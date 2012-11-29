Campbell's Operative Orthopaedics
12th Edition
4-Volume Set
Description
Campbell’s Operative Orthopaedics, by Drs. S. Terry Canale and James H. Beaty, continues to define your specialty, guiding you through when and how to perform every state-of-the-art procedure that's worth using. With hundreds of new procedures, over 7,000 new illustrations, a vastly expanded video collection, and new evidence-based criteria throughout, it takes excellence to a new level...because that is what your practice is all about.
Key Features
- Achieve optimal outcomes with step-by-step guidance on today’s full range of procedures from Campbell’s Operative Orthopaedics - the most trusted and widely used resource in orthopedic surgery - authored by Drs. S. Terry Canale, James H. Beaty, and 42 other authorities from the world-renowned Campbell Clinic.
Table of Contents
Volume I
PART I GENERAL PRINCIPLES
1 Surgical Techniques and Approaches
2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Orthopaedics
PART II RECONSTRUCTIVE PROCEDURES OF THE HIP IN ADULTS
3 Arthroplasty of the Hip
4 Hip Resurfacing
5 Arthrodesis of the Hip
6 Hip Pain in the Young Adult and Hip Preservation Surgery
PART III RECONSTRUCTIVE PROCEDURES OF THE KNEE IN ADULTS
7 Arthroplasty of the Knee
8 Arthrodesis of the Knee
9 Soft Tissue Procedures and Corrective Osteotomies about the Knee
PART IV RECONSTRUCTIVE PROCEDURES OF THE ANKLE IN ADULTS
10 Total Ankle Arthroplasty
11 Ankle Arthrodesis
PART V RECONSTRUCTIVE PROCEDURES OF THE SHOULDER AND ELBOW IN ADULTS
12 Shoulder and Elbow Arthroplasty 532
Thomas W. Throckmorton
13 Arthrodesis of the Shoulder and Elbow
PART VI AMPUTATIONS
14 General Principles of Amputations
15 Amputations of the Foot
16 Amputations of the Lower Extremity
17 Amputations of the Hip and Pelvis
18 Amputations of the Upper Extremity
19 Amputations of the Hand
PART VII INFECTIONS
20 General Principles of Infection
21 Osteomyelitis
22 Infectious Arthritis
23 Tuberculosis and Other Unusual Infections
PART VIII TUMORS
24 General Principles of Tumors
25 Benign Bone Tumors and Nonneoplastic Conditions Simulating Bone Tumors
26 Benign/Aggressive Tumors of Bone
27 Malignant Tumors of Bone
28 Soft Tissue Tumors
VOLUME II
PART IX CONGENITAL AND DEVELOPMENTAL DISORDERS
29 Congenital Anomalies of the Lower Extremity
30 Congenital and Developmental Anomalies of the Hip and Pelvis
31 Congenital Anomalies of the Trunk and Upper Extremity
32 Osteochondrosis or Epiphysitis and Other Miscellaneous Affections
PART X NERVOUS SYSTEM DISORDERS IN CHILDREN
33 Cerebral Palsy
34 Paralytic Disorders
35 Neuromuscular Disorders
PART XI FRACTURES AND DISLOCATIONS IN CHILDREN
36 Fractures and Dislocations in Children
PART XII THE SPINE
37 Spinal Anatomy and Surgical Approaches
38 Fractures, Dislocations, and Fracture-Dislocations of the Spine
39 Arthrodesis of the Spine
40 Pediatric Cervical Spine
41 Scoliosis and Kyphosis
42 Lower Back Pain and Disorders of Intervertebral Discs
43 Infections of the Spine
44 Other Disorders of the Spine
VOLUME III
PART XIII SPORTS MEDICINE
45 Knee Injuries
46 Shoulder and Elbow Injuries
47 Recurrent Dislocations
48 Traumatic Disorders
PART XIV ARTHROSCOPY
49 General Principles of Arthroscopy
50 Arthroscopy of the Foot and Ankle
51 Arthroscopy of the Lower Extremity
52 Arthroscopy of the Upper Extremity
PART XV FRACTURES AND DISLOCATIONS IN ADULTS
53 General Principles of Fracture Treatment
54 Fractures of the Lower Extremity
55 Fractures and Dislocations of the Hip
56 Fractures of Acetabulum and Pelvis
57 Fractures of the Shoulder, Arm, and Forearm
58 Malunited Fractures
59 Delayed Union and Nonunion of Fractures
60 Acute Dislocations
61 Old Unreduced Dislocations
VOLUME IV
PART XVI PERIPHERAL NERVE INJURIES
62 Peripheral Nerve Injuries
PART XVII MICROSURGERY
63 Microsurgery
PART XVIII THE HAND
64 Basic Surgical Technique and Postoperative Care
65 Acute Hand Injuries
66 Flexor and Extensor Tendon Injuries
67 Fractures, Dislocations, and Ligamentous Injuries
68 Nerve Injuries
69 Wrist Disorders
70 Special Hand Disorders
71 Paralytic Hand
72 Cerebral Palsy of the Hand
73 Arthritic Hand
74 Compartment Syndromes and Volkmann Contracture
75 Dupuytren Contracture
76 Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ulnar Tunnel Syndrome, and Stenosing Tenosynovitis
77 Tumors and Tumorous Conditions of the Hand
78 Hand Infections
79 Congenital Anomalies of the Hand
PART XIX THE FOOT AND ANKLE
80 Surgical Techniques
81 Disorders of the Hallux
82 Disorders of Tendons and Fascia and Adolescent and Adult Pes Planus
83 Lesser Toe Abnormalities
84 Arthritis of the Foot
85 Diabetic Foot
86 Neurogenic Disorders
87 Disorders of Nails and Skin
88 Fractures and Dislocations of the Foot
89 Sports Injuries of the Ankle
Details
- No. of pages:
- 4664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 29th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323087186
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323091367
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245661
About the Author
S. Terry Canale
Affiliations and Expertise
Harold B. Boyd Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic, Memphis, Tennessee
James Beaty
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic, Memphis, Tennessee