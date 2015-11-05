Campbell-Walsh Urology
11th Edition
4-Volume Set
Description
Internationally lauded as the preeminent text in the field, Campbell-Walsh Urology continues to offer the most comprehensive coverage of every aspect of urology. Perfect for urologists, residents, and practicing physicians alike, this updated 4-volume set highlights all of the essential concepts necessary for every stage of your career, from anatomy and physiology through the latest diagnostic approaches and medical and surgical treatments.
Key Features
- Algorithms, photographs, radiographs, and line drawings illustrate essential concepts, nuances of clinical presentations and techniques, and decision making.
- Key Points boxes and algorithms further expedite review.
- Features hundreds of well-respected global contributors at the top of their respective fields.
- Four-volume set serves as a series of comprehensive mini-textbooks on every major subject in urology.
Table of Contents
VOLUME 1
PART I Clinical Decision Making
1 Evaluation of the Urologic Patient: History, Physical Examination, and Urinalysis, 1
2 Urinary Tract Imaging: Basic Principles of Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, and Plain Film, 26
3 Urinary Tract Imaging: Basic Principles of Urologic Ultrasonography, 63
4 Outcomes Research, 85
PART II Basics of Urologic Surgery
5 Core Principles of Perioperative Care, 100
6 Fundamentals of Urinary Tract Drainage, 119
7 Principles of Urologic Endoscopy, 136
8 Percutaneous Approaches to the Upper Urinary Tract Collecting System, 153
9 Evaluation and Management of Hematuria, 183
10 Fundamentals of Laparoscopic and Robotic Urologic Surgery, 195
11 Basic Energy Modalities in Urologic Surgery, 225
PART III Infections and Inflammation
12 Infections of the Urinary Tract, 237
13 Inflammatory and Pain Conditions of the Male Genitourinary Tract: Prostatitis and Related Pain Conditions, Orchitis, and Epididymitis, 304
14 Bladder Pain Syndrome (Interstitial Cystitis) and Related Disorders, 334
15 Sexually Transmitted Diseases, 371
16 Cutaneous Diseases of the External Genitalia, 387
17 Tuberculosis and Parasitic Infections of the Genitourinary Tract, 421
PART IV Molecular and Cellular Biology
18 Basic Principles of Immunology and Immunotherapy in Urologic Oncology, 447
19 Molecular Genetics and Cancer Biology, 459
20 Principles of Tissue Engineering, 482
PART V Reproductive and Sexual Function
21 Surgical, Radiographic, and Endoscopic Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System, 498
22 Male Reproductive Physiology, 516
23 Integrated Men’s Health: Androgen Deficiency, Cardiovascular Risk, and Metabolic Syndrome, 538
24 Male Infertility, 556
25 Surgical Management of Male Infertility, 580
26 Physiology of Penile Erection and Pathophysiology of Erectile Dysfunction, 612
27 Evaluation and Management of Erectile Dysfunction, 643
28 Priapism, 669
29 Disorders of Male Orgasm and Ejaculation, 692
30 Surgery for Erectile Dysfunction, 709
31 Diagnosis and Management of Peyronie Disease, 722
32 Sexual Function and Dysfunction in the Female, 749
PART VI Male Genitalia
33 Surgical, Radiographic, and Endoscopic Anatomy of the Retroperitoneum, 765
34 Neoplasms of the Testis, 784
35 Surgery of Testicular Tumors, 815
36 Laparoscopic and Robotic-Assisted Retroperitoneal Lymphadenectomy for Testicular Tumors, 838
37 Tumors of the Penis, 846
38 Tumors of the Urethra, 879
39 Inguinal Node Dissection, 890
40 Surgery of the Penis and Urethra, 907
41 Surgery of the Scrotum and Seminal Vesicles, 946
VOLUME 2
PART VII Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology
42 Surgical, Radiologic, and Endoscopic Anatomy of the Kidney and Ureter, 967
43 Physiology and Pharmacology of the Renal Pelvis and Ureter, 978
44 Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology, 1007
45 Renovascular Hypertension and Ischemic Nephropathy, 1028
46 Etiology, Pathogenesis, and Management of Renal Failure, 1041
47 Renal Transplantation, 1069
PART VIII Upper Urinary Tract Obstruction and Trauma
48 Pathophysiology of Urinary Tract Obstruction, 1089
49 Management of Upper Urinary Tract Obstruction, 1104
50 Upper Urinary Tract Trauma, 1148
PART IX Urinary Lithiasis and Endourology
51 Urinary Lithiasis: Etiology, Epidemiology, and Pathogenesis, 1170
