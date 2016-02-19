Calculus Using Mathematica: Scientific Projects and Mathematical Background is a companion to the core text, Calculus Using Mathematica. The book contains projects that illustrate applications of calculus to a variety of practical situations.

The text consists of 14 chapters of various projects on how to apply the concepts and methodologies of calculus. Chapters are devoted to epidemiological applications; log and exponential functions in science; applications to mechanics, optics, economics, and ecology. Applications of linear differential equations; forced linear equations; differential equations from vector geometry; and to chemical reactions are presented as well.

College students of calculus will find this book very helpful.