Calculus Using Mathematica - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126729757, 9781483214344

Calculus Using Mathematica

1st Edition

Scientific Projects and Mathematical Background

Authors: K.D. Stroyan
eBook ISBN: 9781483214344
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1993
Page Count: 364
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Calculus Using Mathematica: Scientific Projects and Mathematical Background is a companion to the core text, Calculus Using Mathematica. The book contains projects that illustrate applications of calculus to a variety of practical situations.

The text consists of 14 chapters of various projects on how to apply the concepts and methodologies of calculus. Chapters are devoted to epidemiological applications; log and exponential functions in science; applications to mechanics, optics, economics, and ecology. Applications of linear differential equations; forced linear equations; differential equations from vector geometry; and to chemical reactions are presented as well.

College students of calculus will find this book very helpful.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1 Introduction to the Scientific Projects

Project 1. Linear Approximation of CO2 Data

Chapter 2 Epidemiological Applications

Project 2. Review of The S-I-R Model

Project 3. The 1968-69 New York Hong Kong Flu Epidemic

Project 4. Vaccination for Herd Immunity

Project 5. A Model for S-I-S Diseases and The Endemic Limit

Chapter 3 Applications of The Increment Approximation R(t + δt) = R(t) + R'(t) St + εδt

Project 6. A Derivation of Hubble's Law

Chapter 4 The Role of Rules for Derivatives

Project 7. The Expanding Economy

Project 8. The Expanding House

8.1. Volume Expansion Explained by Calculus

Chapter 5 Log and Exponential Functions in Science

Project 9. Drug Concentration and "Bi-Exponential" Functions

Project 10. Measurement of Kidney Function by Drug Concentration

Chapter 6 Applications to Mechanics

Project 11. The Falling Ladder (or Dad's Disaster)

Project 12. Falling with Air Resistance: Data and A Linear Model

Project 13. Bungee Diving and Nonlinear Airresistance

Chapter 7 Optics

Project 14. Fermat's Principle Implies SnelPs Law

Chapter 8 Applications in Economics

Project 15. Monopoly Pricing

Project 16. Discrete Dynamics of Price Adjustment

Project 17. Continuous Production and Exchange

Chapter 9 Applications in Ecology

Project 18. Sustained Harvest of Sei Whales

Project 19. A Journey to The Sogapalag Islands

Project 20. Competition and Cooperation Between Species

Chapter 10 Applications of Linear Differential Equations

Project 21. Lanchester's Combat Models

Project 22. Drug Dynamics and Pharmacokinetics

Chapter 11 Forced Linear Equations

Project 23. Forced Vibration - Non-autonomous Equations

Project 24. Resonance - Maximal Response to Forcing

Project 25. A Notch Filter - Minimal Response to Forcing

Chapter 12 Differential Equations from Vector Geometry

Project 26. The Perfecto Skier

Project 27. Low Level Bombing

Project 28. The Pendulum

Project 29. Using Jupiter as a Slingshot

Chapter 13 Chemical Reactions

Project 30. Stability of a Tank Reaction

Project 31. Enzyme Reactions: Beer, Coke & Vitamin C

Chapter 14 More Projects

Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483214344

About the Author

K.D. Stroyan

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, The University of Iowa Iowa City. Iowa

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.