Campbell-Walsh-Wein Urology Twelfth Edition Review - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323639699

Campbell-Walsh-Wein Urology Twelfth Edition Review

3rd Edition

Authors: Alan Wein
Paperback ISBN: 9780323639699
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd March 2020
Page Count: 570
Description

With new and updated questions based on Campbell-Walsh-Wein Urology 12th Edition content, this comprehensive review covers all the core material you need to know for board exam preparation and MOC exams. From basic science underpinnings to the most recent developments in medical and surgical care, more than 3,000 questions with detailed answers help you master the most important elements in urology. The high-yield, bulleted format and identical chapter structure as the parent text are designed for efficient, effective, targeted review—providing exactly the information you need for exam success.

Alan Wein

Alan J. Wein, MD

Professor and Chair, Division of Urology

University of Pennsylvania Health System

Founders Professor and Emeritus Chief of Urology Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania Health System Philadelphia, PA