52 Evaluation and Medical Management of Urinary Lithiasis, 1200
53 Strategies for Nonmedical Management of Upper Urinary Tract Calculi, 1235
54 Surgical Management of Upper Urinary Tract Calculi, 1260
55 Lower Urinary Tract Calculi, 1291
PART X Neoplasms of the Upper Urinary Tract
56 Benign Renal Tumors, 1300
57 Malignant Renal Tumors, 1314
58 Urothelial Tumors of the Upper Urinary Tract and Ureter, 1365
59 Retroperitoneal Tumors, 1403
60 Open Surgery of the Kidney, 1414
61 Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery of the Kidney, 1446
62 Nonsurgical Focal Therapy for Renal Tumors, 1484
63 Treatment of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma, 1500
PART XI The Adrenals
64 Surgical and Radiologic Anatomy of the Adrenals, 1519
65 Pathophysiology, Evaluation, and Medical Management of Adrenal Disorders, 1528
66 Surgery of the Adrenal Glands, 1577
VOLUME 3
PART XII Urine Transport, Storage, and Emptying
67 Surgical, Radiographic, and Endoscopic Anatomy of the Female Pelvis, 1597
68 Surgical, Radiographic, and Endoscopic Anatomy of the Male Pelvis, 1611
69 Physiology and Pharmacology of the Bladder and Urethra, 1631
70 Pathophysiology and Classification of Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction: Overview, 1685
71 Evaluation and Management of Women with Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Prolapse, 1697
72 Evaluation and Management of Men with Urinary Incontinence, 1710
73 Urodynamic and Video-Urodynamic Evaluation of the Lower Urinary Tract, 1718
74 Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Prolapse: Epidemiology and Pathophysiology, 1743
75 Neuromuscular Dysfunction of the Lower Urinary Tract, 1761
76 Overactive Bladder, 1796
77 The Underactive Detrusor, 1807
78 Nocturia, 1821
79 Pharmacologic Management of Lower Urinary Tract Storage and Emptying Failure, 1836
80 Conservative Management of Urinary Incontinence: Behavioral and Pelvic Floor Therapy and Urethral and Pelvic Devices, 1875
81 Electrical Stimulation and Neuromodulation in Storage and Emptying Failure, 1899
82 Retropubic Suspension Surgery for Incontinence in Women, 1918
83 Vaginal and Abdominal Reconstructive Surgery for Pelvic Organ Prolapse, 1939
84 Slings: Autologous, Biologic, Synthetic, and Midurethral, 1987
85 Complications Related to the Use of Mesh and Their Repair, 2039
86 Injection Therapy for Urinary Incontinence, 2049
87 Additional Therapies for Storage and Emptying Failure, 2070
88 Aging and Geriatric Urology, 2083
89 Urinary Tract Fistulae, 2103
90 Bladder and Female Urethral Diverticula, 2140
91 Surgical Procedures for Sphincteric Incontinence in the Male: The Artificial Urinary Sphincter and Perineal Sling Procedures, 2169
PART XIII Benign and Malignant Bladder Disorders
92 Tumors of the Bladder, 2184
93 Non–Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (Ta, T1, and CIS), 2205
94 Management of Metastatic and Invasive Bladder Cancer, 2223
95 Transurethral and Open Surgery for Bladder Cancer, 2242
96 Robotic and Laparoscopic Bladder Surgery, 2254
97 Use of Intestinal Segments in Urinary Diversion, 2281
98 Cutaneous Continent Urinary Diversion, 2317
99 Orthotopic Urinary Diversion, 2344
100 Minimally Invasive Urinary Diversion, 2369
101 Genital and Lower Urinary Tract Trauma, 2379
PART XIV The Prostate
102 Development, Molecular Biology, and Physiology of the Prostate, 2393
103 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia: Etiology, Pathophysiology, Epidemiology, and Natural History, 2425
104 Evaluation and Nonsurgical Management of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, 2463
105 Minimally Invasive and Endoscopic Management of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, 2504
106 Simple Prostatectomy: Open and Robot-Assisted Laparoscopic Approaches, 2535
107 Epidemiology, Etiology, and Prevention of Prostate Cancer, 2543
108 Prostate Cancer Tumor Markers, 2565
109 Prostate Biopsy: Techniques and Imaging, 2579
110 Pathology of Prostatic Neoplasia, 2593
111 Diagnosis and Staging of Prostate Cancer, 2601
112 Management of Localized Prostate Cancer, 2609
113 Active Surveillance of Prostate Cancer, 2628
114 Open Radical Prostatectomy, 2641
115 Laparoscopic and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy and Pelvic Lymphadenectomy, 2663
116 Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer, 2685
