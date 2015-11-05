Campbell-Walsh Urology - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9781455775675, 9780323339186

Campbell-Walsh Urology

11th Edition

4-Volume Set

Authors: Alan Wein Louis Kavoussi Alan Partin Craig Peters
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455775675
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341486
eBook ISBN: 9780323339186
eBook ISBN: 9780323263740
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th November 2015
Page Count: 4168
Description

Internationally lauded as the preeminent text in the field, Campbell-Walsh Urology continues to offer the most comprehensive coverage of every aspect of urology. Perfect for urologists, residents, and practicing physicians alike, this updated 4-volume set highlights all of the essential concepts necessary for every stage of your career, from anatomy and physiology through the latest diagnostic approaches and medical and surgical treatments.

Key Features

    • Algorithms, photographs, radiographs, and line drawings illustrate essential concepts, nuances of clinical presentations and techniques, and decision making.
    • Key Points boxes and algorithms further expedite review.
    • Features hundreds of well-respected global contributors at the top of their respective fields.
    • Four-volume set serves as a series of comprehensive mini-textbooks on every major subject in urology.

    Table of Contents

    VOLUME 1

    PART I Clinical Decision Making

    1 Evaluation of the Urologic Patient: History, Physical Examination, and Urinalysis, 1

    2 Urinary Tract Imaging: Basic Principles of Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, and Plain Film, 26

    3 Urinary Tract Imaging: Basic Principles of Urologic Ultrasonography, 63

    4 Outcomes Research, 85

    PART II Basics of Urologic Surgery

    5 Core Principles of Perioperative Care, 100

    6 Fundamentals of Urinary Tract Drainage, 119

    7 Principles of Urologic Endoscopy, 136

    8 Percutaneous Approaches to the Upper Urinary Tract Collecting System, 153

    9 Evaluation and Management of Hematuria, 183

    10 Fundamentals of Laparoscopic and Robotic Urologic Surgery, 195

    11 Basic Energy Modalities in Urologic Surgery, 225

    PART III Infections and Inflammation

    12 Infections of the Urinary Tract, 237

    13 Inflammatory and Pain Conditions of the Male Genitourinary Tract: Prostatitis and Related Pain Conditions, Orchitis, and Epididymitis, 304

