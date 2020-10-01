Calf Nutrition and Feeding for Success
1st Edition
Practice, Theory, Myths and Facts
Description
Calf Nutrition and Feeding is a practical guide for people raising calves, whether a small or large operation, for people who sell goods and services to calf raisers, for students learning about calves, and for nutritionists and veterinarians whose support is vital to successful calf raising. It’s a source of practical aspects of calf feeding highlighting information about the revolution of accelerated feeding and the impact of neonatal nutrition on lifetime milk production in heifers.
Key Features
- Discusses nutritional needs of calves for protein and amino acids, energy, fats and fatty acids, vitamins and minerals
- Provides an understanding of calf digestive physiology and its importance to calf nutrition
- Includes cost-effective strategies to calf breeding and vaccination strategies to combat disease
Readership
Calf producers including dairymen, calf ranches, and veal growers. This market would also include allied industry such as feed company nutritionists, salesmen and marketing people, along with independent nutritionists and veterinarians who work with dairies and calf producers
Table of Contents
1. Three Keys to Successfully Raising Calves
2. So You Want to Raise Calves?
3. Off to a Good Start - Care of the Newborn Calf
4. Housing for Baby Calves
5. Arrival of Shipped Calves
6. Feeding Calves
7. Health of Young Calves
8. Standard Operating Procedures – SOPs
9. The Transition Calf – How and Why the Rumen Develops
10. Winter Feeding
11. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128195307
About the Author
Drew Vermeire
Dr. Drew Vermeire is an internationally recognized animal nutritionist, who for more than 25 years has worked closely with producers of veal, dairy beef and replacement heifer calves throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe and the Dominican Republic. He received his B.S. in Agriculture and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in animal nutrition from The Ohio State University. Dr. Vermeire is one of fewer than 300 animal nutritionists worldwide to earn the distinguished status of Diplomate of the American College of Animal Nutrition. Dr. Vermeire consults with both corporate and producer clients including feedlots, packers, feed companies, Veal USA, insurance companies, and has testified as an expert witness in agricultural and feed related legislative hearings and legal proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Internationally recognized animal nutritionist