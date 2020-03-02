Campbell-Walsh Urology 12th Edition Review
3rd Edition
With new and updated questions based on Campbell-Walsh-Wein Urology 12th Edition content, this comprehensive review covers all the core material you need to know for board exam preparation and MOC exams. From basic science underpinnings to the most recent developments in medical and surgical care, more than 3,000 questions with detailed answers help you master the most important elements in urology. The high-yield, bulleted format and identical chapter structure as the parent text are designed for efficient, effective, targeted review—providing exactly the information you need for exam success.
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 2nd March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323639705
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323639712
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323639699
Alan Partin
Alan W. Partin, MD, PhD
David Hall McConnell Professor and Chair
Urologist -in-Chief, Department of Urology, Oncology
The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions
Professor and Director of Urology; Department of Urology; The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine; Baltimore, MD, USA
Craig Peters
Craig A. Peters, MD
Chief, Division of Surgical Innovation, Technology and Translation
Principal Investigator, Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation
Children's National Medical Center
Professor of Urology and Pediatrics
Professor of Urology; University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center; Chief, Section of Pediatric Urology; Children's Health System; Dallas, TX, USA
Louis Kavoussi
Louis R. Kavoussi, MD
Professor and Chair, Department of Urology
Waldbaum-Gardner Professor and Chairman of Urology, The Arthur Smith Institute for Urology, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY
Roger Dmochowski
Professor of Urologic Surgery, Vice Chair, Section of Surgical Sciences, Associate Surgeon in Chief, Associate, Chief of Staff, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee
Alan Wein
Alan J. Wein, MD
Professor and Chair, Division of Urology
University of Pennsylvania Health System
Founders Professor and Emeritus Chief of Urology Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania Health System Philadelphia, PA