Campbell's Operative Orthopaedics: Adult Spine Surgery E-Book - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780323101370

Campbell's Operative Orthopaedics: Adult Spine Surgery E-Book

12th Edition

Authors: S. Terry Canale James Beaty
eBook ISBN: 9780323101370
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 4th September 2012
Description

Now available for the first time - a convenient eBook on adult spine surgery from Campbell's Operative Orthopaedics, edited by Drs. S. Terry Canale and James H. Beaty! Load it onto your mobile device or laptop for quick access to world-renowned guidance on adult spine surgery from the experts at the Campbell Clinic.

Key Features

  • Consult this title on your favorite e-reader with intuitive search tools and adjustable font sizes. Elsevier eBooks provide instant portable access to your entire library, no matter what device you're using or where you're located.
  • Achieve optimal outcomes in adult spine surgery with practical, high-yield chapters on Anatomy and ApproachesFractures and DislocationsArthrodesisLBP / Intervertebral DiscsInfections • and Other Disorders.
  • Vividly visualize how to proceed with 3 surgical videos, plus a wealth of completely new step-by-step illustrations and photos especially commissioned for this edition.
  • Depend on the authority of Campbell's Operative Orthopaedics - the most trusted and widely used resource in orthopaedic surgery, authored by Drs. S. Terry Canale, James H. Beaty, and 5 other authorities from the world-renowned Campbell Clinic.
  • Access additional high-interest areas of Campbell's with these other mini eBooks:
    • Reconstructive Procedures of the Knee: 978-0-323-10135-6
    • Sports Injuries of the Shoulder and Elbow: 978-0-323-10136-3
    • Hand Surgery: 978-0-323-10138-7

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323101370

About the Author

S. Terry Canale

Affiliations and Expertise

Harold B. Boyd Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic, Memphis, Tennessee

James Beaty

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic, Memphis, Tennessee

