Calculations in Fundamental Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080158297, 9781483151809

Calculations in Fundamental Physics

1st Edition

Mechanics and Heat

Authors: T. Heddle
Editors: N. Hiller
eBook ISBN: 9781483151809
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 308
Description

Calculations in Fundamental Physics, Volume I: Mechanics and Heat focuses on the mechanisms of heat. The manuscript first discusses motion, including parabolic, angular, and rectilinear motions, relative velocity, acceleration of gravity, and non-uniform acceleration. The book then discusses combinations of forces, such as polygons and resolution, friction, center of gravity, shearing force, and bending moment. The text looks at force and acceleration, energy and power, and machines. Considerations include momentum, horizontal or vertical motion, work and energy, pulley systems, gears and chains, and rotation and power. Elasticity, expansion and temperature, and static fluids are also discussed. The manuscript examines ideal gases, quantity of heat, centripetal acceleration, and rotary inertia. Topics include change of density, constant temperature, specific and latent heat, and gravitation and circular orbits. The text also explains simple harmonic motion, transfer of heat, molecular theory of gases and vapors, thermodynamics, and fluid flow. The book is a valuable source of information for readers interested in the mechanisms of heat.

Table of Contents


Contents

Introduction

Reference Data

1. Motion

Rectilinear Motion

Acceleration of Gravity

Parabolic Motion

Relative Velocity

Angular Motion

Non-uniform Acceleration

2. Combinations of forces

Polygons and Resolution

Center of Gravity

Inclined Plane

Friction

Balanced Beams

Shearing Force and Bending Moment

3. Force and acceleration

Horizontal or Vertical Motion

Momentum

Motion on Gradient

Coupled Objects

4. Energy and power

Work and Energy

Power

Movement on Gradient

5. Machines

Lifting

Rotation and Power

Pulley Systems

Gears and Chains

6. Elasticity

Helical Springs

Young's Modulus

Compound Bars

Bulk Modulus

Torsion

Stored Energy

7. Expansion and Temperature

Linear Temperature Scales

Linear and Superficial Expansion

Volumetric Expansion

Thermal Stress

8. Static Fluids

Pressure in Fluids

Archimedes' Principle

Fortin Barometer

U-tube Manometers

Surface Tension

9. Ideal Gases

Constant Temperature

Constant Pressure or Volume

Single Gas Equation

Change of Density

Ideal Gas Scale of Temperature

10. Quantity of Heat

Specific Heat

Latent Heat

Heat and Work

Calorific Values

11. Centripetal Acceleration

Centripetal Force and Acceleration

Gravitation and Circular Orbits

Banking and Vehicle Stability

12. Rotary Inertia

Moment of Inertia

Rotational Energy

Change of Axis

13. Simple Harmonic Motion

Projected Rotation

Horizontal Elastic Motion

Simple Pendulum

Vertical Elastic Motion

Torsional and Compound Pendulums

14. Transfer of Heat

Thermal Conduction

Newton's Law of Cooling

Cooling Correction

Radiation

15. Molecular Theory of Gases and Vapors

Avogadro's Law

Saturated Vapor

Relative Humidity

Pressure and Kinetic Energy

Temperature and Kinetic Energy

16. Fluid Flow

Flow and Work

Bernoulli's Equation

Viscosity

17. Thermodynamics

Work by Expanding Gas

Heat, Work, and Internal Energy

Principal Specific Heats of Gases

Adiabatic Changes

Reversible Cycles

Index