    14 Bladder Pain Syndrome (Interstitial Cystitis) and Related Disorders, 334

    15 Sexually Transmitted Diseases, 371

    16 Cutaneous Diseases of the External Genitalia, 387

    17 Tuberculosis and Parasitic Infections of the Genitourinary Tract, 421

    PART IV Molecular and Cellular Biology

    18 Basic Principles of Immunology and Immunotherapy in Urologic Oncology, 447

    19 Molecular Genetics and Cancer Biology, 459

    20 Principles of Tissue Engineering, 482

    PART V Reproductive and Sexual Function

    21 Surgical, Radiographic, and Endoscopic Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System, 498

    22 Male Reproductive Physiology, 516

    23 Integrated Men’s Health: Androgen Deficiency, Cardiovascular Risk, and Metabolic Syndrome, 538

    24 Male Infertility, 556

    25 Surgical Management of Male Infertility, 580

    26 Physiology of Penile Erection and Pathophysiology of Erectile Dysfunction, 612

    27 Evaluation and Management of Erectile Dysfunction, 643

    28 Priapism, 669

    29 Disorders of Male Orgasm and Ejaculation, 692

    30 Surgery for Erectile Dysfunction, 709

    31 Diagnosis and Management of Peyronie Disease, 722

    32 Sexual Function and Dysfunction in the Female, 749

    PART VI Male Genitalia

    33 Surgical, Radiographic, and Endoscopic Anatomy of the Retroperitoneum, 765

    34 Neoplasms of the Testis, 784

    35 Surgery of Testicular Tumors, 815

    36 Laparoscopic and Robotic-Assisted Retroperitoneal Lymphadenectomy for Testicular Tumors, 838

    37 Tumors of the Penis, 846

    38 Tumors of the Urethra, 879

    39 Inguinal Node Dissection, 890

    40 Surgery of the Penis and Urethra, 907

    41 Surgery of the Scrotum and Seminal Vesicles, 946

    VOLUME 2

    PART VII Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology

    42 Surgical, Radiologic, and Endoscopic Anatomy of the Kidney and Ureter, 967

    43 Physiology and Pharmacology of the Renal Pelvis and Ureter, 978

    44 Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology, 1007

    45 Renovascular Hypertension and Ischemic Nephropathy, 1028

    46 Etiology, Pathogenesis, and Management of Renal Failure, 1041

    47 Renal Transplantation, 1069

    PART VIII Upper Urinary Tract Obstruction and Trauma

    48 Pathophysiology of Urinary Tract Obstruction, 1089

    49 Management of Upper Urinary Tract Obstruction, 1104

    50 Upper Urinary Tract Trauma, 1148

    PART IX Urinary Lithiasis and Endourology

    51 Urinary Lithiasis: Etiology, Epidemiology, and Pathogenesis, 1170

    52 Evaluation and Medical Management of Urinary Lithiasis, 1200

    53 Strategies for Nonmedical Management of Upper Urinary Tract Calculi, 1235

    54 Surgical Management of Upper Urinary Tract Calculi, 1260

    55 Lower Urinary Tract Calculi, 1291

    PART X Neoplasms of the Upper Urinary Tract

    56 Benign Renal Tumors, 1300

    57 Malignant Renal Tumors, 1314

    58 Urothelial Tumors of the Upper Urinary Tract and Ureter, 1365

    59 Retroperitoneal Tumors, 1403

    60 Open Surgery of the Kidney, 1414

    61 Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery of the Kidney, 1446

    62 Nonsurgical Focal Therapy for Renal Tumors, 1484

    63 Treatment of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma, 1500

    PART XI The Adrenals

    64 Surgical and Radiologic Anatomy of the Adrenals, 1519

    65 Pathophysiology, Evaluation, and Medical Management of Adrenal Disorders, 1528

    66 Surgery of the Adrenal Glands, 1577

    VOLUME 3

    PART XII Urine Transport, Storage, and Emptying

    67 Surgical, Radiographic, and Endoscopic Anatomy of the Female Pelvis, 1597

    68 Surgical, Radiographic, and Endoscopic Anatomy of the Male Pelvis, 1611

    69 Physiology and Pharmacology of the Bladder and Urethra, 1631

    70 Pathophysiology and Classification of Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction: Overview, 1685

    71 Evaluation and Management of Women with Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Prolapse, 1697

    72 Evaluation and Management of Men with Urinary Incontinence, 1710

    73 Urodynamic and Video-Urodynamic Evaluation of the Lower Urinary Tract, 1718

    74 Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Prolapse: Epidemiology and Pathophysiology, 1743

    75 Neuromuscular Dysfunction of the Lower Urinary Tract, 1761

    76 Overactive Bladder, 1796

    77 The Underactive Detrusor, 1807

    78 Nocturia, 1821

    79 Pharmacologic Management of Lower Urinary Tract Storage and Emptying Failure, 1836

    80 Conservative Management of Urinary Incontinence: Behavioral and Pelvic Floor Therapy and Urethral and Pelvic Devices, 1875

    81 Electrical Stimulation and Neuromodulation in Storage and Emptying Failure, 1899

    82 Retropubic Suspension Surgery for Incontinence in Women, 1918

    83 Vaginal and Abdominal Reconstructive Surgery for Pelvic Organ Prolapse, 1939

    84 Slings: Autologous, Biologic, Synthetic, and Midurethral, 1987

    85 Complications Related to the Use of Mesh and Their Repair, 2039

    86 Injection Therapy for Urinary Incontinence, 2049

    87 Additional Therapies for Storage and Emptying Failure, 2070

    88 Aging and Geriatric Urology, 2083

    89 Urinary Tract Fistulae, 2103

    90 Bladder and Female Urethral Diverticula, 2140

    91 Surgical Procedures for Sphincteric Incontinence in the Male: The Artificial Urinary Sphincter and Perineal Sling Procedures, 2169

     

    PART XIII Benign and Malignant Bladder Disorders

    92 Tumors of the Bladder, 2184

    93 Non–Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (Ta, T1, and CIS), 2205

    94 Management of Metastatic and Invasive Bladder Cancer, 2223

    95 Transurethral and Open Surgery for Bladder Cancer, 2242

    96 Robotic and Laparoscopic Bladder Surgery, 2254

    97 Use of Intestinal Segments in Urinary Diversion, 2281

    98 Cutaneous Continent Urinary Diversion, 2317

    99 Orthotopic Urinary Diversion, 2344

    100 Minimally Invasive Urinary Diversion, 2369

    101 Genital and Lower Urinary Tract Trauma, 2379

     

    PART XIV The Prostate

    102 Development, Molecular Biology, and Physiology of the Prostate, 2393

    103 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia: Etiology, Pathophysiology, Epidemiology, and Natural History, 2425

