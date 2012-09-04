Campbell's Operative Orthopaedics: Hand Surgery E-Book
12th Edition
Authors: S. Terry Canale James Beaty
eBook ISBN: 9780323101387
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 4th September 2012
Description
Now available for the first time - a convenient eBook on hand surgery from Campbell's Operative Orthopaedics, edited by Drs. S. Terry Canale and James H. Beaty! Load it onto your mobile device or laptop for quick access to world-renowned guidance on hand surgery from the experts at the Campbell Clinic.
Key Features
- Consult this title on your favorite e-reader with intuitive search tools and adjustable font sizes. Elsevier eBooks provide instant portable access to your entire library, no matter what device you're using or where you're located.
- Achieve optimal outcomes in hand surgery with practical, high-yield chapters on Basic Surgical Techniques • Fractures, Dislocations, Ligaments • Nerve Injuries • Paralytic Hand • Arthritic Hand • Compartment Syndrome / Volkmann • Dupuytren • Carpal / Ulnar Tunnel • Tumors / Tumorous Conditions • and Congenital Anomalies.
- Vividly visualize how to proceed with a wealth of completely new step-by-step illustrations and photos especially commissioned for this edition.
- Depend on the authority of Campbell's Operative Orthopaedics - the most trusted and widely used resource in orthopaedic surgery, authored by Drs. S. Terry Canale, James H. Beaty, and 3 other authorities from the world-renowned Campbell Clinic.
- Access other high-interest areas of Campbell's with these other mini eBooks:
- Reconstructive Procedures of the Knee: 978-0-323-10135-6
- Adult Spine Surgery: 978-0-323-10137-0
- Sports Injuries of the Shoulder and Elbow: 978-0-323-10136-3
About the Author
S. Terry Canale
Affiliations and Expertise
Harold B. Boyd Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic, Memphis, Tennessee
James Beaty
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic, Memphis, Tennessee
