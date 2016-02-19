Campus Strategies for Libraries and Electronic Information
1st Edition
Authors: Caroline Arms
eBook ISBN: 9781483294483
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 1st September 1989
Page Count: 404
Description
A look at how ten American colleges and Universities bridged the gap between computing, administrative, and library organisations
Detailed case studies from ten American colleges and universities will prepare you to make better plans and decisions for an electronic library, integrated information management system, or unified information resource. You'll find models and guidelines covering reference services, latest philosophies and strategies, management and organization issues, delivery mechanisms, and more.
Readership
Network specialists dealing with libraries
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
President, Commission on Preservation and Access
1 The Technological Context
2 OCLC Online Computer Library Center
3 The Research Libraries Group
4 Northwestern University
5 Clemson University
6 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
7 Brigham Young University Law Library
8 Georgia Institute of Technology
9 University of Southern California
10 Columbia University
11 Cornell University, Mann Library
12 Carnegie Mellon University
13 Johns Hopkins University, Welch Medical Library
14 Other Projects and Progress
15 The Context for the Future
Glossary
Bibliography
Credits and Trademarks
Index
About the Author
Caroline Arms