    104 Evaluation and Nonsurgical Management of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, 2463

    105 Minimally Invasive and Endoscopic Management of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, 2504

    106 Simple Prostatectomy: Open and Robot-Assisted Laparoscopic Approaches, 2535

    107 Epidemiology, Etiology, and Prevention of Prostate Cancer, 2543

    108 Prostate Cancer Tumor Markers, 2565

    109 Prostate Biopsy: Techniques and Imaging, 2579

    110 Pathology of Prostatic Neoplasia, 2593

    111 Diagnosis and Staging of Prostate Cancer, 2601

    112 Management of Localized Prostate Cancer, 2609

    113 Active Surveillance of Prostate Cancer, 2628

    114 Open Radical Prostatectomy, 2641

    115 Laparoscopic and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy and Pelvic Lymphadenectomy, 2663

    116 Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer, 2685

    117 Focal Therapy for Prostate Cancer, 2711

    118 Treatment of Locally Advanced Prostate Cancer, 2752

    119 Management of Biochemical Recurrence after Definitive Therapy for Prostate Cancer, 2770

    120 Hormonal Therapy for Prostate Cancer, 2786

    121 Treatment of Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer, 2804

     

    VOLUME 4

    PART XV Pediatric Urology

    SECTION A Development and Prenatal Urology

    122 Embryology of the Genitourinary Tract, 2823

    123 Disorders of Renal Functional Development in Children, 2849

    124 Perinatal Urology, 2873

    SECTION B Basic Principles

    125 Urologic Evaluation of the Child, 2893

    126 Pediatric Urogenital Imaging, 2909

    127 Infection and Inflammation of the Pediatric Genitourinary Tract, 2926

    128 Core Principles of Perioperative Management in Children, 2949

    129 Principles of Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery in Children, 2963

    SECTION C Upper Urinary Tract Conditions

    130 Anomalies of the Upper Urinary Tract, 2975

    131 Renal Dysgenesis and Cystic Disease of the Kidney, 3006

    132 Congenital Urinary Obstruction:Pathophysiology, 3043

    133 Surgery of the Ureter in Children, 3057

    134 Ectopic Ureter, Ureterocele, and Ureteral Anomalies, 3075

    135 Surgical Management of Pediatric Stone Disease, 3102

    SECTION D Lower Urinary Tract Conditions

    136 Development and Assessment of Lower Urinary Tract Function in Children, 3121

    137 Vesicoureteral Reflux, 3134

    138 Bladder Anomalies in Children, 3173

    139 Exstrophy-Epispadias Complex, 3182

    140 Prune-Belly Syndrome, 3234

    141 Posterior Urethral Valves and Urethral Anomalies, 3252

    142 Neuromuscular Dysfunction of the Lower Urinary Tract in Children, 3272

    143 Functional Disorders of the Lower Urinary Tract in Children, 3297

    144 Management of Defecation Disorders, 3317

    145 Urinary Tract Reconstruction in Children, 3330

    SECTION E Genitalia

    146 Management of Abnormalities of the External Genitalia in Boys, 3368

    147 Hypospadias, 3399

    148 Etiology, Diagnosis, and Management of the Undescended Testis, 3430

    149 Management of Abnormalities of the Genitalia in Girls, 3453

    150 Disorders of Sexual Development: Etiology, Evaluation, and Medical Management, 3469

    SECTION F Reconstruction and Trauma

    151 Surgical Management of Disorders of Sex Development and Cloacal and Anorectal Malformations, 3498

    152 Adolescent and Transitional Urology, 3521

    153 Urologic Considerations in Pediatric Renal Transplantation, 3528

    154 Pediatric Genitourinary Trauma, 3538

    SECTION G Oncology

    155 Pediatric Urologic Oncology: Renal and Adrenal, 3559

    156 Pediatric Urologic Oncology: Bladder and Testis, 3582

    About the Author

    Alan Wein

    Alan J. Wein, MD

    Professor and Chair, Division of Urology

    University of Pennsylvania Health System

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Founders Professor of Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine; Chief of Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; Program Director, Residency in Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System; Philadelphia, PA, USA

    Louis Kavoussi

    Louis R. Kavoussi, MD

    Professor and Chair, Department of Urology

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Waldbaum-Gardner Professor and Chairman of Urology, The Arthur Smith Institute for Urology, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY

    Alan Partin

    Alan W. Partin, MD, PhD

    David Hall McConnell Professor and Chair

    Urologist -in-Chief, Department of Urology, Oncology

    The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor and Director of Urology; Department of Urology; The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine; Baltimore, MD, USA

    Craig Peters

    Craig A. Peters, MD

    Chief, Division of Surgical Innovation, Technology and Translation

    Principal Investigator, Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation

    Children's National Medical Center

    Professor of Urology and Pediatrics

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor of Urology; University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center; Chief, Section of Pediatric Urology; Children's Health System; Dallas, TX, USA

