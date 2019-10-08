Calculations and Pharmaceutics in Practice
1st Edition
Description
This new book is derived from its parent volume Pharmacy Practice and is a succinct, focused guide to pharmaceutical preparations and calculations. Covering everything from calculations to routes of administration dosage forms, it provides pharmacy students with everything they need to know about the maths and methodologies essential to good exam preparation and the safe, effective practice of pharmacy.
Key Features
- Each chapter begins with Study Points and ends with Key Points to reinforce learning.
- Appendices include medical abbreviations, Latin terms and abbreviations, systems of weights and measurements and presentation skills.
- Some chapters also carry self-assessment questions for more complex areas of pharmaceutical practice.
Table of Contents
- Using calculations in pharmacy practice
- Dispensing techniques (compounding and good practice)
- Oral unit dosage forms
- Packaging
- Solutions
- Suspensions
- Emulsions
- External preparations
- Suppositories and pessaries
- Powders and granules
- Sterile products
- Parenteral products
- Opthalmic products
- Inhaled products
- Parenteral nutrition and dialysis
- Radiopharmacy
- Specialized services
- Appliances
- Routes of administration and dosage forms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 8th October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702074394
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702074370
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702074387
About the Editor
Jennie Watson
Affiliations and Expertise
Boots Teacher Practitioner, School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, University of Central Lancashire, Preston, UK
Louise Cogan
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, University of Central Lancashire, Preston, UK