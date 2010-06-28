Calculations for Molecular Biology and Biotechnology
2nd Edition
A Guide to Mathematics in the Laboratory
Calculations for Molecular Biology and Biotechnology: A Guide to Mathematics in the Laboratory, Second Edition, provides an introduction to the myriad of laboratory calculations used in molecular biology and biotechnology. The book begins by discussing the use of scientific notation and metric prefixes, which require the use of exponents and an understanding of significant digits. It explains the mathematics involved in making solutions; the characteristics of cell growth; the multiplicity of infection; and the quantification of nucleic acids. It includes chapters that deal with the mathematics involved in the use of radioisotopes in nucleic acid research; the synthesis of oligonucleotides; the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method; and the development of recombinant DNA technology. Protein quantification and the assessment of protein activity are also discussed, along with the centrifugation method and applications of PCR in forensics and paternity testing.
- Topics range from basic scientific notations to complex subjects like nucleic acid chemistry and recombinant DNA technology
- Each chapter includes a brief explanation of the concept and covers necessary definitions, theory and rationale for each type of calculation
- Recent applications of the procedures and computations in clinical, academic, industrial and basic research laboratories are cited throughout the text
New to this Edition:
- Updated and increased coverage of real time PCR and the mathematics used to measure gene expression
- More sample problems in every chapter for readers to practice concepts
Any Biology student with an interest in Biotechnology or Molecular Biology and new Biotechnology technicians
Chapter 1 Scientific Notation and Metric Prefixes
Introduction
1.1 Significant Digits
1.1.1 Rounding Off Significant Digits in Calculations
1.2 Exponents and Scientific Notation
1.2.1 Expressing Numbers in Scientific Notation
1.2.2 Converting Numbers from Scientific Notation to Decimal Notation
1.2.3 Adding and Subtracting Numbers Written in Scientific Notation
1.2.4 Multiplying and Dividing Numbers Written in Scientific Notation
1.3 Metric Prefixes
1.3.1 Conversion Factors and Canceling Terms
Chapter Summary
Chapter 2 Solutions, Mixtures, and Media
Introduction
2.1 Calculating Dilutions – A General Approach
2.2 Concentrations by a Factor of X
2.3 Preparing Percent Solutions
2.4 Diluting Percent Solutions
2.5 Moles and Molecular Weight – Definitions
2.5.1 Molarity
2.5.2 Preparing Molar Solutions in Water with Hydrated Compounds
2.5.3 Diluting Molar Solutions
2.5.4 Converting Molarity to Percent
2.5.5 Converting Percent to Molarity
2.6 Normality
2.7 pH
2.8 pKa and the Henderson – Hasselbalch Equation
Chapter Summary
Chapter 3 Cell Growth
3.1 The Bacterial Growth Curve
3.1.1 Sample Data
3.2 Manipulating Cell Concentration
3.3 Plotting OD550 vs. Time on a Linear Graph
3.4 Plotting the Logarithm of OD550 vs. Time on a Linear Graph
3.4.1 Logarithms
3.4.2 Sample OD550 Data Converted to Logarithm Values
3.4.3 Plotting Logarithm OD550 vs. Time
3.5 Plotting the Logarithm of Cell Concentration vs. Time
3.5.1 Determining Logarithm Values
3.6 Calculating Generation Time
3.6.1 Slope and the Growth Constant
3.6.2 Generation Time
3.7 Plotting Cell Growth Data on a Semilog Graph
3.7.1 Plotting OD550 vs. Time on a Semilog Graph
3.7.2 Estimating Generation Time from a Semilog Plot of OD550 vs. Time
3.8 Plotting Cell Concentration vs. Time on a Semilog Graph
3.9 Determining Generation Time Directly from a Semilog Plot of Cell Concentration vs. Time
3.10 Plotting Cell Density vs. OD550 on a Semilog Graph
3.11 The Fluctuation Test
3.11.1 Fluctuation Test Example
3.11.2 Variance
3.12 Measuring Mutation Rate
3.12.1 The Poisson Distribution
3.12.2 Calculating Mutation Rate Using the Poisson Distribution
3.12.3 Using a Graphical Approach to Calculate Mutation Rate from Fluctuation Test Data
3.12.4 Mutation Rate Determined by Plate Spreading
3.13 Measuring Cell Concentration on a Hemocytometer
Chapter Summary
References
Chapter 4 Working with Bacteriophages
Introduction
4.1 Multiplicity of Infection (moi)
4.2 Probabilities and Multiplicity of Infection (moi)
4.3 Measuring Phage Titer
4.4 Diluting Bacteriophage
4.5 Measuring Burst Size
Chapter Summary
Chapter 5 Nucleic Acid Quantification
5.1 Quantification of Nucleic Acids by Ultraviolet (UV) Spectroscopy
5.2 Determining the Concentration of Double-Stranded DNA (dsDNA)
5.2.1 Using Absorbance and an Extinction Coefficient to Calculate Double-Stranded DNA (dsDNA) Concentration
5.2.2 Calculating DNA Concentration as a Millimolar (mM) Amount
5.2.3 Using PicoGreen® to Determine DNA Concentration
5.3 Determining the Concentration of Single-Stranded DNA (ssDNA) Molecules
5.3.1 Single-Stranded DNA (ssDNA) Concentration Expressed in μg/mL
5.3.2 Determining the Concentration of High-Molecular-Weight Single-Stranded DNA (ssDNA) in pmol/μL
5.3.3 Expressing Single-Stranded DNA (ssDNA) Concentration as a Millimolar (mM) Amount
5.4 Oligonucleotide Quantification
5.4.1 Optical Density (OD) Unit
5.4.2 Expressing an Oligonucleotide’s Concentration in μg/mL
5.4.3 Oligonucleotide Concentration Expressed in pmol/μL
5.5 Measuring RNA Concentration
5.6 Molecular Weight, Molarity, and Nucleic Acid Length
5.7 Estimating DNA Concentration on an Ethidium Bromide-Stained Gel
Chapter Summary
Chapter 6 Labeling Nucleic Acids with Radioisotopes
Introduction
6.1 Units of Radioactivity – The Curie (Ci)
6.2 Estimating Plasmid Copy Number
6.3 Labeling DNA by Nick Translation
6.3.1 Determining Percent Incorporation of Radioactive Label from Nick Translation
6.3.2 Calculating Specific Radioactivity of a Nick Translation Product
6.4 Random Primer Labeling of DNA
6.4.1 Random Primer Labeling – Percent Incorporation
6.4.2 Random Primer Labeling – Calculating Theoretical Yield
6.4.3 Random Primer Labeling – Calculating Actual Yield
6.4.4 Random Primer Labeling – Calculating Specific Activity of the Product
6.5 Labeling 3’ Termini with Terminal Transferase
6.5.1 3’-end Labeling with Terminal Transferase – Percent Incorporation
6.5.2 3’-end Labeling with Terminal Transferase – Specific Activity of the Product
6.6 Complementary DNA (cDNA) Synthesis
6.6.1 First Strand cDNA Synthesis
6.6.2 Second Strand cDNA Synthesis
6.7 Homopolymeric Tailing
6.8 In Vitro Transcription
Chapter Summary
Chapter 7 Oligonucleotide Synthesis
Introduction
7.1 Synthesis Yield
7.2 Measuring Stepwise and Overall Yield by the Dimethoxytrityl (DMT) Cation Assay
7.2.1 Overall Yield
7.2.2 Stepwise Yield
7.3 Calculating Micromoles of Nucleoside Added at Each Base Addition Step
Chapter Summary
Chapter 8 The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Introduction
8.1 Template and Amplification
8.2 Exponential Amplification
8.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Efficiency
8.4 Calculating the Tm of the Target Sequence
8.5 Primers
8.6 Primer Tm
8.6.1 Calculating Tm Based on Salt Concentration, G/C Content, and DNA Length
8.6.2 Calculating Tm Based on Nearest-Neighbor Interactions
8.7 Deoxynucleoside Triphosphates (dNTPs)
8.8 DNA Polymerase
8.8.1 Calculating DNA Polymerase’s Error Rate
8.9 Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Chapter Summary
References
Further Reading
Chapter 9 The Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)
