Campbell-Walsh Urology 10th Edition Review
1st Edition
Description
Master the most important elements in urology with Campbell-Walsh Urology 10th Edition Review, the companion study guide to the most trusted clinical reference in the field. This review source, skillfully constructed by Drs. McDougal, Wein, Kavoussi, Novick, Partin, Peters, and Ramchandani, covers all of the core material you need to know and offers an efficient, reliable approach for board exam preparation. Interactive multiple-choice questions, self-assessment tools, an extensive image bank, and more are accessible at www.expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- Rely on definitive, expert guidance from the same respected authorities that made Campbell-Walsh Urology the most trusted clinical reference source in the field.
- Assess and deepen your understanding of key information with answers and rationales for more than 2,800 board-style multiple-choice study questions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 13th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455723171
About the Author
W. McDougal
Walter S. Kerr, Jr. Distinguished Professor of Urology
Harvard Medical School
Chief Emeritus, Massachussetts General Hospital
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Urology, Harvard Medical School; Chief, Urology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
Alan Wein
Alan J. Wein, MD
Professor and Chair, Division of Urology
University of Pennsylvania Health System
Affiliations and Expertise
Founders Professor of Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine; Chief of Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; Program Director, Residency in Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System; Philadelphia, PA, USA
Louis Kavoussi
Louis R. Kavoussi, MD
Professor and Chair, Department of Urology
Affiliations and Expertise
Waldbaum-Gardner Professor and Chairman of Urology, The Arthur Smith Institute for Urology, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY
Andrew Novick
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Glickman Urological Institute, Cleveland Clinic Foundation; Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Cleveland, OH
Alan Partin
Alan W. Partin, MD, PhD
David Hall McConnell Professor and Chair
Urologist -in-Chief, Department of Urology, Oncology
The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director of Urology; Department of Urology; The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine; Baltimore, MD, USA
Craig Peters
Craig A. Peters, MD
Chief, Division of Surgical Innovation, Technology and Translation
Principal Investigator, Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation
Children's National Medical Center
Professor of Urology and Pediatrics
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Urology; University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center; Chief, Section of Pediatric Urology; Children's Health System; Dallas, TX, USA
Parvati Ramchandani
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology and Surgery, Section Chief, Genitourinary Radiology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania