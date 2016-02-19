Calculations in Furnace Technology
Calculations in Furnace Technology presents the theoretical and practical aspects of furnace technology. This book provides information pertinent to the development, application, and efficiency of furnace technology. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the exothermic reactions that occur when carbon, hydrogen, and sulfur are burned to release the energy available in the fuel. This text then evaluates the efficiencies to measure the quantity of fuel used, of flue gases leaving the plant, of air entering, and the heat lost to the surroundings. Other chapters consider that it is important to determine the amount of carbon discharged with the ashes, the quantity and composition of any tar produced, so that a carbon balance can be applied. The final chapter describes the various reactions within the furnace atmosphere and between charges and atmosphere. This book is a valuable resource for fuel technologists, heating and ventilating engineers, and plant operators.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1. Introductory
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Presentation of Analysis
1.3. Definitions and Units
1.4. Calorific Values (CV)
1.5. Determination of Calorific Values
1.6. Statistical Analysis
Chapter 2. Combustion Calculations
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Calculation of Theoretical Air
2.3. Calculation of Quantity And Analysis of Flue Gas
2.4. Calculation of Net Calorific Value of as-Fired Coal
2.5. Calculation of Excess Air from Flue Gas Analysis
2.6. Incomplete Combustion
2.7. Loss of Heat in Flue Gases
2.8. Additional Worked Combustion Calculations
Chapter 3. Gasification Calculations
3.1. Producer Gas Calculations
3.2. Additional Examples
Chapter 4. Flame Temperature
4.1. Theoretical Flame Temperature
4.2. Dissociation of Gases and Flame Temperature
4.3. Additional Flame Temperature Examples
Chapter 5. Heat Transfer
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Heat Transfer by Radiation
5.3. Gas Radiation
5.4. Heat Transfer by Convection
5.5. Heat Exchanger Problems
5.6. Steady-State Heat Transfer by Conduction
5.7. Special Applications Heat Flow Through a Cooling Fin Thermocouple in a Gas Stream
5.8. Unsteady-State Heat Transfer
5.9. Heat Lost during Furnace Shutdown
5.10. Heat Transfer Calculations
Chapter 6. Heat Balances
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Sankey Diagrams
6.3. Examples
Chapter 7. Furnace Aerodynamics
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Frictional Resistance to Flow
7.3. Units and Dimensions
7.4. Pressure Drop due to Friction
7.5. Incidental Pressure Losses
7.6. Flow of Compressible Fluids in Pipes
7.7. Flow of Gases In Furnaces
7.8. Flow Measurement
7.9. Examples
Chapter 8. Furnace Atmospheres
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Reactions Within Furnace
8.3. Carburizing of Steel
8.4. Decarburizing of Steel
8.5. Examples
Additional Examples
Log Tables
Index