117 Focal Therapy for Prostate Cancer, 2711
118 Treatment of Locally Advanced Prostate Cancer, 2752
119 Management of Biochemical Recurrence after Definitive Therapy for Prostate Cancer, 2770
120 Hormonal Therapy for Prostate Cancer, 2786
121 Treatment of Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer, 2804
VOLUME 4
PART XV Pediatric Urology
SECTION A Development and Prenatal Urology
122 Embryology of the Genitourinary Tract, 2823
123 Disorders of Renal Functional Development in Children, 2849
124 Perinatal Urology, 2873
SECTION B Basic Principles
125 Urologic Evaluation of the Child, 2893
126 Pediatric Urogenital Imaging, 2909
127 Infection and Inflammation of the Pediatric Genitourinary Tract, 2926
128 Core Principles of Perioperative Management in Children, 2949
129 Principles of Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery in Children, 2963
SECTION C Upper Urinary Tract Conditions
130 Anomalies of the Upper Urinary Tract, 2975
131 Renal Dysgenesis and Cystic Disease of the Kidney, 3006
132 Congenital Urinary Obstruction:Pathophysiology, 3043
133 Surgery of the Ureter in Children, 3057
134 Ectopic Ureter, Ureterocele, and Ureteral Anomalies, 3075
135 Surgical Management of Pediatric Stone Disease, 3102
SECTION D Lower Urinary Tract Conditions
136 Development and Assessment of Lower Urinary Tract Function in Children, 3121
137 Vesicoureteral Reflux, 3134
138 Bladder Anomalies in Children, 3173
139 Exstrophy-Epispadias Complex, 3182
140 Prune-Belly Syndrome, 3234
141 Posterior Urethral Valves and Urethral Anomalies, 3252
142 Neuromuscular Dysfunction of the Lower Urinary Tract in Children, 3272
143 Functional Disorders of the Lower Urinary Tract in Children, 3297
144 Management of Defecation Disorders, 3317
145 Urinary Tract Reconstruction in Children, 3330
SECTION E Genitalia
146 Management of Abnormalities of the External Genitalia in Boys, 3368
147 Hypospadias, 3399
148 Etiology, Diagnosis, and Management of the Undescended Testis, 3430
149 Management of Abnormalities of the Genitalia in Girls, 3453
150 Disorders of Sexual Development: Etiology, Evaluation, and Medical Management, 3469
SECTION F Reconstruction and Trauma
151 Surgical Management of Disorders of Sex Development and Cloacal and Anorectal Malformations, 3498
152 Adolescent and Transitional Urology, 3521
153 Urologic Considerations in Pediatric Renal Transplantation, 3528
154 Pediatric Genitourinary Trauma, 3538
SECTION G Oncology
155 Pediatric Urologic Oncology: Renal and Adrenal, 3559
156 Pediatric Urologic Oncology: Bladder and Testis, 3582
Details
- No. of pages:
- 4168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 5th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455775675
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323341486
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323339186
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323263740
About the Author
Alan Wein
Alan J. Wein, MD
Professor and Chair, Division of Urology
University of Pennsylvania Health System
Affiliations and Expertise
Founders Professor of Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine; Chief of Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; Program Director, Residency in Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System; Philadelphia, PA, USA
Louis Kavoussi
Louis R. Kavoussi, MD
Professor and Chair, Department of Urology
Affiliations and Expertise
Waldbaum-Gardner Professor and Chairman of Urology, The Arthur Smith Institute for Urology, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY
Alan Partin
Alan W. Partin, MD, PhD
David Hall McConnell Professor and Chair
Urologist -in-Chief, Department of Urology, Oncology
The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director of Urology; Department of Urology; The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine; Baltimore, MD, USA
Craig Peters
Craig A. Peters, MD
Chief, Division of Surgical Innovation, Technology and Translation
Principal Investigator, Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation
Children's National Medical Center
Professor of Urology and Pediatrics
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Urology; University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center; Chief, Section of Pediatric Urology; Children's Health System; Dallas, TX, USA