39. Prevention and Care of Skin Breakdown
40. Wound Care Management and Dressings
41. Therapeutic Use of Heat and Cold
Unit XV: Nursing in the Community
42. Safety in the Community
43. Self-Care Teaching in the Community
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2020
- Published:
- 17th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771722117
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771722100
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771722124
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781771722094
About the Author
Anne Perry
Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL
Patricia Potter
Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Wendy Ostendorf
Wendy Ostendorf, RN, MS, EdD, CNE, Professor of Nursing, Neumann University, Aston, Pennsylvania
Affiliations and Expertise
Neumann University, Aston, Pennsylvania
Shelley Cobbett
Shelley Cobbett, RN, BN, GnT, MN, EdD
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Dalhousie University