Campbell's Core Orthopaedic Procedures
1st Edition
Description
Ideal for orthopaedic surgeons who need a practical resource covering the top procedures in the field, Campbell’s Core Orthopaedic Procedures utilizes a succinct format that focuses solely on the surgical techniques critical in helping achieve optimal patient outcomes. Featuring step-by-step procedures used at the Campbell Clinic, this new resource offers practical, concise solutions for every patient scenario.
Key Features
- Trusted techniques follow the format outlined in Campbell’s Operative Orthopaedics, 12th edition, accompanied by detailed illustrations, intraoperative photographs, and additional online video clips.
- Easily find information in the moment of need with a practical, portable, easily accessible volume featuring the most relevant procedures used at the Campbell Clinic.
- Covers procedures from all body regions presented in a concise atlas-style format that includes an Expert Consult eBook with image enhancements.
- Procedural steps lead with artwork and are followed by bulleted information so that techniques can be quickly reviewed.
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, references, and videos from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
PART I GENERAL
TECHNIQUE 1 Bone Graft Harvest: Tibia, Fibula, Iliac Crest
PART II HIP ARTHROPLASTY
TECHNIQUE 2 Total Hip Arthroplasty: Standard Posterolateral Approach
TECHNIQUE 3 Direct Anterior Approach for Total Hip Arthroplasty
TECHNIQUE 4 Trochanteric Osteotomy
TECHNIQUE 5 Hip Resurfacing
PART III TREATMENT OF FEMOROACETABULAR IMPINGEMENT (FAI) AND OSTEONECROSIS
TECHNIQUE 6 Surgical Dislocation of the Hip
TECHNIQUE 7 Hip Arthroscopy and Limited Open Osteochondroplasty
TECHNIQUE 8 Hip Arthroscopy for Femoroacetabular Impingement
TECHNIQUE 9 Core Decompression for Osteonecrosis of the Femoral Head — Percutaneous Technique
PART IV KNEE ARTHROPLASTY
TECHNIQUE 10 Total Knee Arthroplasty — Standard Midline Approach and Bone Preparation
TECHNIQUE 11 Ligament Balancing: Varus Knee
TECHNIQUE 12 Ligament Balancing: Valgus Knee
TECHNIQUE 13 Ligament Balancing: Pie-Crusting
TECHNIQUE 14 Ligament Balancing: PCL-Balancing
TECHNIQUE 15 Component Implantation in Total Knee Arthroplasty
TECHNIQUE 16 Unicondylar Knee Arthroplasty
TECHNIQUE 17 Lateral Closing Wedge Osteotomy
PART V ANKLE ARTHROPLASTY/ARTHRODESIS
TECHNIQUE 18 Total Ankle Arthroplasty
TECHNIQUE 19 Ankle Arthrodesis: Mini-Incision Technique
TECHNIQUE 20 Tibiotalocalcaneal Arthrodesis
PART VI SHOULDER ARTHROPLASTY
TECHNIQUE 21 Total Shoulder Arthroplasty
TECHNIQUE 22 Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty
PART VII ELBOW ARTHROPLASTY
TECHNIQUE 23 Total Elbow Arthroplasty
PART VIII SPINE
TECHNIQUE 24 Posterior C1-2 Fusion
TECHNIQUE 25 Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion with Locking Plate
TECHNIQUE 26 Smith-Robinson Anterior Cervical Fusion
TECHNIQUE 27 Anterior Interbody Fusion of the Lumbar Spine
TECHNIQUE 28 Minimally Invasive Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (MITLIF)
TECHNIQUE 29 Posterolateral Lumbar Fusion
TECHNIQUE 30 Microscopic Lumbar Discectomy
TECHNIQUE 31 Interlaminar/Transforaminal Epidural Injections: Cervical, Thoracic, Lumbar, Lumbar/Sacral, Caudal
TECHNIQUE 32 Facet Block Injections: Cervical, Lumbar, Sacroiliac Joint
PART IX SPORTS MEDICINE
TECHNIQUE 33 Ankle Arthroscopy
TECHNIQUE 34 Arthroscopic Treatment of Osteochondral Lesions of the Femoral Condyle
A. PATELLOFEMORAL INSTABILITY
TECHNIQUE 35 Medial Patellofemoral Ligament Reconstruction for Patellofemoral Instability
TECHNIQUE 36 Distal Realignment for Patellofemoral Instability
B. ARTHROSCOPIC ANTERIOR CRUCIATE LIGAMENT RECONSTRUCTION
TECHNIQUE 37 Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction: Anatomical Single-Bundle Endoscopic Reconstruction Using Bone–Patellar Tendon–Bone Graft
TECHNIQUE 38 Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction: Endoscopic Quadruple Hamstring Graft
TECHNIQUE 39 Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction: Anatomical Double-Bundle
TECHNIQUE 40 Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction: Transepiphyseal, Physeal-Sparing
C. POSTERIOR CRUCIATE LIGAMENT RECONSTRUCTION
TECHNIQUE 41 Open Reconstruction of Posterior Cruciate Ligament with Patellar Tendon Graft
TECHNIQUE 42 Arthroscopic-Assisted Posterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction — Single and
Double Tunnel
D. ACHILLES TENDON RUPTURE
TECHNIQUE 43 Open Repair of Achilles Tendon Rupture
TECHNIQUE 44 Minimally Invasive Repair of Achilles Tendon Rupture
E. SHOULDER INSTABILITY
TECHNIQUE 45 Treatment of Shoulder Instability — Bankart Repair, Open, and Arthroscopic
TECHNIQUE 46 Treatment of Shoulder Instability — Capsular Shift, Posterior Capsular Shift, Arthroscopic Capsular Shift
