California Archaeology
1st Edition
Description
California Archaeology provides a compilation of knowledge for archeologists who are not California specialists. This book explains important cultural events and patterns discovered archeologically.
Organized into 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of California's historic and ancient environments as well as the evidence of Pleistocene human activity. This text then examines the glacial and other environmental conditions that would have influenced the origins, adaptations, and spread of the earliest North Americans. Other chapters consider how California's past is relevant to a wider understanding of human behavior. This book discusses as well the perceptions of Central Coast and San Francisco Bay region prehistory that have changed rapidly as a result of intensive fieldwork performed to comply with environmental law. The final chapter deals with the data of historical linguistics, which indicate something of the cultural relationships and events that might have occurred in the past.
This book is a valuable resource for archeologists.
Table of Contents
List of Figures
List of Tables
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. A Goodly llande: California's Natural Setting
Introduction
Native Cultures
Numbers and Diversity
Subsistence
Trade
Social Organization
Cultural Summary
Environment: Scope and Purpose
Physiography and Geology
Klamath Mountains
Cascade Range
Modoc Plateau
Great Basin
Sierra Nevada
Great Central Valley
Coast Ranges
Transverse Ranges
Mojave Desert
Colorado Desert (Salton Trough)
Peninsular Ranges
Climate
Life Zones and Vegetation Types
Lower Sonoran Zone
Upper Sonoran Zone
Transition Zone
The Upper Zones
Great Basin Types
Historic Transformations
Synopsis of Natural History
2. The First Californians
Introduction
Glaciers and Seas
Peopling America
Pleistocene California
Climate and Water
Rancholabrean Fauna
Summary
Evaluating the Archaeological Evidence
Possible Early Sites
Lake Manix
The Calico Hills Site
Yuha Pinto Wash
The Yuha Burial
La Jolla Shores and Del Mar
Laguna Beach
"Los Angeles Man"
Angeles Mesa
Rancho La Brea
Santa Rosa and San Miguel Islands
La Jolla and San Diego
The Farmington Complex
Potter Creek Cave
The Tranquillity Site (Fre-48)
China Lake
Summary and Conclusions
3. Early Cultures
Introduction
Environments
The Fluted-Point Tradition
Introduction
Tulare Lake
Borax Lake (Lak-36)
China Lake
Other Fluted-Point Discoveries
Summary
Faunal Extinctions
The Western Pluvial Lakes Tradition
Introduction
Nomenclature
Characteristics and Origins
Lake Mojave Complex
San Dieguito: The C. W. Harris Site
Buena Vista Lake (Ker-116)
The Mostin Site (Lak-380/381)
Burns Valley (Lak-741, -742)
WPLT Summary
A Paleo-Coastal Tradition?
Introduction
Rancho Park North (SDM-W-49)
Diablo Canyon Sites
Summary
Early Sites in West-Central California
Conclusions
4. Southern Coast Region
Introduction
Environment
Native Cultures
Early Archaeology
Explorations
Culture Change
Prehistoric Reconstructions: Santa Barbara Subregion
Topanga Canyon
Coastal Sites
Summary
Channel Island Prehistory
The Santa Barbara Sequence Revisited
Coastal Phases
Coastal-Inland Relationships
Social Status and Mortuary Patterns
Channel Prehistory: An Integrated Chronology
Prehistoric Reconstructions: San Diego Subregion
La Jolla Complex
The Pauma Complex
Sayles Complex
Late Prehistory
Regional Syntheses
Summary and Conclusions
5. The Central Valley Region
Introduction
Environment
Native Cultures
Early Archaeological Work
Origins of a Central Valley Sequence
The Delta Sequence
The Central California Taxonomic System
Central California Horizons
Chronology
Further Investigations
San Joaquin Valley
Sacramento Valley
Rethinking the Central Califomia Sequence
Central California Patterns
Windmiller Pattern
Berkeley Pattern
Augustine Pattern
Summary and Conclusions
6. San Francisco Bay and Central Coast Regions
Introduction
Natural History
San Francisco Bay Region
Central Coast Region
Native Cultures
Exploratory Archaeology
Introduction
Central Coast Region
The San Francisco Bay Region
Summary and Discussion
Regional and Local Prehistories
Introduction
The Central Coast Region
San Francisco Bay Region
Summary and Conclusions
7. The Sierra Nevada
Natural History
Native Cultures
Early Archaeology
The Northern Sierra
Lake Tahoe Vicinity
The West Slope
Summary
The Central Sierra
Mortuary Caves
Yosemite National Park
North-Central Sierra Nevada
South-Central Foothills
Summary
The Southern Sierra
Kings and San Joaquin Uplands
Sequoia-Kings Canyon Locality
Far Southern Sierra
Discussion
8 The Desert Region
Environment
Native Peoples of the California Deserts
Early Archaeology of the California Deserts
Later Archaeology of the California Deserts
Northeastern Mojave Desert
Owens Valley and Northwest Mojave Desert
Western Mojave Desert
Southeastern Mojave Desert
Mojave River Valley
Colorado Desert and Peninsular Ranges
Synthesis
Introduction
Pinto Period (5000-2000 B.C.)
Gypsum Period (2000 B.C.-A.D. 500)
Saratoga Springs Period (A.D. 500-1200)
Protohistoric Period (A.D. 1200-Historic)
Summary
9. Northeastern Cahfornia
Introduction
Environment
Ethnographic Setting
The Archaeological Record
Exploratory Archaeology
Chronology and Culture History
Problem-Oriented Archaeology
Public Archaeology: Adverse and Beneficial Impacts
Conclusions and Prospectus
10. The North Coastal Region
Introduction
Environment
Native Cultures
The Northwest Coast Subregion: Archaeology
The Gunther Pattern
Interior Archaeology
The Eel River Subregion: Archaeology
Culture Chronology
Settlement Pattern Studies
The Russian River Subregion: Archaeology
Early Investigations
Language and Archaeological Assemblages
Local Sequences
Summary
Summary and Conclusions
11. Linguistic Prehistory
Introduction
Linguistic Models
California's Native Languages
Hokan Stock
Yukian Stock
Penutian Stock
Algic Superfamily
Athapascan Family
Uto-Aztecan Family
Prehistoric Language Shifts
10,000-6000 B.C.
6000-4000 B.C.
4000-2000 B.C.
2000 B.C.-A.D. 1
A.D. 1-1000
A.D. 1000-1850
Appendix 1: Common and Scientific Names of Plants and Animals
Plants
Mollusks
Fishes
Reptiles
Birds
Mammals
Appendix 2: County Abbreviations Used in Site Designations
Glossary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
