Known for its textbook/workbook format, Calculation of Drug Dosages, 10th Edition makes it easy to master the ratio and proportion, formula, and dimensional analysis methods for drug calculation. A basic review of mathematics refreshes your math skills, and plenty of practice problems help you overcome any inexperience or weaknesses you may have. Written by nursing experts Sheila Ogden and Linda Fluharty, this resource helps you calculate drug dosages accurately and with confidence.