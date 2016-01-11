Calorimetry, Volume 567

1. Isothermal Titration Calorimetry Measurements of Metal Ions Binding to Proteins

Colette F. Quinn ,Margaret C. Carpenter, Molly L. Croteau and Dean E. Wilcox

2. Assessing Coupled Protein Folding and Binding through Temperature- Dependent Isothermal Titration Calorimetry

Debashish Sahu, Monique Bastidas, Chad W. Lawrence, William G. Noid,and Scott A. Showalter

3. Fragment-Based Screening for Enzyme Inhibitors Using Calorimetry

Michael I. Recht, Vicki Nienaber and Francisco E. Torres

4. Measuring Multivalent Binding Interactions by Isothermal Titration Calorimetry

Tarun K. Dam, Melanie L Talaga, Ni Fan and Curtis F. Brewer

5. Calorimetric and Spectroscopic Analysis of the Thermal Stability of Short Duplex DNA-Containing Sugar and Base-Modified Nucleotides

Kareem Fakhfakh, Curtis B. Hughesman, A. Louise Creagh, Vincent Kao and Charles Haynes

6. Calorimetric Quantification of Cyclodextrin-Mediated Detergent Extraction for Membrane-Protein Reconstitution

Martin Textor and Sandro Keller

7. Extending ITC to Kinetics with KinITC

Philippe Dumas, Eric Ennifar, Cyrielle Da Veiga, Guillaume Bec, William Palau, Carmelo Di Primo,Angel Piñeiro, Juan Sabin, Eva Muñoz and Javier Rial

8. Measuring the Kinetics of Molecular Association by Isothermal Titration Calorimetry

Kirk A. Vander Meulen, Scott Horowitz, Raymond C. Trievel, and Samuel E. Butcher

9. Isothermal Titration Calorimetry to Characterize Enzymatic Reactions

Luca Mazzei, Stefano Ciurli and Barbara Zambelli

10. Avoiding Buffer Interference in Itc Experiments: A Case Study from the Analysis of Entropy Driven Reactions of Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase

M. Lucia Bianconi

11. ITC Methods for Assessing Buffer/Protein Interactions from the Perturbation of Steady-State Kinetics: A Reactivity Study of Homoprotocatechuate 2,3-Dioxygenase

Kate L. Henderson, Delta K. Boyles, Vu H. Le, Edwin A. Lewis and Joseph P.Emerson

12. Modern Analysis of Protein Folding by Differential Scanning Calorimetry

Beatriz Ibarra-Molero, Athi N. Naganathan, Jose M. Sanchez-Ruiz and Victor Muñoz

13. A Guide to Differential Scanning Calorimetry of Membrane and Soluble Proteins in Detergents

Zhengrong Yang and Christie G. Brouillette

14. Orthogonal Methods for Characterizing the Unfolding of Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies: Differential Scanning Calorimetry, Isothermal Chemical Denaturation and Intrinsic Fluorescence with Concomitant Static Light Scattering

Deniz B. Temel, Pavel Landsman and Mark L. Brader

15. IATC, DSC, and PPC Analysis of Reversible and Multi-State Structural Transition of Cytochrome c

Shun-ichi Kidokoro and Shigeyoshi Nakamura

16. The Complementarity of the Loop to the Stem in DNA Pseudoknots Gives Rise to Local TAT Base-Triplets

Calliste Reiling-Steffensmeier and Luis A. Marky

17. A High-Throughput Biological Calorimetry Core: Steps to Startup, Run, and Maintain a Multi-User Facility

Neela H. Yennawar, Julia A. Fecko, Scott A. Showalter and Philip C. Bevilacqua