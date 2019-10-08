Calculations and Pharmaceutics in Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702074394, 9780702074370

Calculations and Pharmaceutics in Practice

1st Edition

Editors: Jennie Watson Louise Cogan
Paperback ISBN: 9780702074394
eBook ISBN: 9780702074370
eBook ISBN: 9780702074387
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th October 2019
Page Count: 172
Description

This new book is derived from its parent volume Pharmacy Practice and is a succinct, focused guide to pharmaceutical preparations and calculations. Covering everything from calculations to routes of administration dosage forms, it provides pharmacy students with everything they need to know about the maths and methodologies essential to good exam preparation and the safe, effective practice of pharmacy.

Key Features

  • Each chapter begins with Study Points and ends with Key Points to reinforce learning.

  • Appendices include medical abbreviations, Latin terms and abbreviations, systems of weights and measurements and presentation skills.

  • Some chapters also carry self-assessment questions for more complex areas of pharmaceutical practice.

Table of Contents

  1. Using calculations in pharmacy practice

  2. Dispensing techniques (compounding and good practice)

  3. Oral unit dosage forms

  4. Packaging

  5. Solutions

  6. Suspensions

  7. Emulsions

  8. External preparations

  9. Suppositories and pessaries

  10. Powders and granules

  11. Sterile products

  12. Parenteral products

  13. Opthalmic products

  14. Inhaled products

  15. Parenteral nutrition and dialysis

  16. Radiopharmacy

  17. Specialized services

  18. Appliances

  19. Routes of administration and dosage forms

Details

No. of pages:
172
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
8th October 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702074394
eBook ISBN:
9780702074370
eBook ISBN:
9780702074387

About the Editor

Jennie Watson

Affiliations and Expertise

Boots Teacher Practitioner, School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, University of Central Lancashire, Preston, UK

Louise Cogan

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, University of Central Lancashire, Preston, UK

