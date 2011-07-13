Campbell-Walsh Urology 10th Edition Review - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437723939, 9781455723171

Campbell-Walsh Urology 10th Edition Review

1st Edition

Authors: W. McDougal Alan Wein Louis Kavoussi Andrew Novick Alan Partin Craig Peters Parvati Ramchandani
eBook ISBN: 9781455723171
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th July 2011
Page Count: 704
Description

Master the most important elements in urology with Campbell-Walsh Urology 10th Edition Review, the companion study guide to the most trusted clinical reference in the field. This review source, skillfully constructed by Drs. McDougal, Wein, Kavoussi, Novick, Partin, Peters, and Ramchandani, covers all of the core material you need to know and offers an efficient, reliable approach for board exam preparation. Interactive multiple-choice questions, self-assessment tools, an extensive image bank, and more are accessible at www.expertconsult.com.

Key Features

  • Rely on definitive, expert guidance from the same respected authorities that made Campbell-Walsh Urology the most trusted clinical reference source in the field.

  • Assess and deepen your understanding of key information with answers and rationales for more than 2,800 board-style multiple-choice study questions.

About the Author

W. McDougal

Walter S. Kerr, Jr. Distinguished Professor of Urology

Harvard Medical School

Chief Emeritus, Massachussetts General Hospital

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Urology, Harvard Medical School; Chief, Urology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Alan Wein

Alan J. Wein, MD

Professor and Chair, Division of Urology

University of Pennsylvania Health System

Affiliations and Expertise

Founders Professor of Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine; Chief of Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; Program Director, Residency in Urology; Division of Urology; Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System; Philadelphia, PA, USA

Louis Kavoussi

Louis R. Kavoussi, MD

Professor and Chair, Department of Urology

Affiliations and Expertise

Waldbaum-Gardner Professor and Chairman of Urology, The Arthur Smith Institute for Urology, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY

Andrew Novick

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Glickman Urological Institute, Cleveland Clinic Foundation; Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Cleveland, OH

Alan Partin

Alan W. Partin, MD, PhD

David Hall McConnell Professor and Chair

Urologist -in-Chief, Department of Urology, Oncology

The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director of Urology; Department of Urology; The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine; Baltimore, MD, USA

Craig Peters

Craig A. Peters, MD

Chief, Division of Surgical Innovation, Technology and Translation

Principal Investigator, Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation

Children's National Medical Center

Professor of Urology and Pediatrics

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Urology; University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center; Chief, Section of Pediatric Urology; Children's Health System; Dallas, TX, USA

Parvati Ramchandani

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology and Surgery, Section Chief, Genitourinary Radiology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

