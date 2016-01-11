Calorimetry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128029060, 9780128029077

Calorimetry, Volume 567

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Andrew Feig
eBook ISBN: 9780128029077
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128029060
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th January 2016
Page Count: 530
Table of Contents

1. Isothermal Titration Calorimetry Measurements of Metal Ions Binding to Proteins
Colette F. Quinn ,Margaret C. Carpenter, Molly L. Croteau and Dean E. Wilcox
2. Assessing Coupled Protein Folding and Binding through Temperature- Dependent    Isothermal Titration Calorimetry
Debashish Sahu, Monique Bastidas, Chad W. Lawrence, William G. Noid,and Scott  A. Showalter
3. Fragment-Based Screening for Enzyme Inhibitors Using Calorimetry
Michael I. Recht, Vicki Nienaber and Francisco E. Torres
4. Measuring Multivalent Binding Interactions by Isothermal Titration Calorimetry
Tarun K. Dam,  Melanie L Talaga, Ni Fan and Curtis F. Brewer
5. Calorimetric and Spectroscopic Analysis of the Thermal Stability of Short Duplex DNA-Containing Sugar and Base-Modified Nucleotides
Kareem Fakhfakh, Curtis B. Hughesman, A. Louise Creagh, Vincent Kao and  Charles Haynes
6. Calorimetric Quantification of Cyclodextrin-Mediated Detergent Extraction for Membrane-Protein Reconstitution
Martin Textor and Sandro Keller
7. Extending ITC to Kinetics with KinITC
Philippe Dumas, Eric Ennifar, Cyrielle Da Veiga, Guillaume Bec, William Palau, Carmelo Di Primo,Angel Piñeiro, Juan Sabin, Eva Muñoz and Javier Rial
8. Measuring the Kinetics of Molecular Association by Isothermal Titration Calorimetry
Kirk A. Vander Meulen, Scott Horowitz, Raymond C. Trievel, and Samuel E. Butcher
9. Isothermal Titration Calorimetry to Characterize Enzymatic Reactions
Luca Mazzei, Stefano Ciurli and Barbara Zambelli
10. Avoiding Buffer Interference in Itc Experiments: A Case Study from the Analysis of  Entropy Driven Reactions of Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase
M. Lucia Bianconi
11. ITC Methods for Assessing Buffer/Protein Interactions from the Perturbation of  Steady-State Kinetics: A Reactivity Study of Homoprotocatechuate 2,3-Dioxygenase
Kate L. Henderson, Delta K. Boyles, Vu H. Le, Edwin A. Lewis and Joseph P.Emerson
12. Modern Analysis of Protein Folding by Differential Scanning Calorimetry
Beatriz Ibarra-Molero, Athi N. Naganathan, Jose M. Sanchez-Ruiz and Victor Muñoz
13. A Guide to Differential Scanning Calorimetry of Membrane and Soluble Proteins in Detergents
Zhengrong Yang and Christie G. Brouillette
14. Orthogonal Methods for Characterizing the Unfolding of Therapeutic Monoclonal  Antibodies: Differential Scanning Calorimetry, Isothermal Chemical Denaturation and  Intrinsic Fluorescence with Concomitant Static Light Scattering
Deniz B. Temel, Pavel Landsman and Mark L. Brader
15. IATC, DSC, and PPC Analysis of Reversible and Multi-State Structural Transition of Cytochrome c
Shun-ichi Kidokoro and Shigeyoshi Nakamura
16. The Complementarity of the Loop to the Stem in DNA Pseudoknots Gives Rise to Local TAT Base-Triplets
Calliste Reiling-Steffensmeier and Luis A. Marky
17. A High-Throughput Biological Calorimetry Core: Steps to Startup, Run, and Maintain a Multi-User Facility
Neela H. Yennawar, Julia A. Fecko, Scott A. Showalter and Philip C. Bevilacqua

Description

Calorimetry, the latest volume in the Methods in Enzymology series continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. Calorimetry is a highly technical experiment and it is easy for new practioners to get fooled into interpreting artifacts as real experimental results.  This volume will guide readers to get the most out of their precious biological samples and includes topics on specific protocols for the types of studies being conducted as well as tips to improve the data collection. Most importantly, the chapters will also help to identify pitfalls that need to be avoided to ensure that the highest quality results are obtained.

Key Features

  • Contains timely contributions from recognized experts in this  rapidly changing field

  • Provides specific protocols and tips to improve data collection and ensure the highest quality results are obtained
    Covers research methods in calorimetry, and includes sections on topics such as differential scanning calorimetry of membrane and soluble proteins in detergents.

 

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists.

Praise for the Series:
"Should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." --Chemistry in Industry
"The work most often consulted in the lab." --Enzymologia
"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." --Neuroscience

About the Serial Volume Editors

Andrew Feig

Andrew Feig Serial Volume Editor

Prof. Andrew Feig joined the WSU faculty in the Department of Chemistry in 2006. He is a biochemist who oversees a laboratory that studies bacterial gene regulation by small non-coding RNAs and the biochemistry, chemical biology, and biophysics of Clostridium difficile toxins A & B. He has worked extensively on structural rearrangements of RNA and RNA protein interactions with an emphasis on the biochemistry and biophysics of those processes. He has a long-standing interested in heat capacity changes associated with these structural transitions and their impact on the regulation of biological processes.

Professor Feig is a 2002 Cottrell Scholar, was Recipient of the WSU Career Development Chair (08/09), the CLAS Teaching Award (2012) and the WSU President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching (2013). In 2015 he was named PCSUM Michigan Distinguished Professor of the Year. Professor Feig earned his B.S. in Chemistry from Yale University (1990) and his Ph.D. in Chemistry from MIT (1995) working with Professor Stephen J. Lippard. He worked as a post-doctoral fellow at University of Colorado, Boulder (1995-1999) in the laboratory of Olke C. Uhlenbeck.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA

