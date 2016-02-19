Campus Strategies for Libraries and Electronic Information - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781555580360, 9781483294483

Campus Strategies for Libraries and Electronic Information

1st Edition

Authors: Caroline Arms
eBook ISBN: 9781483294483
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 1st September 1989
Page Count: 404
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A look at how ten American colleges and Universities bridged the gap between computing, administrative, and library organisations

Detailed case studies from ten American colleges and universities will prepare you to make better plans and decisions for an electronic library, integrated information management system, or unified information resource. You'll find models and guidelines covering reference services, latest philosophies and strategies, management and organization issues, delivery mechanisms, and more.

Readership

Network specialists dealing with libraries

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

President, Commission on Preservation and Access

1 The Technological Context

2 OCLC Online Computer Library Center

3 The Research Libraries Group

4 Northwestern University

5 Clemson University

6 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

7 Brigham Young University Law Library

8 Georgia Institute of Technology

9 University of Southern California

10 Columbia University

11 Cornell University, Mann Library

12 Carnegie Mellon University

13 Johns Hopkins University, Welch Medical Library

14 Other Projects and Progress

15 The Context for the Future

Glossary

Bibliography

Credits and Trademarks

Index


Details

No. of pages:
404
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Digital Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Digital Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483294483

About the Author

Caroline Arms

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.