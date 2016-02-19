Calculations in Furnace Technology presents the theoretical and practical aspects of furnace technology. This book provides information pertinent to the development, application, and efficiency of furnace technology. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the exothermic reactions that occur when carbon, hydrogen, and sulfur are burned to release the energy available in the fuel. This text then evaluates the efficiencies to measure the quantity of fuel used, of flue gases leaving the plant, of air entering, and the heat lost to the surroundings. Other chapters consider that it is important to determine the amount of carbon discharged with the ashes, the quantity and composition of any tar produced, so that a carbon balance can be applied. The final chapter describes the various reactions within the furnace atmosphere and between charges and atmosphere. This book is a valuable resource for fuel technologists, heating and ventilating engineers, and plant operators.