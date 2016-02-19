Calculations in Fundamental Physics
1st Edition
Mechanics and Heat
Description
Calculations in Fundamental Physics, Volume I: Mechanics and Heat focuses on the mechanisms of heat. The manuscript first discusses motion, including parabolic, angular, and rectilinear motions, relative velocity, acceleration of gravity, and non-uniform acceleration. The book then discusses combinations of forces, such as polygons and resolution, friction, center of gravity, shearing force, and bending moment. The text looks at force and acceleration, energy and power, and machines. Considerations include momentum, horizontal or vertical motion, work and energy, pulley systems, gears and chains, and rotation and power. Elasticity, expansion and temperature, and static fluids are also discussed. The manuscript examines ideal gases, quantity of heat, centripetal acceleration, and rotary inertia. Topics include change of density, constant temperature, specific and latent heat, and gravitation and circular orbits. The text also explains simple harmonic motion, transfer of heat, molecular theory of gases and vapors, thermodynamics, and fluid flow. The book is a valuable source of information for readers interested in the mechanisms of heat.
Table of Contents
Contents
Introduction
Reference Data
1. Motion
Rectilinear Motion
Acceleration of Gravity
Parabolic Motion
Relative Velocity
Angular Motion
Non-uniform Acceleration
2. Combinations of forces
Polygons and Resolution
Center of Gravity
Inclined Plane
Friction
Balanced Beams
Shearing Force and Bending Moment
3. Force and acceleration
Horizontal or Vertical Motion
Momentum
Motion on Gradient
Coupled Objects
4. Energy and power
Work and Energy
Power
Movement on Gradient
5. Machines
Lifting
Rotation and Power
Pulley Systems
Gears and Chains
6. Elasticity
Helical Springs
Young's Modulus
Compound Bars
Bulk Modulus
Torsion
Stored Energy
7. Expansion and Temperature
Linear Temperature Scales
Linear and Superficial Expansion
Volumetric Expansion
Thermal Stress
8. Static Fluids
Pressure in Fluids
Archimedes' Principle
Fortin Barometer
U-tube Manometers
Surface Tension
9. Ideal Gases
Constant Temperature
Constant Pressure or Volume
Single Gas Equation
Change of Density
Ideal Gas Scale of Temperature
10. Quantity of Heat
Specific Heat
Latent Heat
Heat and Work
Calorific Values
11. Centripetal Acceleration
Centripetal Force and Acceleration
Gravitation and Circular Orbits
Banking and Vehicle Stability
12. Rotary Inertia
Moment of Inertia
Rotational Energy
Change of Axis
13. Simple Harmonic Motion
Projected Rotation
Horizontal Elastic Motion
Simple Pendulum
Vertical Elastic Motion
Torsional and Compound Pendulums
14. Transfer of Heat
Thermal Conduction
Newton's Law of Cooling
Cooling Correction
Radiation
15. Molecular Theory of Gases and Vapors
Avogadro's Law
Saturated Vapor
Relative Humidity
Pressure and Kinetic Energy
Temperature and Kinetic Energy
16. Fluid Flow
Flow and Work
Bernoulli's Equation
Viscosity
17. Thermodynamics
Work by Expanding Gas
Heat, Work, and Internal Energy
Principal Specific Heats of Gases
Adiabatic Changes
Reversible Cycles
Index
Details
