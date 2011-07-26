Caminhos Da Polpa - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9788535239652, 9788535254716

Caminhos Da Polpa

10th Edition

Endodontia

Authors: Kenneth M HARGREAVES
eBook ISBN: 9788535254716
Hardcover ISBN: 9788535239652
Imprint: Elsevier Editora Ltda.
Published Date: 26th July 2011
Page Count: 928
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
928
Language:
Portuguese
Copyright:
© Elsevier Editora Ltda. 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Editora Ltda.
eBook ISBN:
9788535254716
Hardcover ISBN:
9788535239652

About the Author

Kenneth M HARGREAVES

Kenneth M. Hargreaves, DDS, PhD, FACD, FICD, Professor and Chair, Department of Endodontics, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, TX, USA; President's Council Endowed Chair in Research

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.