Campbell-Walsh Urology 12th Edition Review - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323639699, 9780323639705

Campbell-Walsh Urology 12th Edition Review

3rd Edition

Editors: Alan Partin Craig Peters Louis Kavoussi Roger Dmochowski Alan Wein
eBook ISBN: 9780323639705
eBook ISBN: 9780323639712
Paperback ISBN: 9780323639699
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd March 2020
Page Count: 640
Description

With new and updated questions based on Campbell-Walsh-Wein Urology 12th Edition content, this comprehensive review covers all the core material you need to know for board exam preparation and MOC exams. From basic science underpinnings to the most recent developments in medical and surgical care, more than 3,000 questions with detailed answers help you master the most important elements in urology. The high-yield, bulleted format and identical chapter structure as the parent text are designed for efficient, effective, targeted review—providing exactly the information you need for exam success.

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
2nd March 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323639705
eBook ISBN:
9780323639712
Paperback ISBN:
9780323639699

About the Editor

Alan Partin

Alan W. Partin, MD, PhD

David Hall McConnell Professor and Chair

Urologist -in-Chief, Department of Urology, Oncology

The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director of Urology; Department of Urology; The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine; Baltimore, MD, USA

Craig Peters

Craig A. Peters, MD

Chief, Division of Surgical Innovation, Technology and Translation

Principal Investigator, Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation

Children's National Medical Center

Professor of Urology and Pediatrics

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Urology; University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center; Chief, Section of Pediatric Urology; Children's Health System; Dallas, TX, USA

Louis Kavoussi

Louis R. Kavoussi, MD

Professor and Chair, Department of Urology

Affiliations and Expertise

Waldbaum-Gardner Professor and Chairman of Urology, The Arthur Smith Institute for Urology, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY

Roger Dmochowski

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Urologic Surgery, Vice Chair, Section of Surgical Sciences, Associate Surgeon in Chief, Associate, Chief of Staff, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee

Alan Wein

Alan J. Wein, MD

Professor and Chair, Division of Urology

University of Pennsylvania Health System

Affiliations and Expertise

Founders Professor and Emeritus Chief of Urology Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania Health System Philadelphia, PA

