Callen's Ultrasonography in Obstetrics & Gynecology: 1SAE
1st Edition
Description
Get outstanding guidance from the world's most trusted reference on OB/GYN ultrasound. Now brought to you by lead editor Dr. Mary Norton, Callen’s Ultrasonography in Obstetrics and Gynecology has been completely and exhaustively updated by a team of obstetric, gynecologic, and radiology experts to reflect the most recent advances in the field. It addresses the shift in today's practice to a collaborative effort among radiologists, perinatologists, and OB/GYNs, with new emphasis placed on genetics and clinical management. This must-have resource covers virtually all aspects of fetal, obstetric and gynecologic ultrasound — from the common to the rare — in one essential clinical reference, allowing you to practice with absolute confidence.
Key Features
- Highly templated, full-color format allows you to locate information more quickly.
- Full-color medical illustrations present key anatomic details in a clear manner.
- Thousands of digital-quality images depict the complete range of normal and abnormal imaging presentations.
Table of Contents
SECTION I. Obstetrics
1. Obstetric Ultrasound Examination
2. Genetics and Prenatal Diagnosis
3. Ultrasound Evaluation of Fetal Aneuploidy in the First and Second Trimesters
4. Ultrasound of the Early First Trimester
5. Evaluation of the Fetal Anatomy in the First Trimester
6. Fetal Biometry and Growth
7. Ultrasound Evaluation of Multiple Gestations
8. Ultrasound Evaluation of Normal Fetal Anatomy
9. Ultrasound Evaluation of the Fetal Central Nervous System
10. Ultrasound Evaluation of the Fetal Face and Neck
11. Fetal Musculoskeletal System
12. Ultrasound Evaluation of the Fetal Thorax
13. Sonographic Evaluation of the Fetal Heart
14. Ultrasound Evaluation of the Fetal Gastrointestinal Tract and Abdominal Wall
15. Fetal Genitourinary Tract
16. Ultrasound Features of Fetal Syndromes
17. Ultrasound Evaluation of Hydrops Fetalis
18, Ultrasound Evaluation of the Gravid Cervix
19. Ultrasound Evaluation of the Placenta, Membranes, and Umbilical Cord
20. Amniotic Fluid Volume in Fetal Health and Disease
21. Antepartum Fetal Surveillance and the Role of Ultrasound
22. Role of Doppler Ultrasound in Obstetrics
23. Role of Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Obstetrics
24. Role of Sonography in Fetal Procedures
25. Obstetric Ultrasound Imaging and the Obese Patient
SECTION II. Gynecology
26. Normal Anatomy of the Female Pelvis and Transvaginal Sonography
27. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding-The Role of Ultrasound
28. Ultrasound Evaluation of the Uterus
29. Evaluation of Pelvic Pain in the Reproductive Age Patient
30. Ultrasound Evaluation of the Ovaries
31. Ultrasound Evaluation of the Fallopian Tube
32. Sonographic Imaging of Infertility and Assisted Reproduction
33. Ectopic Pregnancy
34. Gynecologic Sonography in the Pediatric and Adolescent Patient
35. Ultrasound and Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Urogynecology
36. Role of Magnetic Resonance Imaging in the Evaluation of Gynecologic Disorders
37. Role of Sonography in Gynecologic Interventions
SECTION III. Technical Considerations and Aberrations
38. Artifacts, Pitfalls, and Normal Variants in Obstetrical and Gynecologic Ultrasound
Appendix A. Measurements Frequently Used to Estimate Gestational Age and Fetal Biometry
Appendix B. Measurements Used in Assessing Fetal Weights, Growth, and Body Proportions
Appendix C. Measurements for Amniotic Fluid Assessment
Appendix D. Fetal Doppler Assessment (Noncardiac)
Appendix E. Doppler of the Middle Cerebral Artery to Assess Fetal Anemia
Appendix F. Fetal Cardiac Measurements and Doppler Assessment
Appendix G. Sonographic Detection of Chromosomal Abnormalities
Appendix H. Medications and Reported Associated Malformations
Appendix I. Estimated Radiation Exposure to the Fetus During Radiographic Examinations
Appendix J. Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Female Pelvis: Representative Protocols
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2017
- Published:
- 25th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131247198
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131247006
About the Author
Mary Norton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, University of California at San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California