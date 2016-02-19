Calculus with Analytic Geometry presents the essentials of calculus with analytic geometry. The emphasis is on how to set up and solve calculus problems, that is, how to apply calculus. The initial approach to each topic is intuitive, numerical, and motivated by examples, with theory kept to a bare minimum. Later, after much experience in the use of the topic, an appropriate amount of theory is presented.

Comprised of 18 chapters, this book begins with a review of some basic pre-calculus algebra and analytic geometry, paying particular attention to functions and graphs. The reader is then introduced to derivatives and applications of differentiation; exponential and trigonometric functions; and techniques and applications of integration. Subsequent chapters deal with inverse functions, plane analytic geometry, and approximation as well as convergence, and power series. In addition, the book considers space geometry and vectors; vector functions and curves; higher partials and applications; and double and multiple integrals.

This monograph will be a useful resource for undergraduate students of mathematics and algebra.