Calculations in Furnace Technology presents the theoretical and practical aspects of furnace technology. This book provides information pertinent to the development, application, and efficiency of furnace technology. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the exothermic reactions that occur when carbon, hydrogen, and sulfur are burned to release the energy available in the fuel. This text then evaluates the efficiencies to measure the quantity of fuel used, of flue gases leaving the plant, of air entering, and the heat lost to the surroundings. Other chapters consider that it is important to determine the amount of carbon discharged with the ashes, the quantity and composition of any tar produced, so that a carbon balance can be applied. The final chapter describes the various reactions within the furnace atmosphere and between charges and atmosphere. This book is a valuable resource for fuel technologists, heating and ventilating engineers, and plant operators.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1. Introductory

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Presentation of Analysis

1.3. Definitions and Units

1.4. Calorific Values (CV)

1.5. Determination of Calorific Values

1.6. Statistical Analysis

Chapter 2. Combustion Calculations

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Calculation of Theoretical Air

2.3. Calculation of Quantity And Analysis of Flue Gas

2.4. Calculation of Net Calorific Value of as-Fired Coal

2.5. Calculation of Excess Air from Flue Gas Analysis

2.6. Incomplete Combustion

2.7. Loss of Heat in Flue Gases

2.8. Additional Worked Combustion Calculations

Chapter 3. Gasification Calculations

3.1. Producer Gas Calculations

3.2. Additional Examples

Chapter 4. Flame Temperature

4.1. Theoretical Flame Temperature

4.2. Dissociation of Gases and Flame Temperature

4.3. Additional Flame Temperature Examples

Chapter 5. Heat Transfer

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Heat Transfer by Radiation

5.3. Gas Radiation

5.4. Heat Transfer by Convection

5.5. Heat Exchanger Problems

5.6. Steady-State Heat Transfer by Conduction

5.7. Special Applications Heat Flow Through a Cooling Fin Thermocouple in a Gas Stream

5.8. Unsteady-State Heat Transfer

5.9. Heat Lost during Furnace Shutdown

5.10. Heat Transfer Calculations

Chapter 6. Heat Balances

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Sankey Diagrams

6.3. Examples

Chapter 7. Furnace Aerodynamics

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Frictional Resistance to Flow

7.3. Units and Dimensions

7.4. Pressure Drop due to Friction

7.5. Incidental Pressure Losses

7.6. Flow of Compressible Fluids in Pipes

7.7. Flow of Gases In Furnaces

7.8. Flow Measurement

7.9. Examples

Chapter 8. Furnace Atmospheres

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Reactions Within Furnace

8.3. Carburizing of Steel

8.4. Decarburizing of Steel

8.5. Examples

Additional Examples

Log Tables

Index


