Calculation of Drug Dosages - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323310697, 9780323393669

Calculation of Drug Dosages

10th Edition

A Work Text

Authors: Sheila Ogden Linda Fluharty
eBook ISBN: 9780323393669
eBook ISBN: 9780323316972
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 30th January 2015
Page Count: 624
Description

Known for its textbook/workbook format, Calculation of Drug Dosages, 10th Edition makes it easy to master the ratio and proportion, formula, and dimensional analysis methods for drug calculation. A basic review of mathematics refreshes your math skills, and plenty of practice problems help you overcome any inexperience or weaknesses you may have. Written by nursing experts Sheila Ogden and Linda Fluharty, this resource helps you calculate drug dosages accurately and with confidence.

Key Features

  • An extensive math review covers the basic math skills essential for accurate calculation of drug dosages and helps you identify your strengths and weaknesses.

  • Over 1,800 practice problems reinforce your understanding of drug calculations.

  • A logical structure is organized from simple to complex, making it easier to absorb and retain knowledge.

  • Learning objectives keep you focused and explain what you should accomplish upon completion of each chapter.

  • An Alert box highlights information crucial to math calculation and patient safety.

  • Chapter worksheets allow you to practice solving realistic problems.

  • Post-tests at the end of each chapter let you assess your understanding of content.

  • A comprehensive post-test at the end of the book offers additional practice and accurately gauges your overall understanding.

  • Over 600 practice problems on the Evolve companion website cover ratio-proportion, formula, and dimensional analysis methods.

  • 25 flash cards on Evolve contain abbreviations, formulas, and conversions from the book, allowing you to study at your own pace.

Table of Contents

Part I: Review of Mathematics
Review of Mathematics Pretest
1. Fractions
2. Decimals
3. Percents
4. Ratios
5. Proportions
Review of Mathematics Posttest
Part II: Units and Measurements for the Calculation of Drug Dosages
6. Metric and Household Measurements
7. Calculations Used in Patient Assessments
Part III: Preparation for Calculation of Drug Dosages
8. Safety in Medication Administration
9. Interpretation of the Physician's Orders
10. Reading Medication Labels
Part IV: Calculation of Drug Dosages
11. Oral Dosages
12. Parenteral Dosages
13. Dosages Measured in Units
14. Reconstitution of Medications
15. Intravenous Flow Rates
16. Intravenous for Dosages Measured in Units
17. Critical Care IV Flow Rates
18. Pediatric Dosages
19. Obstetric Dosages
Comprehensive Posttest
Glossary
Appendix
Index

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323393669
eBook ISBN:
9780323316972

About the Author

Sheila Ogden

Affiliations and Expertise

Orthopaedics Program Director, Clarian Health Partners, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Linda Fluharty

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Nursing Program, Ivy Tech State College, Indianapolis, IN