Introduction
9.1 The Phases of Real-time PCR
9.2 Controls
9.3 Absolute Quantification by the TaqMan Assay
9.3.1 Preparing the Standards
9.3.2 Preparing a Standard Curve for Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) Based on Gene Copy Number
9.3.3 The Standard Curve
9.3.4 Standard Deviation
9.3.5 Linear Regression and the Standard Curve
9.4 Amplification Efficiency
9.5 Measuring Gene Expression
9.6 Relative Quantification – The ΔΔCT Method
9.6.1 The 2-ΔΔCT Method – Deciding on an Endogenous Reference
9.6.2 The 2-ΔΔCT Method – Amplification Efficiency
9.6.3 The 2-ΔΔCT Method – is the Reference Gene Affected by the Experimental Treatment?
9.7 The Relative Standard Curve Method
9.7.1 Standard Curve Method for Relative Quantitation
9.8 Relative Quantification by Reaction Kinetics
9.9 The R0 Method of Relative Quantification
9.10 The Pfaffl Model
Chapter Summary
References
Further Reading
Chapter 10 Recombinant DNA
Introduction
10.1 Restriction Endonucleases
10.1.1 The Frequency of Restriction Endonuclease Cut Sites
10.2 Calculating the Amount of Fragment Ends
10.2.1 The Amount of Ends Generated by Multiple Cuts
10.3 Ligation
10.3.1 Ligation Using λ-Derived Vectors
10.3.2 Packaging of Recombinant λ Genomes
10.3.3 Ligation Using Plasmid Vectors
10.3.4 Transformation Efficiency
10.4 Genomic Libraries – How Many Clones Do You Need?
10.5 cDNA Libraries – How Many Clones are Enough?
10.6 Expression Libraries
10.7 Screening Recombinant Libraries by Hybridization to DNA Probes
10.7.1 Oligonucleotide Probes
10.7.2 Hybridization Conditions
10.7.3 Hybridization Using Double-Stranded DNA (dsDNA) Probes
10.8 Sizing DNA Fragments by Gel Electrophoresis
10.9 Generating Nested Deletions Using Nuclease BAL 31
Chapter Summary
References
Chapter 11 Protein
Introduction
11.1 Calculating a Protein’s Molecular Weight from Its Sequence
11.2 Protein Quantification by Measuring Absorbance at 280 nm
11.3 Using Absorbance Coefficients and Extinction Coefficients to Estimate Protein Concentration
11.3.1 Relating Absorbance Coefficient to Molar Extinction Coefficient
11.3.2 Determining a Protein’s Extinction Coefficient
11.4 Relating Concentration in Milligrams Per Milliliter to Molarity
11.5 Protein Quantitation Using A 280 When Contaminating Nucleic Acids are Present
11.6 Protein Quantification at 205 nm
11.7 Protein Quantitation at 205 nm When Contaminating Nucleic Acids are Present
11.8 Measuring Protein Concentration by Colorimetric Assay – The Bradford Assay
11.9 Using β-Galactosidase to Monitor Promoter Activity and Gene Expression
11.9.1 Assaying β-Galactosidase in Cell Culture
11.9.2 Specific Activity
11.9.3 Assaying β-Galactosidase from Purified Cell Extracts
11.10 Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC) and the Retention Factor (Rf)
11.11 Estimating a Protein’s Molecular Weight by Gel Filtration
11.12 The Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase (CAT) Assay
11.12.1 Calculating Molecules of Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase (CAT)
11.13 Use of Luciferase in a Reporter Assay
11.14 In Vitro Translation – Determining Amino Acid Incorporation
11.15 The Isoelectric Point (pI) of a Protein
Chapter Summary
References
Further Reading
Chapter 12 Centrifugation
Introduction
12.1 Relative Centrifugal Force (RCF) (g Force)
12.1.1 Converting g Force to Revolutions Per Minute (rpm)
12.1.2 Determining g Force and Revolutions Per Minute (rpm) by Use of a Nomogram
12.2 Calculating Sedimentation Times
Chapter Summary
References
Further Reading
Chapter 13 Forensics and Paternity
Introduction
13.1 Alleles and Genotypes
13.1.1 Calculating Genotype Frequencies
13.1.2 Calculating Allele Frequencies
13.2 The Hardy – Weinberg Equation and Calculating Expected Genotype Frequencies
13.3 The Chi-Square Test – Comparing Observed to Expected Values
13.3.1 Sample Variance
13.3.2 Sample Standard Deviation
13.4 The Power of Inclusion (Pi)
13.5 The Power of Discrimination (Pd)
13.6 DNA Typing and Weighted Average
13.7 The Multiplication Rule
13.8 The Paternity Index (PI)
13.8.1 Calculating the Paternity Index (PI) When the Mother’s Genotype is not Available
13.8.2 The Combined Paternity Index (CPI)
Chapter Summary
References
Further Reading
Appendix A
Index
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 28th June 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123756916
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123756909
Frank Stephenson
Frank Stephenson received his doctorate in molecular biology from UC Berkeley and has published several books in the field including 'DNA: How the Biotech Revolution is Changing the Way We Fight Disease' and 'A Hands-On Introduction to Forensic Science: Cracking the Case'. He is currently an instructor in the Technical Training Department with ThermoFisher Scientific, the world’s leading manufacturer of instrumentation and reagents for the biotechnology industry.
Technical Training Department, ThermoFisher Scientific, San Diego, CA, USA
