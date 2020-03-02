Campbell-Walsh Urology 11th Edition Review
3rd Edition
With new and updated questions based on Campbell-Walsh-Wein Urology 12th Edition content, this comprehensive review covers all the core material you need to know for board exam preparation and MOC exams. From basic science underpinnings to the most recent developments in medical and surgical care, more than 3,000 questions with detailed answers help you master the most important elements in urology. The high-yield, bulleted format and identical chapter structure as the parent text are designed for efficient, effective, targeted review—providing exactly the information you need for exam success.
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 2nd March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323639705
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323639699
Alan Wein
Alan J. Wein, MD
Professor and Chair, Division of Urology
University of Pennsylvania Health System
Founders Professor and Emeritus Chief of Urology Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania Health System Philadelphia, PA