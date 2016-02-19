Calculus of Variations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080095547, 9781483137568

Calculus of Variations, Volume 19

1st Edition

Editors: I. N. Sneddon M. Stark S. Ulam
Authors: L. E. Elsgolc
eBook ISBN: 9781483137568
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 178
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


From the Preface to the First Russian Edition

Introduction

I. The Method of Variation in Problems with Fixed Boundaries

1. The Variation and Its Properties

2. Euler Equation

3. Functionals of the Form: x1∫x0 F(x,Y1,Y2,...,Yn,Y'1,Y'2,...,Y'n)dx

4. Functionals Involving Derivatives of Higher Order

5. Functionals Depending on Functions of Several Independent Variables

6. Parametric Representation of Variational Problems

7. Some Applications

Problems

II. Variational Problems with Movable Boundaries and Some Other Problems

1. Simplest Problem with Movable Boundaries

2. Problems with Movable Boundaries for Functionals of the Form x1∫x0 F(x,y,z,y',z')dx

3. Problems with Movable Boundaries for Functionals of the Form x1∫x0 F(x,y, y',y'')dx

4. Extremals with Cusps

5. One-Sided Variations

6. Mixed Problems

Problems


Description

Calculus of Variations aims to provide an understanding of the basic notions and standard methods of the calculus of variations, including the direct methods of solution of the variational problems. The wide variety of applications of variational methods to different fields of mechanics and technology has made it essential for engineers to learn the fundamentals of the calculus of variations. The book begins with a discussion of the method of variation in problems with fixed boundaries. Subsequent chapters cover variational problems with movable boundaries and some other problems; sufficiency conditions for an extremum; variational problems of constrained extrema; and direct methods of solving variational problems. Each chapter is illustrated by a large number of problems some of which are taken from existing textbooks. The solutions to the problems in each chapter are provided at the end of the book.

Details

No. of pages:
178
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1961
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483137568

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

I. N. Sneddon Editor

M. Stark Editor

S. Ulam Editor

About the Authors

L. E. Elsgolc Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.