TECHNIQUE 47 Open Repair of Rotator Cuff Tears
TECHNIQUE 48 Arthroscopic Repair of Rotator Cuff Tears
TECHNIQUE 49 Arthroscopic Fixation of Type II SLAP Lesions
F. BICEPS TENDON RUPTURE
TECHNIQUE 50 Biceps Repair — Open Approaches
TECHNIQUE 51 Biceps Repair — Arthroscopic Approaches
G. ELBOW
TECHNIQUE 52 Arthroscopic Elbow Examination
TECHNIQUE 53 Release for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis — Open and Arthroscopic Techniques
TECHNIQUE 54 Ulnar Collateral Ligament Reconstruction
PART X TRAUMA
A. FRACTURES
TECHNIQUE 55 Fixation of the Lateral and Medial Malleoli
TECHNIQUE 56 Intramedullary Nailing of Tibial Shaft Fractures
TECHNIQUE 57 Open Reduction and Fixation of Tibial Plateau Fractures
TECHNIQUE 58 Tension Band Wiring Fixation of Patellar Fractures
TECHNIQUE 59 Intramedullary Nailing of Femoral Shaft Fractures — Antegrade and Retrograde
TECHNIQUE 60 Compression Hip Screw Fixation of Intertrochanteric Femoral Fractures
TECHNIQUE 61 Intramedullary Nailing of Subtrochanteric Fractures
TECHNIQUE 62 Intramedullary Fixation of Clavicular Fractures
TECHNIQUE 63 Intramedullary Nailing of Proximal Humeral Fractures
TECHNIQUE 64 Antegrade Intramedullary Nailing of Humeral Shaft Fractures
TECHNIQUE 65 Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of the Distal Humerus with Olecranon Osteotomy
TECHNIQUE 66 Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Both-Bone Forearm Fractures
B. COMPARTMENT SYNDROME
TECHNIQUE 67 Fasciotomy for Acute Compartment Syndrome in the Leg — Single and Double Incisions
TECHNIQUE 68 Forearm Fasciotomy and Arterial Exploration
C. FRACTURES IN CHILDREN
TECHNIQUE 69 Intramedullary Nailing of Both-Bone Forearm Fractures
TECHNIQUE 70 Closed Reduction and Percutaneous Pinning of Supracondylar Fractures
TECHNIQUE 71 Flexible Intramedullary Nailing of Femoral Fractures
TECHNIQUE 72 Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Tibial Eminence Fractures
TECHNIQUE 73 Arthroscopic Reduction of Tibial Eminence Fractures and Internal Fixation with Bioabsorbable Nails
TECHNIQUE 74 Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Proximal Tibial Physeal Fractures
TECHNIQUE 75 Percutaneous In Situ Pinning for Slipped Capital Femoral Epiphysis
PART XI HAND AND WRIST
TECHNIQUE 76 Flexor Tendon Repair
TECHNIQUE 77 Subcutaneous Fasciotomy, Partial Fasciectomy for Dupuytren Contracture
TECHNIQUE 78 Closed Reduction and Percutaneous Pinning of Distal Radial Fractures
TECHNIQUE 79 Volar Plate Fixation of Fractures of the Distal Radius
TECHNIQUE 80 Scaphoid Fractures — Open Reduction and Internal Fixation and Percutaneous Fixation
TECHNIQUE 81 Dynamic External Splint Reduction of Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Fracture-Dislocations
TECHNIQUE 82 Mini-Palm Open and Open Carpal Tunnel Release
TECHNIQUE 83 Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release Through One or Two Incisions
TECHNIQUE 84 Trigger Finger Release — Open and Percutaneous
TECHNIQUE 85 Metacarpophalangeal Arthrodesis of the Thumb
TECHNIQUE 86 Fingertip Amputations: Thenar Flap, Local Neurovascular Island Flap, and Island Pedicle Flap
PART XII FOOT AND ANKLE
A. LOCAL ANESTHESIA
TECHNIQUE 87 Forefoot Block
TECHNIQUE 88 Ankle Block
B. HALLUX VALGUS
TECHNIQUE 89 Modified McBride Bunionectomy
TECHNIQUE 90 Keller Arthroplasty for Hallux Valgus
TECHNIQUE 91 Distal Chevron Metatarsal Osteotomy for Hallux Valgus
TECHNIQUE 92 Proximal First Metatarsal Osteotomies — Crescentic and Chevron
TECHNIQUE 93 Endoscopic Plantar Fascia Release — Two-Portal and Single-Portal
TECHNIQUE 94 Flexor Hallucis Longus Transfer for Chronic Noninsertional Achilles Tendinosis
TECHNIQUE 95 Calcaneal Fracture — Open Reduction and Internal Fixation, Percutaneous Fixation
TECHNIQUE 96 Screw Fixation of Fifth Metatarsal Fractures
TECHNIQUE 97 Lateral Repair of Chronic Instability: Modified Broström
TECHNIQUE 98 Osteochondral Autograft/Allograft Transplantation for Osteochondral Lesions of the Talus
TECHNIQUE 99 Anterior and Posterior Débridement for Impingement Syndromes
TECHNIQUE 100 Achilles Tendon Lengthening: Z-Plasty and Percutaneous Techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 22nd April 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323391283
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323391276
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323357630
About the Author
S. Terry Canale
Affiliations and Expertise
Harold B. Boyd Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic, Memphis, Tennessee
James Beaty
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic, Memphis, Tennessee
Frederick Azar
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee- Campbell Clinic; Chief of Staff, Campbell Clinic, Memphis, Tennessee